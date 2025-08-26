AP NEET UG 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT at drntr.uhsap.in; Direct link here

AP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment: NTR University of Health Sciences has released the AP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment results for the MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates can visit the official counselling website to check the round 1 allotment results. Students allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission by August 29, 2025.
Along with the college-wise allotment results, the university has also issued the complete list of Phase-I Meritorious Reserved Category (MRC) candidates who are allotted a seat in the Open Category and later slid to a better college (as per option) in the respective category
AP NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result is available as a PDF document. The link to download the PDF is available on the official website drntr.uhsap.in. Students can also click on the direct link here to check the result.
AP NEET UG Round 1 College-wise allotment - Click Here
AP NEET UG Round 1 College-wise MRC List - Click Here
How to Download AP NEET UG Round 1 College-Wise Allotment Result
To check the AP NEET UG 2025 counselling round 1 allotment PDF follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website for AP NEET UG counselling
Step 2: Click on the UG round 1 college wise allotment PDF
Step 3: The allotment will be displayed
Step 4: Download for further reference
AP NEET UG counselling 2025: Documents Required
Students reporting to colleges must have the following documents ready with them for admission
AP NEET Round 1 allotment order.
Application form
Provisional verification form.
NEET UG 2025 scorecard
10th and 12th marksheets and certificate
Intermediate Transfer certificate (TC)
Study Certificate from 6th class to intermediate.
Permanent caste certificate
Minority certificates
Income certificate
Income and asset certificate
Special category certificates
Local status certificate
