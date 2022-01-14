JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

SSC CGL 2021 Tier-2 Exam on 28th/29th Jan & Tier-3 Exam on 6th Feb 2022: Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus in Detail

SSC CGL 2021 Tier-2 Exam on 28th/29th Jan & Tier-3 Exam on 6th Feb 2022: Check SSC CGL Tier-2 & Tier-3 Exam Pattern & Detailed Syllabus of Paper-1, Paper-2, Paper-3,  Paper-4 & Descriptive Paper.

Created On: Jan 14, 2022 16:18 IST
SSC CGL 2021 Tier-2 Exam on 28th/29th Jan & Tier-3 Exam on 6th Feb 2022
SSC CGL 2021 Tier-2 Exam on 28th/29th Jan & Tier-3 Exam on 6th Feb 2022

SSC CGL 2021 Tier-2 Exam on 28th/29th Jan & Tier-3 Exam on 6th Feb 2022: Staff Selection Commission is conducting SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam for the recruitment of 7035 Vacancies under Group “B” and Group “C” Posts - Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc. More than 1.3 Lakh Candidates have been shortlisted for SSC CGL Tier-2 2021 Exam. As per the official notification, SSC CGL 2021 Tier-2 Exam will be conducted in online mode on 28th & 29th January 2022.  SSC CGL 2021 Tier-3 Exam will be conducted on 6th February 2022. So let’s look at the SSC CGL 2021 Tier-2 & Tie-3 Exam Pattern & Syllabus in Detail:

Recent Stories:
Check SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment Updates
Check SSC CGL 2022 Eligibility Criteria Post-wise
Check How to Apply Online for SSC CGL 2022 Exam
Check 7035 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment
Check SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Result & Cut-Off

Check SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Syllabus & Pattern

SSC CGL 2021 Tier-2 Exam pattern & Syllabus

SSC CGL 2021 Tier-II exam is an objective exam that will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). The time duration for each Paper is 2 Hours. The section-wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2021 Exam Pattern

Paper

Subject

No. of Questions/ Max Marks

Exam Duration

1

Quantitative Abilities

(Compulsory for all posts)

100/200

2 Hours

2

English Language and Comprehension

(Compulsory for all posts)

200/200

2 Hours

3

Statistics

(Only for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post)

100/200

2 Hours

4

General Studies (Finance & Economics)

(Only for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer)

100/200

2 Hours

Practice SSC CGL Mock Tests for free

Note:

- Paper-I and Paper-II are compulsory for all posts.

- Paper-III will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper.

- Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

- There will be a negative marking of 0.25marks for each wrong answer in Paper-II (English Language and Comprehension) and of 50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I, Paper-III and Paper-IV.

- Questions in Paper-I will be of Matriculation Level, Paper-II of 10+2 Level and in Paper-III and Paper-IV of Graduation Level.

- The exam duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped.

Check SSC CGL Posts, Salary, Job Profile & Promotion Policy:

Check Intelligence Bureau ASO Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check ASO Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Job Profile, Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

Check SSC Junior Statistical Officer (JSO): Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check CBI Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check Central Bureau of Narcotics Inspector & SI Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check SSC CGL Tax Assistant CBIC & CBDT Minimum Age Limit/ Salary/ Job Profile/ Promotion

Check SSC CGL Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Railways Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

Check Postal Inspector Eligibility, Job Profile Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

Check SSC CGL Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Ministry of External Affairs Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

Subject-wise Detailed Syllabus of SSC CGL Tier-2 2021 Exam

Students must go through the detailed syllabus of all the papers and build a proper strategy to score well in the respective subjects.

Quantitative Aptitude

English Language & Comprehension

Statistics

General Studies: Finance and Economics

Simplification

Reading Comprehension

Collection and Representation of Data

Finance and Accounting

Interest

Spelling

Measure of Dispersion

Fundamental Principles

Averages

Fill in the Blanks

Measure of Central Tendency

Financial Accounting

Percentage

Phrases and Idioms

Moments, Skewness and Kurtosis

Basic Concepts of Accounting

Ratio and Proportion

One Word Substitution

Correlation and Regression

Self-Balancing Ledger

Speed, Distance and Time

Sentence Correction

Random Variables

Forms of Market and price determination in different markets

Number System

Error Spotting

Random Variables

Theory of Production and cost

Mensuration

Cloze Test

Sampling Theory

Economics and Governance

Data Interpretation

Para Jumbles

Analysis and Variance

Comptroller and Auditor General of India

Time and Work

Synonyms-Antonyms

Time Series Analysis

Finance Commission

Algebra

Active-Passive Voice

Index Number

Theory of Demand and Supply

Trigonometry

Direct-Indirect Speech

Geometry

Data Sufficiency

SSC CGL Tier-3 Exam Complete Syllabus 2021

SSC CGL Tier - III Exam is a descriptive paper which will be taken offline via pen and paper mode. In this exam, candidates’ language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage and writing skills will be tested in English/Hindi. Candidates are required to write essays, précis, application, letter, etc. in 60 minutes.

Mode of

Examination

Subject

Maximum Marks

Time

Pen and Paper

Mode

Descriptive Type Paper in English or Hindi

(Writing of Essay/ Précis/ Letter/ Application etc.)

100

60 Minutes

Note:

- This exam will be bilingual means, Hindi/ English as per the choice filled by the candidate earlier at times of application filling.

- The questions are based on 10+2 level.

- The exam is qualifying in nature. At least 33% should be scored by the candidate to qualify this particular tier, rest is dependent on cut-offs.

- The exam durationis 80 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped or suffer from cerebral palsy.

- The best way to prepare for this tier is to read lots of articles from various newspapers. Apart from this, you need to be well aware of the pattern of Letter and Application.

Also Read:

Get SSC 2022-23 Exam Calendar

Get SSC Result Calendar 2022

Download PDF for Information shared by SSC on Non-Recommended Willing Candidates

Admit Cards of the shortlisted candidates have been uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices for the SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam. The candidates who are unable to download their Admit Cards may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately. The responsibility of ensuring the download of the Admit Cards is solely of the candidates.

Related Story: Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for SSC/Railways RRB/IBPS Bank 2022 Exams

FAQ

Q1. What is the SSC CGL 2021 Tier-2 Exam Date?

28th & 29th Jan 2022

Q2. What is the SSC CGL 2021 Tier-3 Exam Date?

6th February 2022

Q3. Where have SSC CGL 2021 Tier-2 Admit Cards been Released?

Admit Cards of the shortlisted candidates have been uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices for the SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam

Take Free Online SSC CGL 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Stories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.