SSC CGL 2021 Tier-2 Exam on 28th/29th Jan & Tier-3 Exam on 6th Feb 2022: Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus in Detail

SSC CGL 2021 Tier-2 Exam on 28th/29th Jan & Tier-3 Exam on 6th Feb 2022: Staff Selection Commission is conducting SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam for the recruitment of 7035 Vacancies under Group “B” and Group “C” Posts - Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc. More than 1.3 Lakh Candidates have been shortlisted for SSC CGL Tier-2 2021 Exam. As per the official notification, SSC CGL 2021 Tier-2 Exam will be conducted in online mode on 28th & 29th January 2022. SSC CGL 2021 Tier-3 Exam will be conducted on 6th February 2022. So let’s look at the SSC CGL 2021 Tier-2 & Tie-3 Exam Pattern & Syllabus in Detail:

SSC CGL 2021 Tier-2 Exam pattern & Syllabus

SSC CGL 2021 Tier-II exam is an objective exam that will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). The time duration for each Paper is 2 Hours. The section-wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2021 Exam Pattern Paper Subject No. of Questions/ Max Marks Exam Duration 1 Quantitative Abilities (Compulsory for all posts) 100/200 2 Hours 2 English Language and Comprehension (Compulsory for all posts) 200/200 2 Hours 3 Statistics (Only for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post) 100/200 2 Hours 4 General Studies (Finance & Economics) (Only for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer) 100/200 2 Hours

Note:

- Paper-I and Paper-II are compulsory for all posts.

- Paper-III will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper.

- Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

- There will be a negative marking of 0.25marks for each wrong answer in Paper-II (English Language and Comprehension) and of 50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I, Paper-III and Paper-IV.

- Questions in Paper-I will be of Matriculation Level, Paper-II of 10+2 Level and in Paper-III and Paper-IV of Graduation Level.

- The exam duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped.

Subject-wise Detailed Syllabus of SSC CGL Tier-2 2021 Exam

Students must go through the detailed syllabus of all the papers and build a proper strategy to score well in the respective subjects.

Quantitative Aptitude English Language & Comprehension Statistics General Studies: Finance and Economics Simplification Reading Comprehension Collection and Representation of Data Finance and Accounting Interest Spelling Measure of Dispersion Fundamental Principles Averages Fill in the Blanks Measure of Central Tendency Financial Accounting Percentage Phrases and Idioms Moments, Skewness and Kurtosis Basic Concepts of Accounting Ratio and Proportion One Word Substitution Correlation and Regression Self-Balancing Ledger Speed, Distance and Time Sentence Correction Random Variables Forms of Market and price determination in different markets Number System Error Spotting Random Variables Theory of Production and cost Mensuration Cloze Test Sampling Theory Economics and Governance Data Interpretation Para Jumbles Analysis and Variance Comptroller and Auditor General of India Time and Work Synonyms-Antonyms Time Series Analysis Finance Commission Algebra Active-Passive Voice Index Number Theory of Demand and Supply Trigonometry Direct-Indirect Speech Geometry Data Sufficiency

SSC CGL Tier-3 Exam Complete Syllabus 2021



SSC CGL Tier - III Exam is a descriptive paper which will be taken offline via pen and paper mode. In this exam, candidates’ language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage and writing skills will be tested in English/Hindi. Candidates are required to write essays, précis, application, letter, etc. in 60 minutes.

Mode of Examination Subject Maximum Marks Time Pen and Paper Mode Descriptive Type Paper in English or Hindi (Writing of Essay/ Précis/ Letter/ Application etc.) 100 60 Minutes

Note:

- This exam will be bilingual means, Hindi/ English as per the choice filled by the candidate earlier at times of application filling.

- The questions are based on 10+2 level.

- The exam is qualifying in nature. At least 33% should be scored by the candidate to qualify this particular tier, rest is dependent on cut-offs.

- The exam durationis 80 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped or suffer from cerebral palsy.

- The best way to prepare for this tier is to read lots of articles from various newspapers. Apart from this, you need to be well aware of the pattern of Letter and Application.

Admit Cards of the shortlisted candidates have been uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices for the SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam. The candidates who are unable to download their Admit Cards may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately. The responsibility of ensuring the download of the Admit Cards is solely of the candidates.

