SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 Exam: Check Quantitative Aptitude Important Topics (Paper 1-200 Marks)

SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 Exam Quantitative Aptitude Important Topics: SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam will be conducted from 15th to 18th Nov 2020 across different cities in India. SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-2 Exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four Papers:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam Pattern Paper Subject No. of Questions Max Marks Exam Duration I Quantitative Abilities (Compulsory for all posts) 100 200 2 Hours II English Language and Comprehension (Compulsory for all posts) 200 200 2 Hours III Statistics (Only for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post) 100 200 2 Hours IV General Studies (Finance & Economics) (Only for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer) 100 200 2 Hours

Complete SSC CGL Syllabus 2019-20: Tier I, II, III and IV with Exam Pattern

In this article we are going to share the detailed Syllabus and important topics for Paper-1, i.e., Quantitative Abilities of SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Paper-1: Quantitative Abilities Important Topics

Paper 1- Quantitative Abilities of SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam is compulsory for all the posts. The exam will be conducted in online mode consisting of 100 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of total 200 Marks. The Exam duration for SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Quantitative Abilities Paper-1 is 2 Hours and there will be negative marking 0.50 marks for wrong answers. The questions asked in the Paper-1 of the SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam will be of Matriculation Level. The exam duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped.

Know the SSC CGL 2019-20 Quantitative Aptitude Preparation Strategy

Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CGL Tier-II exam under Paper I - Quantitative Abilities:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Paper-1: Quantitative Abilities Important Topics S. No. Topics S. No. Topics 1 Number System 20 Congruence and similarity of triangles 2 Fractions and Decimals 21 Circle and its chords, tangents 3 Percentage Get Important Questions 22 Angles subtended by chords of a circle 4 Ratio & Proportion 23 Common tangents to two or more circles 5 Square roots 24 Triangle 6 Averages 25 Quadrilaterals 7 Interest 26 Regular Polygons 8 Profit and Loss 27 Right Prism 9 Discount 28 Right Circular Cone 10 Partnership Business 29 Right Circular Cylinder 11 Mixture and Alligation 30 Sphere & Hemispheres 12 Time and distance 31 Rectangular Parallelepiped 13 Time & Work 32 Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base 14 Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary surds 33 Degree and Radian Measures 15 Graphs of Linear Equations 34 Standard Identities 16 Trigonometry Get Important Questions 35 Complementary Angles 17 Bar diagram & Pie chart 36 Heights and Distances 18 Geometry and Mensuration 37 Histogram 19 Triangle and its various kinds of centers 38 Frequency polygon

Practice Free SSC CGL 2020 Quantitative Abilities Mock Tests with Answers

After going through the above mentioned important Quantitative Abilities (Paper-1) topics of the SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyse your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.

Click here to get the SSC 2020-21 Exam Calendar