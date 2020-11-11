SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 Exam: Check English Language & Comprehension Important Topics (Paper 2-200 Marks)

SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 Exam English Language & Comprehension Important Topics: SSC will conduct CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam from 15th to 18th November 2020 across different examination centers in India. SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-2 Exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four Papers:
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Max Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
I
|
(Compulsory for all posts)
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
II
|
English Language and Comprehension
(Compulsory for all posts)
|
200
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
III
|
(Only for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post)
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
IV
|
General Studies (Finance & Economics)
(Only for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer)
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
Complete SSC CGL Syllabus 2019-20: Tier I, II, III and IV with Exam Pattern
In this article, we are going to share the detailed Syllabus and important topics for Paper-2, i.e., English Language & Comprehension of SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam:
SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Paper-2: English Language & Comprehension Important Topics
Paper-2 English Language & Comprehension of SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam is compulsory for all the posts. The exam will be conducted in online mode consisting of 200 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of total 200 Marks. The Exam duration for SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 English Language & Comprehension Paper-2 is 2 Hours and there will be negative marking 0.25 marks for wrong answers. The questions asked in the Paper-2 of the SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam will be of 10+2 Level. The exam duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped.
Know the SSC CGL 2019-20 English Language and Comprehension Preparation Strategy
Questions in Paper-2 of the SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam will be designed to test the candidate‘s understanding and knowledge of the English Language. Here is the list of topics covered in Paper-II - English Language and Comprehension Section of SSC CGL Tier-II Exam:
|
S.No.
|
SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Paper-2: English Language & Comprehension Important Topics
|
1
|
Spotting the error
|
2
|
Fill in the blanks
|
3
|
Synonyms
|
4
|
Antonyms
|
5
|
Spelling/detecting miss-spelt words
|
6
|
Idioms & phrases
|
7
|
One word substitution – Get Important Questions
|
8
|
Improvement of sentences
|
9
|
Active/Passive Voice of verbs - Get Important Questions
|
10
|
Direct/Indirect Speech - Get Important Questions
|
11
|
Shuffling of sentence parts
|
12
|
Shuffling of sentences in a passage/ Sentence Rearrangement
|
13
|
Close passage
|
14
|
Comprehension passage
Practice Free SSC CGL 2020 English Language & Comprehension Mock Tests with Answers
After going through the above mentioned important English Language & Comprehension (Paper-2) topics of the SSC CGL Tier-2 2019 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyse your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.