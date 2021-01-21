Intelligence Bureau (IB) ACIO 2021 Recruitment: Check Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Allowances, Job Profile, Promotion & Posting Details

Intelligence Bureau (IB) ACIO 2021 Recruitment: Intelligence Bureau (IB) ACIO 2021 Recruitment Exam will be conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the selection process will consist of Tier-1 Online Exam (Objective MCQs), Tier-2 Descriptive Exam (English) and Tier-3 Interview. Ministry of Home Affairs has announced 2000 vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Executive in Intelligence Bureau classified under General Central Service, Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial).

Let's have a look at the category-wise vacancies under IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment:

IB ACIO 2021 Vacancies Category Number of Vacancies General 989 OBC 417 EWS 113 SC 360 ST 121 Total 2000

Note:

- The number of vacancies is provisional and liable to change.

- The reservation of vacancies for OBC, SC, ST, EWS & Ex-Servicemen/ESM is as per rules/roster. If suitable ESM candidates are not available, vacancies reserved for ESM will be filled by non ESM candidates of respective categories.

In this article, we will provide you all the information related to IB ACIO Executive Post; be it the nature of the work, pay scales, salary structure or the promotion policies. Let us first look at the Pay Scale of IB ACIO Executive Post in detail:

Salary of IB ACIO after 7th Pay Commission

Post Name ACIO-II/Exe in IB Classification General Central Service, Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) Pay Scale Level 7 (Rs.44,900-1,42,400) in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances. Grade Pay Rs. 4,600/-

IB ACIO Salary – Breakdown Entitlements Recoveries Basic Pay 44,990 DA @20% of Basic Pay 8998 HRA 3599 TPA 2106 SSA 9000 Govt NPS 7565 Gross Pay 76,250 Deductions Amount GPF/NPS 5400 CGHS 650 Other 150 Govt NPS 7565 Total Deductions 13765 In hand Salary 62,485

Allowances Given to ACIO in Intelligence Bureau (IB)

Apart from the Basic Pay, IB ACIO is entitled to several other benefits and allowances. Some of these allowances are:

Special Security Allowance @ 20% of basic pay in addition to other Govt. allowances.

Cash compensation in lieu of duty performed on holidays subject to a ceiling of 30 days Medical cover through CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme).

Cashless treatment in selected medical facilities around the country.

House Rent Allowance

Travel package for the family members every 2 years.

The House Rent Allowance (HRA) of all government employees will be calculated as per the criteria mentioned below in the table:

Category of Cities HRA Before 7th Pay Commission HRA After 7th Pay Commission X 30% 24% Y 20% 16% Z 10% 8%

The three categories of cities are classified according to their population density. Let’s look at the list of cities that fall under the X, Y and Z categories:

Categories Cities X (Population >= 50 Lakhs) Bengaluru, Greater Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata





Y (Population 5 to 50 Lakhs) Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Puducherry, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Raipur, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Moradabad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Kollam, Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar Cty, Vijayawada, Warangal, Greater Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Guwahati, Patna, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Gulbarga, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Salem, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Erode, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Durg-Bhilai Nagar, Sangli, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Vadodara, Surat, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Srinagar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Belgaum, Malegaon, Nanded-Waghala, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Noida, Firozabad, Jhansi, Asansol, Siliguri, Durgapur Z (Population < 5 Lakhs) All other remaining cities

Job Profile of ACIO in Intelligence Bureau (IB)

Let’s have a look at the different Job Profiles and Promotion Policies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer posts in the Intelligence Bureau under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Govt. of India. Duties of ACIO in Intelligence Bureau are:

Field assessment, Handling of situation, which is harmful and dangerous, Office work in IB, Analyzing threats, and resolving them. Investigate scams, corruption, irregularities, and cause of such issues Collect very sensitive information related to cases concerned with MHA.

Other than the above duties, a lot of time will go into the investigation, travelling to places and working under senior intelligence officers and task forces in the department.

Job Posting of ACIO in Intelligence Bureau (IB)

The Head Quarters of Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs is in New Delhi. However, Assistant Central Intelligence Officers recruited under Intelligence Bureau are liable to be posted anywhere in India. The posting can be in either Urban or Rural areas.

IB ACIO Promotion Policy

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer in Intelligence Bureau is eligible to be promoted to ACIO-I Level after 3-4 Years of service. After ACIO-I, the next promotion would be to the post of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (DCIO) after nearly 10 Years of service as IB ACIO-I. A DCIO can be promoted as Assistant Director in Intelligence Bureau’s Subsidiaries. Assistant Director can be promoted to the position of Joint Deputy Director.

So, the Job Profile of ACIO in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) can be a great opportunity for those candidates who are looking for a government job with challenging roles & responsibilities. IB ACIO Post can offer you a government job with a good salary package.