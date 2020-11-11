SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 Exam: Check Quantitative Aptitude Important Topics (Paper 1-200 Marks)

SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 Exam Quantitative Aptitude Important Topics: Get the details of Important Topics for Quantitative Abilities Paper-1 of SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam that consists of 100 Questions of total 200 Marks.  SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam will be held from 15th to 18th Nov 2020.

Nov 11, 2020 17:18 IST
SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 Exam Quantitative Aptitude Important Topics: SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam will be conducted from 15th to 18th Nov 2020 across different cities in India. SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-2 Exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four Papers:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam Pattern

Paper

Subject

No. of Questions

Max Marks

Exam Duration

I

Quantitative Abilities

(Compulsory for all posts)

100

200

2 Hours

II

English Language and Comprehension

(Compulsory for all posts)

200

200

2 Hours

III

Statistics

(Only for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post)

100

200

2 Hours

IV

General Studies (Finance & Economics)

(Only for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer)

100

200

2 Hours

In this article we are going to share the detailed Syllabus and important topics for Paper-1, i.e., Quantitative Abilities of SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Paper-1: Quantitative Abilities Important Topics

Paper 1- Quantitative Abilities of SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam is compulsory for all the posts. The exam will be conducted in online mode consisting of 100 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of total 200 Marks. The Exam duration for SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Quantitative Abilities Paper-1 is 2 Hours and there will be negative marking 0.50 marks for wrong answers. The questions asked in the Paper-1 of the SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam will be of Matriculation Level. The exam duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped.

Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CGL Tier-II exam under Paper I - Quantitative Abilities:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Paper-1: Quantitative Abilities Important Topics

S. No.

Topics

S. No.

Topics

1

Number System

20

Congruence and similarity of triangles

2

Fractions and Decimals

21

Circle and its chords, tangents

3

Percentage

22

Angles subtended by chords of a circle

4

Ratio & Proportion

23

Common tangents to two or more circles

5

Square roots

24

Triangle

6

Averages

25

Quadrilaterals

7

Interest

26

Regular Polygons

8

Profit and Loss

27

Right Prism

9

Discount

28

Right Circular Cone

10

Partnership Business

29

Right Circular Cylinder

11

Mixture and Alligation

30

Sphere & Hemispheres

12

Time and distance

31

Rectangular Parallelepiped

13

Time & Work

32

Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base

14

Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary surds

33

Degree and Radian Measures

15

Graphs of Linear Equations

34

Standard Identities

16

Trigonometry

35

Complementary Angles

17

Bar diagram & Pie chart

36

Heights and Distances

18

Geometry and Mensuration

37

Histogram

19

Triangle and its various kinds of centers

38

Frequency polygon

After going through the above mentioned important Quantitative Abilities (Paper-1) topics of the SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20  Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyse your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.

