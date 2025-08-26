AP NEET UG 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT at drntr.uhsap.in; Direct link here

AP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment: NTR University of Health Sciences has released the AP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment results for the MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates can visit the official counselling website to check the round 1 allotment results. Students allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission by August 29, 2025.

Along with the college-wise allotment results, the university has also issued the complete list of Phase-I Meritorious Reserved Category (MRC) candidates who are allotted a seat in the Open Category and later slid to a better college (as per option) in the respective category

AP NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result is available as a PDF document. The link to download the PDF is available on the official website drntr.uhsap.in. Students can also click on the direct link here to check the result.