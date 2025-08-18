JKSSB JE Admit 2025 Out: Download JKSSB Junior Engineer Exam Hall Ticket PDF at jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) released the JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025 on its official website, jkssb.nic.in, on August 18, 2025. As per the official notice released by JKSSB on its official website, candidates can download the JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025 from August 18, 2025 for the exam which is scheduled to be conducted on August 24, 2025 and the admit card link for the August 31, 2025 exam will get activated on August 25, 2025.
The JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025 is an important document for all candidates who are going to appear in the Junior Engineer Exam 2025. The JKSSB JE (Electrical) Exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 24, 2025 whereas the JKSSB JE (Civil) Exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 31, 2025.
JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025 OUT: Official Notice
The JKSSC JE Exam 2025 will be conducted on August 24 and August 31, 2025 The candidates going to attempt the examination must report to the examination centre 1 hour before the examination scheduled time so checking of candidates can be done properly. Click on the direct link below to read the JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025 Admit Card 2025 Notice.
JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025
JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025 OUT: Link Active
The JKSSB has activated the link on August 18, 2025 to download the Junior Engineer Electrical Exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on August 24, 2025. Candidates can download their JKSSB Junior Engineer Admit Card 2025 by providing their Username and Password. Click on the direct link below to download the JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025.
JKSSC JE Admit Card 2025
JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025: Overview
The JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025 link was activated on August 18, 2025. The admit card contains important information such as the registration number, roll number, candidate's name, photo, signature, etc. Check the table below for JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
JKSSB JE Exam 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB)
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
August 18, 2025
|
Exam Date
|
August 24, 2025
|
Official Websites
|
jkssb.nic.in
How to Download the JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025
Candidates can download the JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025 from the direct link provided or they can follow the simple steps below to download the JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025
- Visit the official website, jkssb.nic.in
- On the homepage, there will be an option to download Admit Card.
- Now click on the Electrical Engineering Admit Card
- Enter your details such as username and password
- Download and print your JKSSB E-Admit Card.
- Candidate must carry the clear printed copy of the E-Admit card on the day of examination.
Details Mentioned on JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025
Before downloading the JKSSB JE Electrical Admit Card 2025 candidates must check all the details mentioned on the admit card. Check the detals below
- Candidates Name
- Registration Number
- Roll Number
- Exam Date
- Shift Timings
- Candidates Photo and Signature
- Important Instructions
