IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 18th Feb: Check Important Topics of General Awareness, Reasoning, General Studies, Maths & English Sections
IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 18th Feb: Get Important Topics for Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English language, General Studies & General Awareness Section of IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam which consists of 100 Objective MCQs of total 100 Marks.
IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 18th Feb: IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam is going to be held on 18th, 19th & 20th February in online mode. The admit card for IB ACIO 2021 Grade-II Tier-1 Online Exam has been released at the official website of Ministry of Home Affairs. MHA Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will conduct an online Tier-1 exam for the recruitment of 2000 Vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau, Government of India. Let’s first look at the Latest Pattern of IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Online Exam in brief:
IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam Pattern (Online Objective MCQs Exam)
IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam will be an online competitive examination consisting of 100 Objective type MCQs, divided into 5 parts containing 20 questions of 1 mark each:
|
IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Online Exam
|
Section
|
Number of Questions/ Marks
|
Time/ Duration
|
General Awareness
|
100 Questions of 1 mark each
|
1 Hour
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Numerical/Analytical/Logical Ability & Reasoning
|
English Language
|
General Studies
Note:
- There will be negative marking of ¼th mark for each wrong answer.
- On the basis of their performance & normalization of marks in Tier-I exam, candidates would be shortlisted for Tier-II exam at 10 times the number of vacancies, subject to the candidate scoring the minimum cut-off.
Candidates are advised to revise important topics of all the above sections to score high marks in IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam. So, let’s have a look at the important Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, General Awareness, General Studies and English Language Topics of IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam.
IB ACIO 2021: General Awareness & Genera Studies Important Topics
Below are the major topics covered in the IB ACIO Tier-I exam under the General Awareness & General Studies Section:
|
IB ACIO General Awareness & General Studies Topics
|
History
|
Physics
|
Biology
|
Current Affairs
|
Science & Technology
|
Static GK
|
Indian Polity & Constitution
|
Economy & Finance
|
Geography
|
Chemistry
|
Category
|
Topics
|
Sub-Topics
|
Static Gk
|
History
|
Facts about Harappa Civilization
|
Vedic culture
|
Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda
|
Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems
|
India’s freedom movement and their leaders
|
Geography
|
India and its neighbouring countries
|
Famous Seaport and Airport and their location
|
Important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF, and RBI, etc
|
Economy
|
Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more)
|
Five Year Plan and its importance
|
Famous persons in the economy
|
Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc
|
Polity
|
Supreme Court
|
Meaning of Write
|
Election of President and his functions
|
Important constitution bodies like CAG
|
Facts about parliament
|
Fundamental Duties
|
Governor and his functions
|
State legislature
|
Major Constitutional amendments and their importance
|
Official Language
|
Emergency Provisions
|
National political parties and their symbols
|
General Science
|
Biology
|
Important Inventions and their inventor
|
Important and Interesting facts about human body parts
|
Nutrition in Animals and Plants
|
Diseases and their causes like Bacteria
|
Viruses and Protozoa
|
Last four chapter of NCERT of Class 12th for environment
|
Chemistry
|
Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses
|
SI units
|
Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc.
|
Chemical Change and Physical Change
|
Properties of Gases
|
Surface Chemistry
|
Chemistry in Everyday life
|
Physics
|
Important inventions and their inventor
|
S.I. units
|
Motion
|
Sound
|
Light
|
Wave
|
Energy
|
Electricity
|
Current Affairs
|
Recent Developments
|
Sports
|
Awards
|
Politics
|
Finance and Banking sector
|
International Events
|
Miscellaneous
|
GK
|
Population Census
|
Important Books and their writers
|
First sports achievement for India and the world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc.
|
State Animals and Symbols
|
Awards and their importance
|
Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries
|
Important Days
|
Computer
|
Development of computers
|
Input and output devices
|
Memory
IB ACIO 2021: Quantitative Aptitude Important Topics
Let’s look at the Quantitative Aptitude Topics to be covered for IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam:
|
IB ACIO Quantitative Aptitude Topics
|
Number systems
|
Mensuration
|
Ration and Time
|
Averages
|
Profit and loss
|
Fundamental Arithmetical Operations
|
Computation of whole numbers
|
Use of tables and graphs
|
Decimals
|
Relationship between numbers
|
Operations Research & Linear Programming
|
Differential Geometry
|
Dynamics
|
Essential Mathematics
|
Calculus
|
Real Analysis
|
Fundamental Arithmetical Operations
|
Computation of Whole numbers
|
Time and Distance
|
Ration and Proportion
|
Interest
|
Discount
|
Algebra
|
Differential Equations
|
Statistics
|
Time and Work
|
Fractions
|
Analytical Geometry
|
Statistics
|
LCM and HCF
|
Ratios
|
Percentage
|
Factoring
|
Age
|
Profit and Loss
|
Missing Numbers
|
Average
|
Prices and Expenditure Problems
|
Simple and Compound Interest
|
Time and Work
|
Mensuration
|
Volume
|
Time and Distance
|
Fractions
|
Series Completion
IB ACIO 2021: Numerical/ Analytical/ Logical Ability & Reasoning Important Topics
Below are the major topics covered in the IB ACIO Tier-I Exam under the Numerical/ Analytical/ Logical Ability & Reasoning Section:
|
IB ACIO Logical/Analytical/Numerical Ability & Reasoning Topics
|
Alphanumeric series
|
Reasoning Analogies
|
Artificial Language
|
Blood Relations
|
Clocks & Calendars
|
Cause and Effect
|
Data Sufficiency
|
Coding-Decoding
|
Directions
|
Decision Making
|
Odd One Out
|
Input-Output
|
Order & Ranking
|
Puzzles
|
Statement and Conclusions
|
Statement and Assumptions
IB ACIO 2021: English Language Important Topics
Let’s take a look at the analysis of IB ACIO Tier-I Exam for English Language and Comprehension Topics Section:
|
Category
|
Topics
|
Vocabulary
|
Synonyms & Antonyms
|
Fill in the blanks
|
Spelling Correction
|
Idioms and Phrases
|
Sentence or Phrase Improvement
|
Grammar
|
Sentence correction/ Spotting the error
|
Fill in the blanks/ Cloze Test
|
Comprehension
|
Reading Comprehension