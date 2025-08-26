Railway RRC SR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at sronline.etrpindia.com, Register Now for 3518 Posts

The RRC SR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 notification has been released by the Railway Recruitment Cell, Southern Railway. This recruitment is a valuable opportunity for candidates who wish to start their careers with the Indian Railways. A total of 3518 apprentice posts have been announced across different divisions. The online application process started on 25 August 2025 and will continue until 25 September 2025. Candidates are advised to complete their applications well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues. Candidates must check the eligibility criteria, application fees, and important dates before filling out the form. This article provides complete details about the RRC SR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online process, eligibility, fees, and steps to apply correctly. RRC SR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online

The process for RRC SR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online has started on August 25, 2025. Candidates can access the application form directly through the official Southern Railway website. They must ensure they meet the eligibility requirements related to education and age. Candidates need to register with a valid email ID and mobile number, fill in accurate personal and academic details, upload necessary documents, and pay the prescribed application fee. The final submission should be made, as incomplete or incorrect forms may be rejected. It is important to remember that the RRC SR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 form must be submitted before 25 September 2025, as no applications will be accepted afterward. Submitting the form early is always advisable to avoid server issues. A confirmation slip should be downloaded after submission for future reference.

RRC SR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Overview Candidates can check an overview of the RRC SR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 in the table below to understand key details. Particulars Details Recruitment Organization Railway Recruitment Cell, Southern Railway (RRC-SR) Post Name Apprentice Total Vacancies 3518 Application Mode Online Starting Date 25 August 2025 Closing Date 25 September 2025 Official Website sr.indianrailways.gov.in RRC SR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Link The official link for RRC SR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online is available on the Southern Railway website and below. Candidates must use only the official portal to avoid fraudulent sites. The link provides direct access to the registration and application form submission page.

Click Here to Apply Online for RRC SR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 How to Apply for RRC SR Apprentice Recruitment 2025? Applying for the RRC SR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 requires careful attention to detail. The following are the steps to apply: Step 1: Visit the official website of Southern Railway, sr.indianrailways.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the recruitment section and select RRC SR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online. Step 3: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number. A unique registration number will be generated. Step 4: Log in with the registration credentials to access the application form. Step 5: Enter accurate personal details, educational qualifications, and other required information. Step 6: Upload scanned copies of the photograph, signature, caste certificate, domicile certificate, or disability certificate (if applicable).

Step 7: Pay the application fee online through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI. Step 8: Review the application form carefully before final submission. Step 9: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

RRC Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online RRC SR Apprentice Application Fees 2025 Candidates can check the application fee details for the RRC SR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 in the table below: Category Application Fee General / OBC / EWS ₹100/- SC / ST / PH / Female Exempted (No Fee) Payment Mode Online (Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, UPI, Wallet) RRC SR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria The RRC SR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 has set eligibility conditions based on education and age. Candidates must check these details before applying: