SSC CGL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Memory Based Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Question Paper with Answers

SSC CGL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Memory Based Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions that came in SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Online Exam that is being held from 13 th to 24 th August 2021.

SSC CGL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is holding the SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-1 Exam from 13th to 24th August 2021 in online mode. So for the ease of candidates, we are going to share memory-based Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) questions with answers as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared in SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions to score high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions that are being covered in the SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam:

SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions with Answers

1. Which Tiger Reserve has been awarded by TX2?

Answer: Pilibhit Tiger Reserve has won the inaugural TX2 Award, presented by CA|TS, Global Tiger Forum, IUCN, UNDP, The Lion's Share, and WWF, for its remarkable contribution to tiger conservation.

2. Sandalwood trees are grown in which forest?

Answer: Dry Deciduous Forests

3. FIFA 2022 World Cup Venue:

Answer: Qatar

4. Bhitarkanika National Park is situated in which state?

Answer: Odisha

5. ISL 2021 Venue:

Answer: Goa

6. The longest tunnel in State of:

Answer: Atal Tunnel, Himachal Pradesh

7. What is Ottan Thullal?

Answer: A recite-and-dance art-form of Kerala, India

8. Capital of New Zealand:

Answer: Wellington

9. Chandan Yatra is organized in:

Answer: The Chandan Yatra is organized in a tank in Puri.

10. Siju bird sanctuary is located in which state?

Answer: Meghalaya

11. Arthika Spandana Scheme launched in which state?

Answer: Karnataka

12. How many districts are there in MP?

Answer: There are 53 districts in Madhya Pradesh divided in ten divisions.

13. In the south which river is called Ganga?

Answer: Godavari River - Daksina Ganga (“Ganges of the South”)

14. Van Dhan Yojana started in which state?

Answer: Manipur emerges as the model state for Van Dhan Vikas Yojana. Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana or Van Dhan Scheme was launched on 14th April 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as a nodal department at the central level and TRIFED as nodal agency at the national level.

15. The committee for Land Culture in Ladakh:

Answer: Kishan Reddy Committee - The Government of India formed a committee to protect the language, land, culture of Ladakh and ensure the participation of citizens in the development of Union Territory. The Committee is to be headed by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy. It will include elected representatives from Ladakh, central government, and Ladakh Autonomous Hill.