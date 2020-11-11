SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 Exam: Check General Studies-Finance & Economics Important Topics (Paper 4-200 Marks) for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Post Only

SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 Exam General Studies-Finance & Economics Important Topics for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Post Only: SSC will conduct CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam from 15th to 18th November 2020 across different examination center in India. SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-2 Exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four Papers:
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Max Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
I
|
(Compulsory for all posts)
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
II
|
English Language and Comprehension
(Compulsory for all posts)
|
200
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
III
|
(Only for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post)
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
IV
|
General Studies (Finance & Economics)
(Only for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer)
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
In this article, we are going to share the detailed Syllabus and important topics for Paper-4, i.e., General Studies (Finance & Economics) of SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam:
SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Paper-4: General Studies-Finance & Economics Important Topics
Paper-4/General Studies-Finance and Economics of SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam will be for only those candidates who had applied for the post of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper. The exam will be conducted in online mode consisting of 100 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of total 200 Marks. The Exam duration for SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 General Studies-Finance and Economics Paper-4 is 2 Hours and there will be negative marking 0.50 marks for wrong answers.
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
No of Questions
|
Max Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
Part - A
|
Finance and Accounts
|
100
|
80
|
2 Hours
|
Part - B
|
Economics and Governance
|
120
The questions asked in the Paper-4 of the SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam will be of Graduation Level. The exam duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped.
Here is the detailed list of topics covered in Paper-IV - General Studies (Finance and Economics):
Part A: Finance and Accounts - (80 marks):
- Fundamental principles and basic concept of Accounting:
- Financial Accounting: Nature and scope, Limitations of Financial Accounting, Basic concepts and Conventions, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
- Basic concepts of accounting: Single and double entry, Books of original Entry, Bank Reconciliation, Journal, ledgers, Trial Balance, Rectification of Errors, Manufacturing, Trading, Profit & loss Appropriation Accounts, Balance Sheet Distinction between Capital and Revenue Expenditure, Depreciation Accounting, Valuation of Inventories, Non-profit organisations Accounts, Receipts and Payments and Income & Expenditure Accounts, Bills of Exchange, Self Balancing Ledgers.
Part B: Economics and Governance - (120 marks)
- Comptroller & Auditor General of India - Constitutional provisions, Role and responsibility
- Finance Commission - Role and functions
- Basic Concept of Economics and introduction to Micro Economics - Definition, scope and nature of Economics, Methods of economic study and Central problems of an economy and Production possibilities curve
- Theory of Demand and Supply - Meaning and determinants of demand, Law of demand and Elasticity of demand, Price, income and cross elasticity; Theory of consumer’s behaviour - Marshallian approach and Indifference curve approach, Meaning and determinants of supply, Law of supply and Elasticity of Supply.
- Theory of Production and cost - Meaning and Factors of production; Laws of production- Law of variable proportions and Laws of returns to scale.
- Forms of Market and price determination in different markets - Various forms of markets - Perfect Competition, Monopoly, Monopolistic Competition and Oligopoly ad Price determination in these markets
- Indian Economy –
- Nature of the Indian Economy Role of different sectors - Role of Agriculture, Industry and Services-their problems and growth;
- National Income of India - Concepts of national income, Different methods of measuring national income
- Population - Its size, rate of growth and its implication on economic growth
- Poverty and unemployment - Absolute and relative poverty, types, causes and incidence of unemployment
- Infrastructure - Energy, Transportation, Communication
- Economic Reforms in India - Economic reforms since 1991; Liberalisation, Privatisation, Globalisation and Disinvestment
- Money and Banking -
- Monetary/ Fiscal policy - Role and functions of Reserve Bank of India; functions of commercial Banks/ RRB/ Payment Banks
- Budget and Fiscal deficits and Balance of payments
- Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003
- Role of Information Technology in Governance
After going through the above mentioned important General Studies (Finance & Economics/ Paper-4) topics of the SSC CGL Tier-2 2019 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyse your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.