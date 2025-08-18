JKSSB JE Admit 2025 Out: Download JKSSB Junior Engineer Exam Hall Ticket PDF at jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) released the JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025 on its official website, jkssb.nic.in, on August 18, 2025. As per the official notice released by JKSSB on its official website, candidates can download the JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025 from August 18, 2025 for the exam which is scheduled to be conducted on August 24, 2025 and the admit card link for the August 31, 2025 exam will get activated on August 25, 2025.

The JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025 is an important document for all candidates who are going to appear in the Junior Engineer Exam 2025. The JKSSB JE (Electrical) Exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 24, 2025 whereas the JKSSB JE (Civil) Exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 31, 2025.

JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025 OUT: Official Notice