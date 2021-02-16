IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 18th Feb: Check Important Topics of General Awareness, Reasoning, General Studies, Maths & English Sections

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 18th Feb: IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam is going to be held on 18th, 19th & 20th February in online mode. The admit card for IB ACIO 2021 Grade-II Tier-1 Online Exam has been released at the official website of Ministry of Home Affairs. MHA Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will conduct an online Tier-1 exam for the recruitment of 2000 Vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau, Government of India. Let’s first look at the Latest Pattern of IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Online Exam in brief:

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam Pattern (Online Objective MCQs Exam)

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam will be an online competitive examination consisting of 100 Objective type MCQs, divided into 5 parts containing 20 questions of 1 mark each:

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Online Exam Section Number of Questions/ Marks Time/ Duration General Awareness 100 Questions of 1 mark each 1 Hour Quantitative Aptitude Numerical/Analytical/Logical Ability & Reasoning English Language General Studies

Note:

- There will be negative marking of ¼th mark for each wrong answer.

- On the basis of their performance & normalization of marks in Tier-I exam, candidates would be shortlisted for Tier-II exam at 10 times the number of vacancies, subject to the candidate scoring the minimum cut-off.

Candidates are advised to revise important topics of all the above sections to score high marks in IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam. So, let’s have a look at the important Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, General Awareness, General Studies and English Language Topics of IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam.

IB ACIO 2021: General Awareness & Genera Studies Important Topics

Below are the major topics covered in the IB ACIO Tier-I exam under the General Awareness & General Studies Section:

IB ACIO General Awareness & General Studies Topics History Physics Biology Current Affairs Science & Technology Static GK Indian Polity & Constitution Economy & Finance Geography Chemistry

Category Topics Sub-Topics Static Gk History Facts about Harappa Civilization Vedic culture Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems India’s freedom movement and their leaders Geography India and its neighbouring countries Famous Seaport and Airport and their location Important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF, and RBI, etc Economy Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more) Five Year Plan and its importance Famous persons in the economy Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc Polity Supreme Court Meaning of Write Election of President and his functions Important constitution bodies like CAG Facts about parliament Fundamental Duties Governor and his functions State legislature Major Constitutional amendments and their importance Official Language Emergency Provisions National political parties and their symbols General Science Biology Important Inventions and their inventor Important and Interesting facts about human body parts Nutrition in Animals and Plants Diseases and their causes like Bacteria Viruses and Protozoa Last four chapter of NCERT of Class 12th for environment Chemistry Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses SI units Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc. Chemical Change and Physical Change Properties of Gases Surface Chemistry Chemistry in Everyday life Physics Important inventions and their inventor S.I. units Motion Sound Light Wave Energy Electricity Current Affairs Recent Developments Sports Awards Politics Finance and Banking sector International Events Miscellaneous GK Population Census Important Books and their writers First sports achievement for India and the world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc. State Animals and Symbols Awards and their importance Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries Important Days Computer Development of computers Input and output devices Memory

IB ACIO 2021: Quantitative Aptitude Important Topics

Let’s look at the Quantitative Aptitude Topics to be covered for IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam:

IB ACIO Quantitative Aptitude Topics Number systems Percentage Mensuration Ration and Time Averages Profit and loss Fundamental Arithmetical Operations Computation of whole numbers Use of tables and graphs Decimals Relationship between numbers Operations Research & Linear Programming Differential Geometry Dynamics Essential Mathematics Calculus Real Analysis Fundamental Arithmetical Operations Computation of Whole numbers Time and Distance Ration and Proportion Interest Discount Algebra Differential Equations Statistics Time and Work Fractions Analytical Geometry Statistics LCM and HCF Ratios Percentage Factoring Age Profit and Loss Missing Numbers Average Prices and Expenditure Problems Simple and Compound Interest Time and Work Mensuration Volume Time and Distance Fractions Series Completion

IB ACIO 2021: Numerical/ Analytical/ Logical Ability & Reasoning Important Topics

Below are the major topics covered in the IB ACIO Tier-I Exam under the Numerical/ Analytical/ Logical Ability & Reasoning Section:

IB ACIO Logical/Analytical/Numerical Ability & Reasoning Topics Alphanumeric series Reasoning Analogies Artificial Language Blood Relations Clocks & Calendars Cause and Effect Data Sufficiency Coding-Decoding Directions Decision Making Odd One Out Input-Output Order & Ranking Puzzles Statement and Conclusions Statement and Assumptions

IB ACIO 2021: English Language Important Topics

Let’s take a look at the analysis of IB ACIO Tier-I Exam for English Language and Comprehension Topics Section:

Category Topics Vocabulary Synonyms & Antonyms Fill in the blanks Spelling Correction Idioms and Phrases One-word substitution Sentence or Phrase Improvement Grammar Sentence correction/ Spotting the error Fill in the blanks/ Cloze Test Comprehension Reading Comprehension

