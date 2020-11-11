SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 Exam: Check English Language & Comprehension Important Topics (Paper 2-200 Marks)

SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 Exam English Language & Comprehension Important Topics: SSC will conduct CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam from 15th to 18th November 2020 across different examination centers in India. SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-2 Exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four Papers:

Paper Subject No. of Questions Max Marks Exam Duration I Quantitative Abilities (Compulsory for all posts) 100 200 2 Hours II English Language and Comprehension (Compulsory for all posts) 200 200 2 Hours III Statistics (Only for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post) 100 200 2 Hours IV General Studies (Finance & Economics) (Only for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer) 100 200 2 Hours

In this article, we are going to share the detailed Syllabus and important topics for Paper-2, i.e., English Language & Comprehension of SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Paper-2: English Language & Comprehension Important Topics

Paper-2 English Language & Comprehension of SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam is compulsory for all the posts. The exam will be conducted in online mode consisting of 200 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of total 200 Marks. The Exam duration for SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 English Language & Comprehension Paper-2 is 2 Hours and there will be negative marking 0.25 marks for wrong answers. The questions asked in the Paper-2 of the SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam will be of 10+2 Level. The exam duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped.

Questions in Paper-2 of the SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam will be designed to test the candidate‘s understanding and knowledge of the English Language. Here is the list of topics covered in Paper-II - English Language and Comprehension Section of SSC CGL Tier-II Exam:

S.No. SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Paper-2: English Language & Comprehension Important Topics 1 Spotting the error 2 Fill in the blanks 3 Synonyms 4 Antonyms 5 Spelling/detecting miss-spelt words 6 Idioms & phrases 7 One word substitution – Get Important Questions 8 Improvement of sentences 9 Active/Passive Voice of verbs - Get Important Questions 10 Direct/Indirect Speech - Get Important Questions 11 Shuffling of sentence parts 12 Shuffling of sentences in a passage/ Sentence Rearrangement 13 Close passage 14 Comprehension passage

After going through the above mentioned important English Language & Comprehension (Paper-2) topics of the SSC CGL Tier-2 2019 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyse your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.

