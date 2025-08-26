Schools Holiday on 27th August
BSPHCL Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) Result 2025 Out at bsphcl.co.in, Check Merit List PDF Here

BSPHCL Result 2025: The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has declared the BSPHCL AEE Answer Key 2025 on its website- bsphcl.co.in. You can download the result pdf through the official website. The pdf download link is also provided here. 

BSPHCL Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) Result 2025: The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has declared the BSPHCL AEE Answer Key 2025 on its website- bsphcl.co.in. Candidates who have appeared in the different round of selection process for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) against Employment Notice No. - 01/2024 can download the result pdf at the official website of BSPHCL-https://www.bsphcl.co.in.

You can get the result download for BSPHCL Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) Result 2025 here given below-

BSPHCL Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) Result 2025  Download Link

 BSPHCL Assistant Executive Engineer Result 2025 Overview

Under the BSPHCL Assistant Executive Engineer Recruitment drive, a total of  40 vacancies for Assistant Executive Engineer were released across the state. An overview of the recruitment process is provided below for the candidates. 

BSPHCL Assistant Executive Engineer Result 2025: Overview

Recruitment Body

Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited

Post Name

Assistant Executive Engineer

Total Vacancies

40

Result Date

August 26, 2025

Submission of Documents 

September 23, 2025

Category

Sarkari Naukri

Official Website

bsphcl.co.in

How To Download BSPHCL AEE Result 2025?

You can download the result after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the Official Website, bsphcl.co.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link-Regarding joining on the Post of Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) against Employment Notice No. - 01/2024 on the official website.
  • Click on the submit button   
  • You will get the result pdf in a new window.
  • Download and print the res for future reference.

