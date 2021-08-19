SSC CGL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Memory Based History (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Question Paper with Answers

SSC CGL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Memory Based History (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions that came in SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Online Exam that is being held from 13 th to 24 th August 2021.

SSC CGL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is holding the SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-1 Exam from 13th to 24th August 2021 in online mode. So for the ease of candidates, we are going to share memory-based History (GA/GK/Current Affairs) questions with answers as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared in SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions to score high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important History (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions that are being covered in the SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam:

SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based History (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions with Answers

1. Rajya Sabha was founded in:

Answer: 3rd April 1952

2. Battle of Imphal took place in:

Answer: 8 Mar 1944 – 3 Jul 1944: DescriptionThe Battle of Imphal took place in the region around the city of Imphal, the capital of the state of Manipur in northeast India from March until July 1944. Japanese armies attempted to destroy the Allied forces at Imphal and invade India but were driven back into Burma with heavy losses.

3. Which Veda is the collection of hymns?

Answer: The Rig Veda consists of 1028 hymns, organized into ten books known as maṇḍalas.

4. Chandragupta defeated which dynasty?

Answer: Nanda dynasty

5. Who was the Nizam of Hyderabad in 1947?

Answer: Mir Osman Ali Khan

6. Who was the First Vice President of India?

Answer: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

7. Planning Commission of India formation:

Answer: 15 March 1950, New Delhi

8. Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA) was founded in which year?

Answer: Hindustan Socialist Republican Association(HSRA) was a revolutionary organization established in 1928 at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi by Chandrasekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and others. The sudden withdrawal of the Non-Cooperation movement led to a political vacuum which resulted in the formation of revolutionary movements by some freedom fighters. Some of them associated with HSRA were Bhagat Singh, Ram Prasad Bismil, SC Bose, Laxmi Sahgal, etc.

9. Who wrote Kitab al hind?

Answer: Al-Biruni

10. Who has written the Book “Amuktamalyada”?

Answer: Krishnadevaraya

11. Where was the 2nd Round Table Conference held?

Answer: The second Round Table Conference was held in London from 7 September 1931 to 1 December 1931 with the participation of Gandhi and the Indian National Congress.

12. Question related to Dayanand Saraswati:

Answer: Dayananda Saraswati was an Indian philosopher, social leader, and founder of the Arya Samaj, a reform movement of the Vedic dharma. He was the first to give the call for Swaraj as "India for Indians" in 1876, a call later taken up by Lokmanya Tilak.

13. PM after Morarji Desai:

Answer: Charan Singh

14. Indian National Association was founded in:

Answer: 26 July 1876

15. Which two Indian Football Legends who were part of the 1962 FIFA World Cup died in 2020?

Answer: PK Banerjee and Chuni Goswami