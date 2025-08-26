List of Top 10 Best-Selling Books by American Authors of All Time

Books are powerful, they can shape preconceptions, spark movements, and influence generations. Some of the biggest literary successes in history have come from American authors who wrote compelling literature that resonated with audiences across borders and enjoyed market territories for decades. From adrenaline-pumping suspense, and to the classics we all know and love, to life-changing self-help books, and even poignant love stories: there are many exceptionally-written books that have captured readers' hearts and sold millions of copies throughout the world. The following presents the top 10 bestselling books written by American authors of all time arranged according to estimated worldwide sales. Whether you are a curious reader or a lifelong reader, this list provides insight into the books that represented North American fictional storytelling for an international audience.

Top 10 Best-Selling American Books of all Time Here is a complete list of the top 10 best-selling American Books of all time, along with the author's name and estimated sales of the books: S.No. Book Title Author Estimated Sales 1 The Da Vinci Code Dan Brown 80+ million 2 Think and Grow Rich Napoleon Hill 70+ million 3 The Catcher in the Rye J.D. Salinger 65+ million 4 Gone with the Wind Margaret Mitchell 30-33 million 5 Valley of the Dolls Jacqueline Susann 30+ million 6 The Bridges of Madison County Robert James Waller 60 million 7 The Lost Symbol Dan Brown 30 million 8 Eat, Pray, Love Elizabeth Gilbert 15 million 9 The Shining Stephen King 7+ million 10 Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. Judy Blume 6+ million

1. The Da Vinci Code The Da Vinci Code is a fast-paced thriller about symbologist Robert Langdon uncovering a cryptic murder at the Louvre Museum. The story mixes themes of art, religion, and cryptography, revealing an age-old secret that originated from the Holy Grail. Since its release in 2003, the book has sold more than 80 million copies. The Da Vinci Code sparked great debate and intrigue, and Dan Brown's impressive storytelling reshaped the modern mystery genre with this work of fiction. And it inspired films and levels of scholarly discourse. 2. Think and Grow Rich Think and Grow Rich was first published in 1937 and has served as a foundational text for the self-help and personal development genre. Hill derived the content from interviews with successful industrialists, including Henry Ford and Andrew Carnegie, and established 13 principles for navigating personal and financial success.

The book has sold more than 70 million copies and remains a book of influence among entrepreneurs, life coaches, and business individuals to this day. Like The Da Vinci Code, its continued success can be attributed to the motivational tone, as well as its timeless content that continues to resonate with readers now and long into the future as an easy guide for goal setting and mindset-building. 3. The Catcher in the Rye The Catcher in the Rye has sold over 65 million copies since it was published in 1951, making it a classic novel, a book that remains relevant. The novel follows 16-year-old Holden Caulfield navigating New York City, struggling with identity and alienation while transitioning from adolescence to adulthood. The book's raw, reflective prose resonated with generations of readers, particularly those in their teenage years. J.D. Salinger's depiction of youthful disillusionment helped pave the way for modern literature, as Caulfield continues to be referenced in classrooms and remains a character critics consider and discuss.

4. Gone with the Wind Gone With the Wind was first published in 1936, has been one of America's longest historical romance novels that takes place during the American Civil War and Reconstruction era. The story follows ScarlettO'Hara, a tenacious Southern girl, as she navigates love in confusing and difficult ways while ultimately dealing with her losses. There are about 30 million copies sold, it has won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction, and the movie further entrenched its place as a cultural landmark in American literature; thus, the 1939 film solidified its achievement. Although Gone with the Wind has faced criticism for its racial undercurrents, it remains a widely read and discussed text that has codified it as an American classic. 5. Valley of the Dolls Published in 1966, Valley of the Dolls tells a frank, albeit glamorous, story of three women seeking fame, love, and fortune in the entertainment industry. The novel exposes addiction, mental illness, and the societal obsession with the glamour of beauty.