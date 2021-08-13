SSC CGL 2021 Exam Analysis Tier-1 (13th August All Shifts): Check Question paper Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC CGL 2021 Exam Analysis Tier-1 (13th August All Shifts): Find the detailed exam analysis of the SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-1 Exam held on 13 th August 2021. So, let’s look at the type of questions asked in this exam, difficulty level, and the number of good attempts.

SSC CGL 2021 Exam Analysis Tier-1 (13th August All Shifts): SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-1 Online Exam has begun from today, i.e., 13th August, and will last till 24th August 2021. The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam is being conducted for the recruitment of 7035 Vacancies under Group “B” and Group “C” Posts - Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the SSC CGL Tier-1 2020-21 Exam conducted online on 13th August 2021.

SSC CGL 2021 Subject-wise Tier-1 Exam Analysis

Let’s first look at the Subject-wise Exam Analysis of the SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Online Exam:

SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Subject-wise Exam Analysis Exam Date Quantitative Aptitude General Intelligence & Reasoning General Awareness English Language and Comprehension Day 1: 13th August 2021 (Moderate) The difficulty level of the questions ranged from easy to moderate. Try to attempt all the easy questions first to achieve accuracy and a high score. Puzzles and series questions are quite easy and are taking less time in solving. Some questions were tricky like coding-decoding. Do not get stuck in these questions and attempt the rest of the questions with ease. Practice previous year paper for GK Section as the questions are being taken from past year SSC CGL Exam. Current Affairs questions are from sports, Important Days & Theme, and Recent Appointments Synonyms, Antonyms, Spelling Test, and Cloze Test questions are quite easy to attempt. Use the rule of elimination for the words which are tough to understand. Avoid making guesswork.

SSC CGL 2021 Exam Analysis – 13th August 2021

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-1 Exam consisted of total 100 questions for 200 marks in the Objective MCQ Format. Questions asked in the exam were of ‘easy, moderate & difficult’ levels in different subjects. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers. So let’s take a look at the questions asked in this online exam held on 13th August 2021:

Highlights of SSC CGL 2021 Exam (Tier-1)

1. The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.

2. All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format.

3. Each question was of 2 marks.

4. All the sections were in English and Hindi Language except English Language and Comprehension section.

5. There was negative marking of 0.5 Marks for wrong answers.

6. SSC will decide the minimum qualifying marks of the online exam through normalization method.

7. Biometric registration of the candidates was done in the exam centres. Left Thumb Impression (LTI) of the candidates was collected in the venues of the examination with the help of biometric machines. While collecting LTI through biometric device, all necessary precautions for sanitizing the hands of the candidates as well as biometric devices after every use will be ensured.

8. It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well.

DATE OF EXAM DURATION FOR DOWNLOADING E-ADMISSION CERTIFICATE FROM TO 13-08-2021 09-08-2021 13-08-2021 16-08-2021 12-08-2021 16-08-2021 17-08-2021 13-08-2021 17-08-2021 18-08-2021 14-08-2021 18-08-2021 20-08-2021 16-08-2021 20-08-2021 23-08-2021 19-08-2021 23-08-2021 24-08-2021 20-08-2021 24-08-2021

Note: Candidates will be able to download the e-Admission Certificate only from the date mentioned above (4 days before the actual date of Examination)

9. Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

Important Points to Remember after SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam

SSC CGL Tier-II: This Exam is an objective exam that will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics, and General Studies (Finance & Economics). Paper-I and Paper-II are compulsory for all posts. Paper-III will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper. Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

SSC CGL Tier-III: This Exam is a descriptive paper that will be taken offline via pen and paper mode. In this exam, candidates' language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage, and writing skills will be tested in English/Hindi.

This Exam is a descriptive paper that will be taken offline via pen and paper mode. In this exam, candidates’ language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage, and writing skills will be tested in English/Hindi. SSC CGL Tier-IV: This exam comprises a couple of skill tests that are required for certain government posts and document verification procedures: DEST (Data Entry Speed Test), CPT (Computer Proficiency Test) and Document Verification

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the SSC CGL Tier-1 Online Exam held on 13th August 2021.