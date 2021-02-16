JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Last date for sending nominations - 14th February. Apply Now!

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 18th Feb: Check Important Topics of General Awareness, Reasoning, General Studies, Maths & English Sections

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 18th Feb: Get Important Topics for Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English language, General Studies & General Awareness Section of IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam which consists of 100 Objective MCQs of total 100 Marks.

Created On: Feb 16, 2021 12:19 IST
IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 18th Feb: Check Important Topics of General Awareness, Reasoning, General Studies, Maths & English Sections
IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 18th Feb: Check Important Topics of General Awareness, Reasoning, General Studies, Maths & English Sections

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 18th Feb: IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam is going to be held on 18th, 19th & 20th February in online mode. The admit card for IB ACIO 2021 Grade-II Tier-1 Online Exam has been released at the official website of Ministry of Home Affairs. MHA Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will conduct an online Tier-1 exam for the recruitment of 2000 Vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau, Government of India. Let’s first look at the Latest Pattern of IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Online Exam in brief:

Check IB ACIO 2021 Exam & Admit Card Updates

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam Pattern (Online Objective MCQs Exam)

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam will be an online competitive examination consisting of 100 Objective type MCQs, divided into 5 parts containing 20 questions of 1 mark each:

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Online Exam

Section

Number of Questions/ Marks

Time/ Duration

General Awareness

100 Questions of 1 mark each

1 Hour

Quantitative Aptitude

Numerical/Analytical/Logical Ability & Reasoning

English Language

General Studies

Check IB ACIO 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus in Detail

Note:

- There will be negative marking of ¼th mark for each wrong answer. 

- On the basis of their performance & normalization of marks in Tier-I exam, candidates would be shortlisted for Tier-II exam at 10 times the number of vacancies, subject to the candidate scoring the minimum cut-off.

Check IB ACIO 2021 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy

Candidates are advised to revise important topics of all the above sections to score high marks in IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam. So, let’s have a look at the important Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, General Awareness, General Studies and English Language Topics of IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam.

Download IB ACIO Exam Previous Year Papers PDF for Free

IB ACIO 2021: General Awareness & Genera Studies Important Topics

Below are the major topics covered in the IB ACIO Tier-I exam under the General Awareness & General Studies Section:

IB ACIO General Awareness & General Studies Topics

History

Physics

Biology

Current Affairs

Science & Technology

Static GK

Indian Polity & Constitution

Economy & Finance

Geography

Chemistry

Category

Topics

Sub-Topics

Static Gk

History

Facts about Harappa Civilization

Vedic culture

Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda

Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems

India’s freedom movement and their leaders

Geography

India and its neighbouring countries

Famous Seaport and Airport and their location

Important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF, and RBI, etc

Economy

Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more)

Five Year Plan and its importance

Famous persons in the economy

Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc

Polity

Supreme Court

Meaning of Write

Election of President and his functions

Important constitution bodies like CAG

Facts about parliament

Fundamental Duties

Governor and his functions

State legislature

Major Constitutional amendments and their importance

Official Language

Emergency Provisions

National political parties and their symbols

General Science

Biology

Important Inventions and their inventor

Important and Interesting facts about human body parts

Nutrition in Animals and Plants

Diseases and their causes like Bacteria

Viruses and Protozoa

Last four chapter of NCERT of Class 12th for environment

Chemistry

Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses

SI units

Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc.

Chemical Change and Physical Change

Properties of Gases

Surface Chemistry

Chemistry in Everyday life

Physics

Important inventions and their inventor

S.I. units

Motion

Sound

Light

Wave

Energy

Electricity

Current Affairs

Recent Developments

Sports

Awards

Politics

Finance and Banking sector

International Events

Miscellaneous

GK

Population Census

Important Books and their writers

First sports achievement for India and the world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc.

State Animals and Symbols

Awards and their importance

Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries

Important Days

Computer

Development of computers

Input and output devices

Memory

Check IB ACIO 2021 Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile, Promotion & Posting Details

IB ACIO 2021: Quantitative Aptitude Important Topics

Let’s look at the Quantitative Aptitude Topics to be covered for IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam:

IB ACIO Quantitative Aptitude Topics

Number systems

Percentage

Mensuration

Ration and Time

Averages

Profit and loss

Fundamental Arithmetical Operations

Computation of whole numbers

Use of tables and graphs

Decimals

Relationship between numbers

Operations Research & Linear Programming

Differential Geometry

Dynamics

Essential Mathematics

Calculus

Real Analysis

Fundamental Arithmetical Operations

Computation of Whole numbers

Time and Distance

Ration and Proportion

Interest

Discount

Algebra

Differential Equations

Statistics

Time and Work

Fractions

Analytical Geometry

Statistics

LCM and HCF

Ratios

Percentage

Factoring

Age

Profit and Loss

Missing Numbers

Average

Prices and Expenditure Problems

Simple and Compound Interest

Time and Work

Mensuration

Volume

Time and Distance

Fractions

Series Completion

Check Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cut-Off Marks of IB ACIO Exam

IB ACIO 2021: Numerical/ Analytical/ Logical Ability & Reasoning Important Topics

Below are the major topics covered in the IB ACIO Tier-I Exam under the Numerical/ Analytical/ Logical Ability & Reasoning Section:

IB ACIO Logical/Analytical/Numerical Ability & Reasoning Topics

Alphanumeric series

Reasoning Analogies

Artificial Language

Blood Relations

Clocks & Calendars

Cause and Effect

Data Sufficiency

Coding-Decoding

Directions

Decision Making

Odd One Out

Input-Output

Order & Ranking

Puzzles

Statement and Conclusions

Statement and Assumptions

Check Detailed IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

IB ACIO 2021: English Language Important Topics

Let’s take a look at the analysis of IB ACIO Tier-I Exam for English Language and Comprehension Topics Section:

Category

Topics

Vocabulary

Synonyms & Antonyms

Fill in the blanks

Spelling Correction

Idioms and Phrases

One-word substitution

Sentence or Phrase Improvement

Grammar

Sentence correction/ Spotting the error

Fill in the blanks/ Cloze Test

Comprehension

Reading Comprehension

Check IB Recruitment 2021 through SSC CGL 2021 Exam
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next