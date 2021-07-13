SSC CGL 2021 Exam 1 Month Strategy: Check 30 Days Study Plan to crack Tier-1 Online Exam

SSC CGL 2021 Exam 1 Month Strategy: Get 30 Days Study Plan to clear SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-1 Exam going to be held in online mode from 13 th to 24 th August 2021 across different exam centres.

SSC CGL 2021 Exam 1 Month Strategy: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2020-1 Tier-1 Exam in online mode from 13th to 24th August 2021 for the recruitment of Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India. The SSC CGL 2021 selection process consists of four phases, i.e., Tier – I (CBT), Tier – II (CBT), Tier – III (Descriptive Paper) and Tier – IV (Skill Test - DEST & CPT).

So for the ease of the candidates, we have constructed 1 Month (30 Days) Study Plan for SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam. Let’s first have a look at the Exam Pattern for SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam for creating an effective study plan:

SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Pattern

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-I exam will be an online exam consisting of 100 Objective MCQs under four sections (25 questions in each section). Tier-1 will be of total 200 Marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). There will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers. The time duration of the Tier-1 exam will be 60 minutes and 80 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped and suffering from Cerebral Palsy. The section-wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:

Section Questions (Marks) Time General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 (50) 60 minutes (Total) General Awareness 25 (50) Quantitative Aptitude 25 (50) English Language and Comprehension 25 (50) TOTAL 100 (200)

1 Month (30 Days) Study Plan for SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam

After going through the latest exam pattern of the SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam, candidates must create a study plan to cover all the sections in 1 month. For creating a study plan, candidates are required to analyze the topics covered in all the four sections of the SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam:

This 1 Month Study Plan will help the aspirants in achieving a high score and cracking SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam. Candidates are advised to make a concrete study plan to clear the cut-off marks of the SSC CGL Exam.

Candidates must remember to practice previous year's question papers and mock tests while following your daily timetable. Regular practice will help in clearing the SSC CGL 2021 Exam and getting a reputable government job.