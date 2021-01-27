SSC CGL Exam for Central Bureau of Narcotics 2021 Recruitment: Check Inspector & Sub-Inspector CBN Eligibility, Physical Standard, Job Profile, Salary, Promotion, Posting Details
SSC CGL Exam for Central Bureau of Narcotics 2021 Recruitment: Check Inspector & Sub-Inspector (SI) CBN Post Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, Job Profile, Salary, Promotion & Posting Details.
SSC CGL Exam for Central Bureau of Narcotics 2021 Recruitment: Candidates between the age group of 18 to 30 years can apply for Inspector Post and 18 to 27 years can apply for Sub-Inspector Post in Central Bureau of Narcotics under SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment. Central Bureau of Narcotics is affiliated with India's Department of Revenue (IRS) and regulated by the country's Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs. The main function of CBN is to stop opium production and trade and to issue licenses for the production of legal synthetic drugs. The educational qualification for Inspector & Sub-Inspector (SI) in CBN requires Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent.
Below are the Important Registration & Exam dates for SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment:
|
SSC CGL 2021 Exam
|
Important Dates
|
SSC CGL 2021 Online Application
|
29th December 2020 to 31st January 2021
|
Last date for receipt of application
|
31st January 2021 (11:30 PM)
|
Last date for making online fee payment
|
2nd February 2021 (11:30 PM)
|
Last date for generation of offline Challan
|
4th February 2021 (11:30 PM)
|
Last date for payment through Challan
|
6th February 2021 (During Working Hours of Bank)
|
SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-I
|
29th May to 7th June 2021
|
SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-II Exam
|
To be notified later
|
SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-III (Des) Exam
|
To be notified later
|
SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-IV Exam
|
To be notified later
Age Limit for Central Bureau of Narcotics Inspector & SI Recruitment (as on 1st January 2021)
|
Age Limit for Central Bureau of Narcotics Inspector & SI Recruitment
|
Name of Post/ Name of Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre
|
Age Limit (as on 1st January 2021)
|
Classification of Posts/ Nature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the post/ Pay Level/ Grade Pay
|
Inspector in Central Bureau OF
Narcotics
|
18 to 30 years
Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1991 and not later than 1st January 2003
|
Group “B”/
Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates
|
Sub-Inspector in Central Bureau of Narcotics
|
18 to 27 years
Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1994 and not later than 1st January 2003
|
Group “C”/
Post not identified suitable for PwD candidate
Upper Age Limit Relaxation for Central Bureau of Narcotics Inspector & SI Recruitment
Permissible relaxation in upper age limit is as follows:
|
Category
|
Age Relaxation
|
OBC
|
3 years
|
SC/ST
|
5 years
|
PwD + Gen
|
10 years
|
PwD + OBC
|
13 years
|
PwD + SC/ST
|
15 years
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date
|
Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof
|
3 years
|
Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST)
|
8 years
|
Permissible relaxation in upper age limit for Group C posts only
|
Central Govt. Civilian Employees who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of application
|
Up to 40 years of age
|
Central Govt. Civilian Employees (SC/ST) who
have rendered not less than 3 years regular and
continuous service as on closing date for receipt of application
|
Up to 45 years of age
|
Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially
separated and who are not remarried
|
Up to 35 years of age
|
Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially
separated and who are not remarried (SC/ ST)
|
Up to 40 years of age
EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION for Central Bureau of Narcotics Inspector & SI Recruitment (as on 1st January 2021)
Below are the essential qualification details according to the post under SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment:
|
SSC CGL Post
|
Educational Qualification
|
Inspector & Sub-Inspector (SI) in Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN)
|
Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent
Physical Standards for Central Bureau of Narcotics Inspector & SI Recruitment
For the Inspector & Sub-Inspector (SI) Post in the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), the physical fitness requirements have to be met for getting final selection.
|
For Male Candidates Inspector & Sub-Inspector (SI) Post in Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN)
|
Height
|
157.5 cm
Height relaxable by 5 cm in the case of Garwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas and
members of Scheduled Tribes
|
Chest
|
81 cm (fully expanded with a minimum expansion of 5 cm.)
|
Physical Test
|
Walking: 1600 metres in 15 minutes.
Cycling: 8 Kms in 30 minutes.
|
For Female Candidates Inspector & Sub-Inspector (SI) Post in Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN)
|
Height
|
152 cms
Height relaxable by 2.5 cms
|
Weight
|
48 Kgs
Weight relaxable by 2 Kg. for Gorkhas, Garwalis, Assamese and members of Scheduled Tribes
|
Physical Test
|
Walking: 1 Km in 20 minutes.
Cycling: 3 Kms in 25 minutes
Note: Candidates are advised to make sure before opting for any category of post that they fulfill the requirements for that category. The physical measurements (including vision test) for candidates will be conducted by the concerned Indenting Departments and only those candidates who fulfill the specified physical measurements will be eligible for the respective posts. No request from candidates for allotting to any other service/ category of post will be entertained by the Commission if the nominated candidates fail to meet the physical requirements. Thus, the onus of fulfilling the eligibility criteria will exclusively be on the candidates opting for such posts.
NATIONALITY/CITIZENSHIP
A candidate must be either:
- a citizen of India, or
- a subject of Nepal, or
- a subject of Bhutan, or
- a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or
- a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic ofTanzaCBN (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.
Note: Provided that a candidate belonging to categories b), c), d) and e) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India. A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.
Salary Structure of Inspector & Sub-Inspector (SI) in Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN)
As per the 7th Pay Commission, Inspector & Sub-Inspector (SI) in CBN would get an initial salary (can be varied a little as per place of posting):
|
Salary Structure of Inspector in Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN)
|
Pay Level
|
7
|
Pay Scale
|
Rs 44900 to 142400
|
Grade Pay
|
Rs. 4600
|
Initial Pay
|
Rs. 44900
|
Gross Salary
|
Cities X
|
Rs. 61888
|
Cities Y
|
Rs. 58296
|
Cities Z
|
Rs. 54704
|
Pay Band
|
Rs. 5,200- 20,200
|
Salary Structure of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN)
|
Pay Level
|
4
|
Pay Scale
|
Rs 25500 to 81100
|
Grade Pay
|
Rs. 2400
|
Initial Pay
|
Rs 25500
|
Gross Salary
|
Cities X
|
36742
|
Cities Y
|
32627
|
Cities Z
|
30587
|
Pay Band
|
Rs. 5,200- 20,200
Apart from the above-mentioned salary structure, Inspector & Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) also gets to avail the following benefits and allowances-
- House Rent Allowance (HRA) (Only if housing quarters are not provided)
- Transport Allowance (TA)
- Limited mobile bill
- Petrol Allowance
- Dearness Allowance on total pay above.
Job Profile of Inspector & Sub-Inspector (SI) in Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN)
The Job Profile of Inspector & Sub-Inspector (SI) in Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) consists of both fieldwork as well as clerical work. Inspector and Sub Inspector (SI) in CBN is trained to investigate in the following areas:
|
Inspector & Sub-Inspector Responsibilities in Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN)
|
Dealing Opium Cases
|
To monitor and oversee different aspects of opium such as cultivation of opium, supervision of sub-inspectors, collecting of opium and measurement of poppy fields. For handling such cases, candidates might be recruited under Preventive and Intelligence Cell of CBN.
|
Dealing with Smugglers
|
Inspectors are required to actively deal with smugglers and the people responsible for opium smuggling.
|
Prevent Illegal Manufacturing & Usage of Opium
|
One of the main responsibilities of Inspectors in CBN is to prevent the manufacture of psychotropic substances using opium.
|
Handling of weapons
|
An Inspector in the Narcotics division must also be experts in gun control, self-defence tactics, and emergency management
|
Clerical Work
|
Apart from fieldwork, SI also has to write and submit reports regarding the situation in their sector. This is because they need to give regular updates to their senior officials regarding their case status.
|
Assist Senior Officials
|
Sub-inspector at CBN will have to assist senior officials whenever they will need it
|
Issuance of Authorization of Import/ Export of NDPS
|
Besides, overall supervision of activities in respect of all matter relating to Superintendence over opium poppy cultivation, the headquarters office also attends to the issuance of Authorization of Import/ Export of NDPS and other related work.
The responsibilities of CBN cover:
- Supervision over licit cultivation of opium poppy In India spread across 22 Districts 102 Tehsils/ Parganas in the States of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
- Preventive and enforcement functions especially in the three poppy-growing States.
- Investigation of cases under the NDPS Act, 1985 and filing of the complaint in the Court.
- Action for tracing and freezing of illegally acquired property as per the provisions of Chapter V-A of the NDPS Act, 1985.
- Issue of licenses for the manufacture of synthetic narcotic drugs
- Issuance of Export Authorisations/ Import Certificate for export/ import of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances
- Issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for import/ export of a select number of Precursor Chemicals
- Import of Poppy Seeds is permitted only from Australia, Austria, France, China, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovenia, Spain Turkey and the Czech Republic on the production of an appropriate certificate from the Competent Authority of the exporting country that the opium have been grown licitly/ legally in that country. All import contracts for this item shall compulsorily be registered with the Narcotics Commissioner, Gwalior prior to import.
- India is a signatory to the UN Convention on Narcotic Drugs 1961, UN Convention on Psychotropic Substances 1971 & UN Convention against the Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, 1988 which obligates member countries to monitor the implementation of the United Nations drug control conventions. CBN interacts with the International Narcotics Control Board, Vienna and the Competent Authorities of other countries to verify the genuineness of the transaction prior to authorizing the shipments.
Job Posting/Location of Inspector & Sub-Inspector (SI) in Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN)
The Central Bureau of Narcotics headquarters is located at Gwalior. Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors in the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) are generally stationed in opium-rich zones such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. These three states are also the major opium-growing states in the country right now. There will be Interstate Transfer within the work tenure.
Cultivation Division- Neemuch, Mandsaur, Jaora, Kota, Bareilly, etc.
Preventive Division- Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow.
Promotion Policy for Inspector & Sub-Inspector (SI) in Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN)
As a Sub-Inspector (SI) in the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), it will take almost 5 to 6 years to get first promoted to the post of Inspector. Based on performances and internal examination the candidates can rise up to the level of Superintendent within a time span of 10-12 years. The candidates, towards the end of their career, can even work as Assistant Narcotics Commissioner or end up heading the department, through hard work and good record.
The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) is headed by the Narcotics Commissioner (NC). The NC is assisted by three Deputy Narcotics Commissioners (DNCs) in charge of the Units in the opium-growing states i.e. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Their offices are located at Neemuch, Kota and Lucknow respectively. A Unit comprises of number of Divisional offices headed by a District Opium Officer (DOO) (Group 'B' Gazetted officer), who looks after the poppy cultivation aspects such as licensing of cultivators, measurement of poppy fields, collection of opium, etc. In addition, there are the Preventive & Intelligence Cell (P&I Cell) headed by Superintendents (Group 'B' Gazetted Officer). The P&I Cell looks after the enforcement aspects.
Both the DOO and Superintendents in the Unit report to the DNC in-charge of their Unit. The Central Bureau of Narcotics headquarters is located at Gwalior. The Narcotics Commissioner is assisted by two Deputy Narcotics Commissioners (DNCs) and two Assistant Narcotics Commissioners (ANCs) along with other support staff/ officers. Working as Inspector and Sub-Inspector (SI) in CBN will offer a challenging and respectful career to young & enthusiastic candidates with a good salary package.