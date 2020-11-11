SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 Exam: Check General Studies-Finance & Economics Important Topics (Paper 4-200 Marks) for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Post Only

SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 Exam General Studies-Finance & Economics Important Topics for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Post Only: SSC will conduct CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam from 15th to 18th November 2020 across different examination center in India. SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-2 Exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four Papers:

Paper Subject No. of Questions Max Marks Exam Duration I Quantitative Abilities (Compulsory for all posts) 100 200 2 Hours II English Language and Comprehension (Compulsory for all posts) 200 200 2 Hours III Statistics (Only for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post) 100 200 2 Hours IV General Studies (Finance & Economics) (Only for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer) 100 200 2 Hours

In this article, we are going to share the detailed Syllabus and important topics for Paper-4, i.e., General Studies (Finance & Economics) of SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Paper-4: General Studies-Finance & Economics Important Topics

Paper-4/General Studies-Finance and Economics of SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam will be for only those candidates who had applied for the post of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper. The exam will be conducted in online mode consisting of 100 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of total 200 Marks. The Exam duration for SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 General Studies-Finance and Economics Paper-4 is 2 Hours and there will be negative marking 0.50 marks for wrong answers.

Paper Subject No of Questions Max Marks Exam Duration Part - A Finance and Accounts 100 80 2 Hours Part - B Economics and Governance 120

The questions asked in the Paper-4 of the SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam will be of Graduation Level. The exam duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped.

Here is the detailed list of topics covered in Paper-IV - General Studies (Finance and Economics):

Part A: Finance and Accounts - (80 marks):

Fundamental principles and basic concept of Accounting:

Financial Accounting: Nature and scope, Limitations of Financial Accounting, Basic concepts and Conventions, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

Nature and scope, Limitations of Financial Accounting, Basic concepts and Conventions, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Basic concepts of accounting: Single and double entry, Books of original Entry, Bank Reconciliation, Journal, ledgers, Trial Balance, Rectification of Errors, Manufacturing, Trading, Profit & loss Appropriation Accounts, Balance Sheet Distinction between Capital and Revenue Expenditure, Depreciation Accounting, Valuation of Inventories, Non-profit organisations Accounts, Receipts and Payments and Income & Expenditure Accounts, Bills of Exchange, Self Balancing Ledgers.

Part B: Economics and Governance - (120 marks)

Comptroller & Auditor General of India - Constitutional provisions, Role and responsibility Finance Commission - Role and functions Basic Concept of Economics and introduction to Micro Economics - Definition, scope and nature of Economics, Methods of economic study and Central problems of an economy and Production possibilities curve Theory of Demand and Supply - Meaning and determinants of demand, Law of demand and Elasticity of demand, Price, income and cross elasticity; Theory of consumer’s behaviour - Marshallian approach and Indifference curve approach, Meaning and determinants of supply, Law of supply and Elasticity of Supply. Theory of Production and cost - Meaning and Factors of production; Laws of production- Law of variable proportions and Laws of returns to scale. Forms of Market and price determination in different markets - Various forms of markets - Perfect Competition, Monopoly, Monopolistic Competition and Oligopoly ad Price determination in these markets Indian Economy –

Nature of the Indian Economy Role of different sectors - Role of Agriculture, Industry and Services-their problems and growth;

National Income of India - Concepts of national income, Different methods of measuring national income

Population - Its size, rate of growth and its implication on economic growth

Poverty and unemployment - Absolute and relative poverty, types, causes and incidence of unemployment

Infrastructure - Energy, Transportation, Communication Economic Reforms in India - Economic reforms since 1991; Liberalisation, Privatisation, Globalisation and Disinvestment Money and Banking -

Monetary/ Fiscal policy - Role and functions of Reserve Bank of India; functions of commercial Banks/ RRB/ Payment Banks

Budget and Fiscal deficits and Balance of payments

Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003 Role of Information Technology in Governance



After going through the above mentioned important General Studies (Finance & Economics/ Paper-4) topics of the SSC CGL Tier-2 2019 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyse your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.