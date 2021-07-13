SSC CGL 2021 Exam 1 Month Strategy: Check 30 Days Study Plan to crack Tier-1 Online Exam

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSC CGL 2021 Exam 1 Month Strategy: Get 30 Days Study Plan to clear SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-1 Exam going to be held in online mode from 13th to 24th August 2021 across different exam centres.

Created On: Jul 13, 2021 14:01 IST
SSC CGL 2021 Exam 1 Month Strategy: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2020-1 Tier-1 Exam in online mode from 13th to 24th August 2021 for the recruitment of Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India. The SSC CGL 2021 selection process consists of four phases, i.e., Tier – I (CBT), Tier – II (CBT), Tier – III (Descriptive Paper) and Tier – IV (Skill Test - DEST & CPT).

So for the ease of the candidates, we have constructed 1 Month (30 Days) Study Plan for SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam. Let’s first have a look at the Exam Pattern for SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam for creating an effective study plan:

SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Pattern

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-I exam will be an online exam consisting of 100 Objective MCQs under four sections (25 questions in each section). Tier-1 will be of total 200 Marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). There will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers. The time duration of the Tier-1 exam will be 60 minutes and 80 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped and suffering from Cerebral Palsy. The section-wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:

Section

Questions (Marks)

Time

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25 (50)

60 minutes (Total)

General Awareness

25 (50)

Quantitative Aptitude

25 (50)

English Language and Comprehension

25 (50)

TOTAL

100 (200)

 

1 Month (30 Days) Study Plan for SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam

After going through the latest exam pattern of the SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam, candidates must create a study plan to cover all the sections in 1 month. For creating a study plan, candidates are required to analyze the topics covered in all the four sections of the SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam:

30 Days Study Plan for SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam

30 Days

Sections for SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam

Quantitative Aptitude

General Intelligence & Reasoning

English Language & Comprehension

General Awareness

Day 1

Percentage

Analogy and Classification

Reading Comprehension, Synonyms & Antonyms

History of India and Freedom Struggle

Day 2

Number System

Alphabetical and Number Series

Fill in the blanks, Cloze Test

Geography

Day 3

Ratio and Proportion

Coding and Decoding and Mathematical operations

Spelling Test, One-word substitution

Current Affairs

Day 4

Time, Speed and Distance

Syllogism and Venn Diagram

Idioms and Phrases

Indian Polity & Constitution

Day 5

Practice SSC CGL Mock Tests

Download & Practice SSC CGL Previous Year Paper

Day 6

Time and Work, Mixture & Alligation

Blood Relationship

Sentence or Phrase Improvement

Indian Economy

Day 7

Average, Problems based on Ages

Seating Arrangements

Spelling Test, One-word substitution

Sports

Day 8

Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)

Direction Sense

Synonyms & Antonyms

General Scientific and Technological Developments

Day 9

Simple and Compound Interest

Ranking

Reading Comprehension

Physics - Important inventions and their inventor

Day 10

Practice SSC CGL Mock Tests

Download & Practice SSC CGL Previous Year Paper

Day 11

Profit and Loss, Discount

Calendar & Clock

Sentence correction/ Spotting the error

Chemistry - Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses

Day 12

Algebra

Statement and Conclusions

Fill in the blanks, Cloze Test

Awards and Appointments

Day 13

Decimals, Fractions, LCM and HCF

Statement – Arguments and Assumptions

Reading Comprehension

Biology - Important Inventions and their inventor

Day 14

Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)

Non-verbal Reasoning (Series, Analogy)

Synonyms & Antonyms

National and International Current Affairs

Day 15

Practice SSC CGL Mock Tests

Download & Practice SSC CGL Previous Year Paper

Day 16

Geometry

Syllogism and Venn Diagram

Spelling Test

Life Science

Day 17

Mensuration

Analogy and Classification

One-word substitution

Biology - Nutrition in Animals and Plants

Day 18

Elementary Statistics

Alphabetical and Number Series

Sentence or Phrase Improvement

Physics - Light,

Wave

Day 19

Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)

Seating Arrangements

Idioms and Phrases

Books Author Names

Day 20

Practice SSC CGL Mock Tests

Download & Practice SSC CGL Previous Year Paper

Day 21

Percentage

Blood Relationship

Reading Comprehension

Chemistry - Properties of Gases

Day 22

Ratio and Proportion

Seating Arrangements

Synonyms & Antonyms

Physics - Motion, Sound

Day 23

Average

Coding and Decoding and Mathematical operations

Sentence correction/ Spotting the error

Sports

Day 24

Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)

Non-verbal Reasoning

Cloze Test

National and International Current Affairs

Day 25

Practice SSC CGL Mock Tests

Download & Practice SSC CGL Previous Year Paper

Day 26

Algebra

Direction Sense and Ranking

Sentence or Phrase Improvement

Chemistry - Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc.

Day 27

Profit and Loss, Discount

Statement – Arguments, Assumptions, Conclusions

Spelling Test

Biology - Diseases and their causes like Bacteria Viruses and Protozoa

Day 28

Time, Speed and Distance

Syllogism and Venn Diagram

One-word substitution

Physics - Energy, Electricity

Day 29

Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)

Alphabetical and Number Series

Idioms and Phrases

Indian Polity & Constitution and Current Affairs

Day 30

Practice SSC CGL Mock Tests

Download & Practice SSC CGL Previous Year Paper

This 1 Month Study Plan will help the aspirants in achieving a high score and cracking SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam. Candidates are advised to make a concrete study plan to clear the cut-off marks of the SSC CGL Exam.

