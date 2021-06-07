SSC CGL Exam for Postal Inspector 2021 Recruitment: Check Eligibility, Job Profile, Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

SSC CGL Exam for Postal Inspector 2021 Recruitment: Candidates between the age group of 18 to 30 years are eligible to apply for the Inspector Posts in Department of Post under SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment. The educational qualification for the Inspector Posts in Postal Departments requires Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent. Therefore, graduates between the age group of 18 to 30 years can apply for this post.

Recently, on the basis of the results of Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE), 2018, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recommended 69 candidates for appointment as Inspector Posts in Department of Posts. Download PDF

Age Limit (18 to 30 Years)

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1991 and not later than 1st January 2003 for 2020-21 recruitment process:

Age Limit 18-30 years Name of Post/ Name of Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre Classification of Posts/ Nature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the post/ Pay Level/ Grade Pay Inspector Posts in Department of Post Group “B”/ LV, Hard of Hearing (HH), OA, OL, OAL, Leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victims and multiple disabilities from amongst disabilities mentioned in the notification

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Permissible relaxation in upper age limit, as well as category-codes for claiming age relaxation as on the date of reckoning, is as follows:

Category Age Relaxation OBC 3 years SC/ST 5 years PwD + Gen 10 years PwD + OBC 13 years PwD + SC/ST 15 years Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof 3 years Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST) 8 years

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Below are the essential qualification details according to the post under SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment:

SSC CGL Post Educational Qualification Inspector Posts in Department of Post Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent

NATIONALITY/CITIZENSHIP

(i) A candidate must be either:

a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal, or a subject of Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic ofTanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Note: Provided that a candidate belonging to categories b), c), d) and e) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India. A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.

Salary Structure of Postal Inspector

The pay scale of a Postal Inspector ranges from Rs. 44900 to 142400 with grade pay of Rs.4600 in addition to permissible allowances by the Central Govt. As per the 7th Pay Commission, Postal Inspector would get a salary of around 50,000/- pm initially (can be varied a little as per place of posting).

Pay Level 7 Pay Scale Rs 44900 to 142400 Grade Pay 4600 Initial Pay Rs. 44900

Postal Inspector will be entitled to the following major allowances:

-Limited mobile bill

-Petrol allowance

-House rent allowance (HRA) (If housing quarters are not provided by the concerned authority)

-Travel allowance (TA)

-Dearness allowance on total pay above (DA)

-They are provided with a laptop and internet expenses

Job Posting/Location of Postal Inspector

The nature of the job of an Inspector in Postal Departments is transferable. They can be posted anywhere in India, starting from a metropolitan city to the outskirts of any state. Below are the 23 postal circles where the shortlisted candidates will get posted:

S.No. Postal Circles States Covered 1 Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh 2 Assam Assam 3 Bihar Bihar 4 Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh 5 Delhi Delhi 6 Gujarat Gujarat 7 Haryana Haryana 8 Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh 9 Jammu & Kashmir Jammu & Kashmir 10 Jharkhand Jharkhand 11 Karnataka Karnataka 12 Kerala Kerala 13 Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh 14 Maharashtra Maharashtra & Goa 15 North East Arunachal Pradesh Sikkim Meghalaya Nagaland Tripura & Manipur 16 Odisha Odisha 17 Punjab Punjab 18 Rajasthan Rajasthan 19 Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu 20 Telangana Telangana 21 Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh 22 Uttarakhand Uttarakhand 23 West Bengal West Bengal

Under 2018 SSC CGL Recruitment, candidates are allocated to one of the 17 Postal Circles for Appointment as Inspector of Posts, which had reported the vacancy:

Job Profile of Postal Inspector

For more than 150 years, the Department of Posts (DoP) has been the backbone of the country’s communication and has played a crucial role in the country’s social-economic development. It touches the lives of Indian citizens in many ways: delivering mails, accepting deposits under Small Savings Schemes, providing life insurance cover under Postal Life Insurance (PLI) and Rural Postal Life Insurance (RPLI), and providing retail services like bill collection, sale of forms, etc. The DoP also acts as an agent for the Government of India in discharging other services for citizens such as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) wage disbursement and old age pension payments. With more than 1,55,000 post offices, the DoP has the most widely distributed postal network in the world.

Major duties performed by Postal Inspector are:

- To maintain and work on several documents, papers, and files for the entire day.

- Responsible for appointing disciplinary authority for Postmen and other staff.and also sanctioning leave for postmen working in the Sub Division.

- Doing investigation into all loss and fraud cases and also assisting Senior Officers in carrying out Inspection of Head Post Offices, Divisional Offices, Regional Offices, Circle Offices, Postal Accounts Offices, etc.

- To be in charge of 60-70 post offices under their supervision and will have to purchase postal insurance from the respective post office.

- To examine or canvass people and educate them regarding the various schemes and plans launched by the government.

- Additionally, they will have to go and collect funds for the post office.

Promotion Policy for Postal Inspector

Postal Inspectors are first promoted to the post of Assistant Superintendents in postal sub division/ divisional/ regional/ circle offices or in the Postal Directorate in New Delhi. The first promotion could take approximately 5 years of work experience as Postal Inspector in any particular division. After that candidates may get promoted to the level of Superintendents in Postal/RMS Divisions and Assistant Directors in regional/circle offices. The senior positions are achievable after a long work experience, almost at the near end of the career, based on the skills and performance of the respective candidates.

Working as Postal Inspector can be a great opportunity where you will get a prestigious government job with a good pay scale along with perquisites and other benefits.