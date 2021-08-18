Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSC CGL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Memory Based Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Question Paper with Answers

SSC CGL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Memory Based Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions that came in SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Online Exam that is being held from 13th to 24th August 2021. 

Created On: Aug 18, 2021 17:30 IST
SSC CGL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Memory Based Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Question Paper with Answers
SSC CGL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Memory Based Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Question Paper with Answers

SSC CGL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is holding the SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-1 Exam from 13th to 24th August 2021 in online mode. So for the ease of candidates, we are going to share memory-based Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) questions with answers as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared in SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions to score high marks in the Exam.

Recent Stories:

Get SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Exam Analysis

Get SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Memory Based Questions with Answers

Check SSC CGL 2021 Memory Based GENERAL SCIENCE Questions with Answers

Check SSC CGL 2021 Memory Based ENGLISH Questions with Answers
Check SSC CGL 2021 Admit Card Updates
Check SSC CGL 2021 Exam, Admit Card & Exam Centre COVID-19 Guidelines
Check 7035 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment

Let’s have a look at the Important Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions that are being covered in the SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam:

SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions with Answers

1. Which Tiger Reserve has been awarded by TX2?

Answer: Pilibhit Tiger Reserve has won the inaugural TX2 Award, presented by CA|TS, Global Tiger Forum, IUCN, UNDP, The Lion's Share, and WWF, for its remarkable contribution to tiger conservation.

2. Sandalwood trees are grown in which forest?

Answer: Dry Deciduous Forests

3. FIFA 2022 World Cup Venue:

Answer: Qatar

4. Bhitarkanika National Park is situated in which state?

Answer: Odisha

5. ISL 2021 Venue:

Answer: Goa

6. The longest tunnel in State of:

Answer: Atal Tunnel, Himachal Pradesh

7. What is Ottan Thullal?

Answer: A recite-and-dance art-form of Kerala, India

8. Capital of New Zealand:

Answer: Wellington

9. Chandan Yatra is organized in:

Answer: The Chandan Yatra is organized in a tank in Puri.

10. Siju bird sanctuary is located in which state?

Answer: Meghalaya

Check SSC CGL Posts, Salary, Job Profile & Promotion Policy:

Check Intelligence Bureau ASO Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check ASO Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Job Profile, Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

Check SSC Junior Statistical Officer (JSO): Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check CBI Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check Central Bureau of Narcotics Inspector & SI Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check SSC CGL Tax Assistant CBIC & CBDT Minimum Age Limit/ Salary/ Job Profile/ Promotion

Check SSC CGL Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Railways Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

Check Postal Inspector Eligibility, Job Profile Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

11. Arthika Spandana Scheme launched in which state?

Answer: Karnataka

12. How many districts are there in MP?

Answer: There are 53 districts in Madhya Pradesh divided in ten divisions.

13. In the south which river is called Ganga?

Answer: Godavari River - Daksina Ganga (“Ganges of the South”)

14. Van Dhan Yojana started in which state?

Answer: Manipur emerges as the model state for Van Dhan Vikas Yojana. Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana or Van Dhan Scheme was launched on 14th April 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as a nodal department at the central level and TRIFED as nodal agency at the national level.

15. The committee for Land Culture in Ladakh:

Answer: Kishan Reddy Committee - The Government of India formed a committee to protect the language, land, culture of Ladakh and ensure the participation of citizens in the development of Union Territory. The Committee is to be headed by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy. It will include elected representatives from Ladakh, central government, and Ladakh Autonomous Hill.

Also Read:

Get SSC 2021 Exam Calendar

Get SSC Result Calendar 2021

Take Free Online SSC CGL 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

4 + 0 =
Post

Comments