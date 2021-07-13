SSC CGL 2021 Exam 1 Month Strategy: Check 30 Days Study Plan to crack Tier-1 Online Exam

SSC CGL 2021 Exam 1 Month Strategy: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2020-1 Tier-1 Exam in online mode from 13th to 24th August 2021 for the recruitment of Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India. The SSC CGL 2021 selection process consists of four phases, i.e., Tier – I (CBT), Tier – II (CBT), Tier – III (Descriptive Paper) and Tier – IV (Skill Test - DEST & CPT).
So for the ease of the candidates, we have constructed 1 Month (30 Days) Study Plan for SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam. Let’s first have a look at the Exam Pattern for SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam for creating an effective study plan:
SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Pattern
SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-I exam will be an online exam consisting of 100 Objective MCQs under four sections (25 questions in each section). Tier-1 will be of total 200 Marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). There will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers. The time duration of the Tier-1 exam will be 60 minutes and 80 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped and suffering from Cerebral Palsy. The section-wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:
|
Section
|
Questions (Marks)
|
Time
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
25 (50)
|
60 minutes (Total)
|
General Awareness
|
25 (50)
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25 (50)
|
English Language and Comprehension
|
25 (50)
|
TOTAL
|
100 (200)
1 Month (30 Days) Study Plan for SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam
After going through the latest exam pattern of the SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam, candidates must create a study plan to cover all the sections in 1 month. For creating a study plan, candidates are required to analyze the topics covered in all the four sections of the SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam:
|
30 Days Study Plan for SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam
|
30 Days
|
Sections for SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam
|
Day 1
|
Percentage
|
Analogy and Classification
|
Reading Comprehension, Synonyms & Antonyms
|
History of India and Freedom Struggle
|
Day 2
|
Number System
|
Alphabetical and Number Series
|
Fill in the blanks, Cloze Test
|
Geography
|
Day 3
|
Ratio and Proportion
|
Coding and Decoding and Mathematical operations
|
Spelling Test, One-word substitution
|
Current Affairs
|
Day 4
|
Time, Speed and Distance
|
Syllogism and Venn Diagram
|
Idioms and Phrases
|
Indian Polity & Constitution
|
Day 5
|
Day 6
|
Time and Work, Mixture & Alligation
|
Blood Relationship
|
Sentence or Phrase Improvement
|
Indian Economy
|
Day 7
|
Average, Problems based on Ages
|
Seating Arrangements
|
Spelling Test, One-word substitution
|
Sports
|
Day 8
|
Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)
|
Direction Sense
|
Synonyms & Antonyms
|
General Scientific and Technological Developments
|
Day 9
|
Simple and Compound Interest
|
Ranking
|
Reading Comprehension
|
Physics - Important inventions and their inventor
|
Day 10
|
Day 11
|
Profit and Loss, Discount
|
Calendar & Clock
|
Sentence correction/ Spotting the error
|
Chemistry - Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses
|
Day 12
|
Algebra
|
Statement and Conclusions
|
Fill in the blanks, Cloze Test
|
Awards and Appointments
|
Day 13
|
Decimals, Fractions, LCM and HCF
|
Statement – Arguments and Assumptions
|
Reading Comprehension
|
Biology - Important Inventions and their inventor
|
Day 14
|
Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)
|
Non-verbal Reasoning (Series, Analogy)
|
Synonyms & Antonyms
|
National and International Current Affairs
|
Day 15
|
Day 16
|
Geometry
|
Syllogism and Venn Diagram
|
Spelling Test
|
Life Science
|
Day 17
|
Mensuration
|
Analogy and Classification
|
One-word substitution
|
Biology - Nutrition in Animals and Plants
|
Day 18
|
Elementary Statistics
|
Alphabetical and Number Series
|
Sentence or Phrase Improvement
|
Physics - Light,
Wave
|
Day 19
|
Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)
|
Seating Arrangements
|
Idioms and Phrases
|
Books Author Names
|
Day 20
|
Day 21
|
Percentage
|
Blood Relationship
|
Reading Comprehension
|
Chemistry - Properties of Gases
|
Day 22
|
Ratio and Proportion
|
Seating Arrangements
|
Synonyms & Antonyms
|
Physics - Motion, Sound
|
Day 23
|
Average
|
Coding and Decoding and Mathematical operations
|
Sentence correction/ Spotting the error
|
Sports
|
Day 24
|
Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)
|
Non-verbal Reasoning
|
Cloze Test
|
National and International Current Affairs
|
Day 25
|
Day 26
|
Algebra
|
Direction Sense and Ranking
|
Sentence or Phrase Improvement
|
Chemistry - Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc.
|
Day 27
|
Profit and Loss, Discount
|
Statement – Arguments, Assumptions, Conclusions
|
Spelling Test
|
Biology - Diseases and their causes like Bacteria Viruses and Protozoa
|
Day 28
|
Time, Speed and Distance
|
Syllogism and Venn Diagram
|
One-word substitution
|
Physics - Energy, Electricity
|
Day 29
|
Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)
|
Alphabetical and Number Series
|
Idioms and Phrases
|
Indian Polity & Constitution and Current Affairs
|
Day 30
This 1 Month Study Plan will help the aspirants in achieving a high score and cracking SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam. Candidates are advised to make a concrete study plan to clear the cut-off marks of the SSC CGL Exam.
Candidates must remember to practice previous year's question papers and mock tests while following your daily timetable. Regular practice will help in clearing the SSC CGL 2021 Exam and getting a reputable government job.
