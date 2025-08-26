ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
AP NEET UG 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT at drntr.uhsap.in; Direct link here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 26, 2025, 14:31 IST

AP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result out. Students allotted seats must report to allotted colleges for admission by August 29, 2025. Candidates can check the round 1 college wise seat allotment PDF through the link available on the official website. 

AP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment out
AP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment: NTR University of Health Sciences has released the AP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment results for the MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates can visit the official counselling website to check the round 1 allotment results. Students allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission by August 29, 2025.

Along with the college-wise allotment results, the university has also issued the complete list of Phase-I Meritorious Reserved Category (MRC) candidates who are allotted a seat in the Open Category and later slid to a better college (as per option) in the respective category

AP NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result is available as a PDF document. The link to download the PDF is available on the official website drntr.uhsap.in. Students can also click on the direct link here to check the result.

AP NEET UG Round 1 College-wise allotment - Click Here

AP NEET UG Round 1 College-wise MRC List - Click Here

How to Download AP NEET UG Round 1 College-Wise Allotment Result

To check the AP NEET UG 2025 counselling round 1 allotment PDF follow the steps provided below

Step 1: Visit the official website for AP NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on the UG round 1 college wise allotment PDF

Step 3: The allotment will be displayed

Step 4: Download for further reference

AP NEET UG counselling 2025: Documents Required

Students reporting to colleges must have the following documents ready with them for admission

  • AP NEET Round 1 allotment order.

  • Application form

  • Provisional verification form.

  • NEET UG 2025 scorecard

  • 10th and 12th marksheets and certificate

  • Intermediate Transfer certificate (TC)

  • Study Certificate from 6th class to intermediate.

  • Permanent caste certificate

  • Minority certificates

  • Income certificate

  • Income and asset certificate

  • Special category certificates

  • Local status certificate

