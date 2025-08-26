BSPHCL Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) Result 2025 Out at bsphcl.co.in, Check Merit List PDF Here

BSPHCL Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) Result 2025: The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has declared the BSPHCL AEE Answer Key 2025 on its website- bsphcl.co.in. Candidates who have appeared in the different round of selection process for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) against Employment Notice No. - 01/2024 can download the result pdf at the official website of BSPHCL-https://www.bsphcl.co.in.
You can get the result download for BSPHCL Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) Result 2025 here given below-
|BSPHCL Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) Result 2025
|Download Link
BSPHCL Assistant Executive Engineer Result 2025 Overview
Under the BSPHCL Assistant Executive Engineer Recruitment drive, a total of 40 vacancies for Assistant Executive Engineer were released across the state. An overview of the recruitment process is provided below for the candidates.
|
BSPHCL Assistant Executive Engineer Result 2025: Overview
|
Recruitment Body
|
Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited
|
Post Name
|
Assistant Executive Engineer
|
Total Vacancies
|
40
|
Result Date
|
August 26, 2025
|
Submission of Documents
|
September 23, 2025
|
Category
|
Official Website
|
bsphcl.co.in
How To Download BSPHCL AEE Result 2025?
You can download the result after following the steps given below-
- Visit the Official Website, bsphcl.co.in
- On the homepage, click on the link-Regarding joining on the Post of Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) against Employment Notice No. - 01/2024 on the official website.
- Click on the submit button
- You will get the result pdf in a new window.
- Download and print the res for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation