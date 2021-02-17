IB ACIO 2021 Exam for 2000 Vacancies Begins from 18th Feb: Check 7 Last Minute Tips to crack Intelligence Bureau Officer Exam

IB ACIO 2021 Exam for 2000 Vacancies Begins from 18th Feb: Cracking IB ACIO 2021 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level is quite high due to large number of vacancies. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will conduct an online Tier-1 exam for the recruitment of 2000 Vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau, Government of India from 18th to 20th February 2021.

Check IB ACIO 2021 Exam & Admit Card Updates

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam will be an online competitive examination consisting of 100 Objective type MCQs, divided into 5 parts containing 20 questions of 1 mark each:

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Online Exam Section Number of Questions/ Marks Time/ Duration General Awareness 100 Questions of 1 mark each 1 Hour Quantitative Aptitude Numerical/Analytical/Logical Ability & Reasoning English Language General Studies

Note:

- There will be a negative marking of ¼th mark for each wrong answer.

- On the basis of their performance & normalization of marks in Tier-I exam, candidates would be shortlisted for Tier-II exam at 10 times the number of vacancies, subject to the candidate scoring the minimum cut-off.

Check IB ACIO 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus in Detail

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam Last Minute Tips

So we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the IB ACIO 2021 Exam with flying colors:

1. Revise the Important Topics:

We have listed down some important topics of IB ACIO 2021 Exam, which will help you in your last minute preparation. Candidates need to click on the link given below to revise the important topics of General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Numerical/Analytical/Logical Ability & Reasoning, English Language & General Studies Sections:

2. Time Management:

You are required to allot proper time to the sections which are your strength areas. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving them. Instead of getting stuck with a particular question, move to other questions. Candidates must keep track of time during examination.

Check IB ACIO 2021 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy

3. Online Practice of Previous Year Papers & Mock Test

IB ACIO 2021 Exam will be conducted in online mode at different exam Centres. Candidates are advised to practice on computer to buck up their speed of solving paper in online mode.

Candidates desirous of undertaking a mock test for the aforesaid exam may please visit the following URL:

4. Read the Complete Question First:

Candidates are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at incorrect answer eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked.

Check IB ACIO 2021 Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile, Promotion & Posting Details

5. Maintain Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score:

Remember that there are no sectional cut offs and negative marking of ¼th marks for wrong answers in IB ACIO 2021 Exam. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

Check Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cut-Off Marks of IB ACIO Exam

6. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph, ID Proof:

Don’t forget to take Admit Card alongwith the Photograph and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well. The admit card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The candidates must enquire and locate accurately the allotted examination center as mentioned in Admit Card. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully.

Direct Link to Download IB ACIO Grade-II/ Executive 2021 Tier-1 Admit Card

The candidate should use his/her own facemask. Proper arrangement of crowd management will be made as per COVID-19 protocol from the Main Gate to the Exam-Labs.

Check Detailed IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

7. Don’t Take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before the D-Day. Do relax and stay calm. Giving the exam with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving a high score.

Check IB Recruitment 2021 through SSC CGL 2021 Exam

Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.