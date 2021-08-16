Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSC CGL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Memory Based General Science Question Paper with Answers

SSC CGL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Memory Based General Science Questions (Biology, Physics, Chemistry) that came in SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Online Exam that is being held from 13th to 24th August 2021. 

Created On: Aug 16, 2021 18:29 IST
SSC CGL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Memory Based General Science Question Paper with Answers
SSC CGL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Memory Based General Science Question Paper with Answers

SSC CGL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-1 Exam from 13th to 24th August 2021. So for the benefit of candidates, we are going to share the important memory-based General Science (Biology, Physics, Chemistry) questions with answers as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared in SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions to score high marks in the Exam.

Recent Stories:

Get SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Exam Analysis

Get SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Memory Based Questions with Answers
Check SSC CGL 2021 Admit Card Updates
Check SSC CGL 2021 Exam, Admit Card & Exam Centre COVID-19 Guidelines
Check 7035 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment

Let’s have a look at the Important General Science Questions that are being covered in the SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam:

SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based General Science (Biology, Physics, Chemistry) Questions with Answers

1. Which element in chili peppers makes them spicy?

Answer: Capsaicin

2. The three laws of planetary motion were discovered by?

Answer: Johannes Kepler

3. Which of the following Vitamins is Water Soluble?

Answer: The water-soluble vitamins include ascorbic acid (vitamin C), thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B6 (pyridoxine, pyridoxal, and pyridoxamine), folacin, vitamin B12, biotin, and pantothenic acid.

4. Rickets is caused by deficiency of which vitamin?

Answer: Vitamin D

5. Xerophthalmia is caused due to the deficiency of:

Answer: Vitamin A

Check SSC CGL Posts, Salary, Job Profile & Promotion Policy:

Check Intelligence Bureau ASO Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check ASO Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Job Profile, Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

Check SSC Junior Statistical Officer (JSO): Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check CBI Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check Central Bureau of Narcotics Inspector & SI Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check SSC CGL Tax Assistant CBIC & CBDT Minimum Age Limit/ Salary/ Job Profile/ Promotion

Check SSC CGL Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Railways Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

Check Postal Inspector Eligibility, Job Profile Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

6. What is the valency of the halogen group?

Answer: One - Valency level of the elements in the halogen group is one.

Halogens belong to group `17 of the periodic table and their general electronic configuration is ns2np5. So, they have a tendency to accept one electron to get a noble gas configuration.

7. Which of the following disease is caused by Parasite?

Answer: Examples of parasitic diseases that can be bloodborne include African trypanosomiasis, babesiosis, Chagas disease, leishmaniasis, malaria, and toxoplasmosis.

8. What is the Common name of Green Algae?

Answer: Chlorophyta or Prasinophyta is a taxon of green algae informally called chlorophytes

9. Electron Volt is the unit of

Answer: Electron volt, unit of energy commonly used in atomic and nuclear physics, equal to the energy gained by an electron (a charged particle carrying unit electronic charge) when the electrical potential at the electron increases by one volt. The electron volt equals 1.602 × 10−12 erg or 1.602 × 10−19 joule.

10. Which of the following is a part of Kidney?

Answer: Each kidney has an outer layer called the cortex, which contains filtering units. The center part of the kidney, the medulla has fan-shaped structures called pyramids.

11. What is convection?

Answer: the process in which heat moves through a gas or a liquid as the hotter part rises and the cooler, heavier part sinks.

12. Unit of momentum:

Answer: The units for momentum would be mass units times velocity units. The standard metric unit of momentum is the kg•m/s.

Also Read:

Get SSC 2021 Exam Calendar

Get SSC Result Calendar 2021

Take Free Online SSC CGL 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

4 + 6 =
Post

Comments