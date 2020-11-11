SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 Exam: Check Quantitative Aptitude Important Topics (Paper 1-200 Marks)

SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 Exam Quantitative Aptitude Important Topics: SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam will be conducted from 15th to 18th Nov 2020 across different cities in India. SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-2 Exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four Papers:
|
SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam Pattern
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Max Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
I
|
Quantitative Abilities
(Compulsory for all posts)
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
II
|
English Language and Comprehension
(Compulsory for all posts)
|
200
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
III
|
(Only for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post)
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
IV
|
General Studies (Finance & Economics)
(Only for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer)
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
In this article we are going to share the detailed Syllabus and important topics for Paper-1, i.e., Quantitative Abilities of SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam:
SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Paper-1: Quantitative Abilities Important Topics
Paper 1- Quantitative Abilities of SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam is compulsory for all the posts. The exam will be conducted in online mode consisting of 100 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of total 200 Marks. The Exam duration for SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Quantitative Abilities Paper-1 is 2 Hours and there will be negative marking 0.50 marks for wrong answers. The questions asked in the Paper-1 of the SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam will be of Matriculation Level. The exam duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped.
Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CGL Tier-II exam under Paper I - Quantitative Abilities:
|
SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Paper-1: Quantitative Abilities Important Topics
|
S. No.
|
Topics
|
S. No.
|
Topics
|
1
|
Number System
|
20
|
Congruence and similarity of triangles
|
2
|
Fractions and Decimals
|
21
|
Circle and its chords, tangents
|
3
|
Percentage
|
22
|
Angles subtended by chords of a circle
|
4
|
Ratio & Proportion
|
23
|
Common tangents to two or more circles
|
5
|
Square roots
|
24
|
Triangle
|
6
|
Averages
|
25
|
Quadrilaterals
|
7
|
Interest
|
26
|
Regular Polygons
|
8
|
Profit and Loss
|
27
|
Right Prism
|
9
|
Discount
|
28
|
Right Circular Cone
|
10
|
Partnership Business
|
29
|
Right Circular Cylinder
|
11
|
Mixture and Alligation
|
30
|
Sphere & Hemispheres
|
12
|
Time and distance
|
31
|
Rectangular Parallelepiped
|
13
|
Time & Work
|
32
|
Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base
|
14
|
Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary surds
|
33
|
Degree and Radian Measures
|
15
|
Graphs of Linear Equations
|
34
|
Standard Identities
|
16
|
Trigonometry
|
35
|
Complementary Angles
|
17
|
Bar diagram & Pie chart
|
36
|
Heights and Distances
|
18
|
Geometry and Mensuration
|
37
|
Histogram
|
19
|
Triangle and its various kinds of centers
|
38
|
Frequency polygon
After going through the above mentioned important Quantitative Abilities (Paper-1) topics of the SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyse your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.