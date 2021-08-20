SSC CGL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Memory Based Indian Polity (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Question Paper with Answers

SSC CGL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Memory Based Indian Polity (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions that came in SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Online Exam that is being held from 13 th to 24 th August 2021.

SSC CGL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is holding the SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-1 Exam from 13th to 24th August 2021 in online mode. So for the ease of candidates, we are going to share memory-based Indian Polity (GA/GK/Current Affairs) questions with answers as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared in SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions to score high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Indian Polity (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions that are being covered in the SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam:

SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based Indian Polity (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions with Answers

1. Goa was separated from Daman & Diu comes under which Article of Indian Constitution?

Answer: Amendment of the constitution under article 368.

2. Emergency comes under which Article of Indian Constitution?

Answer: National emergency under Article 352

3. In which Article of the Indian Constitution, Devnagari has been included?

Answer: Article 343 of the Indian constitution stated that the official language of the Union should become Hindi in Devanagari script instead of the extant English.

4. Mataprasad was the Governor of which Indian State?

Answer: Arunachal Pradesh

5. Which article of the Indian Constitution is related to GST?

Answer: Article 246A: Special Provision for GST

This Article was newly inserted to give power to the Parliament and the respective State/Union Legislatures to make laws on GST respectively imposed by each of them. However, the Parliament of India is given the exclusive power to make laws with respect to inter-state supplies. Officially known as The Constitution (One Hundred and First Amendment) Act, 2016, this amendment introduced a national Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India from 1 July 2017.

6. Rajya Sabha was founded in:

Answer: 3rd April 1952

7. In January 2021, who was the Information and Broadcasting Minister?

Answer: Prakash Javadekar

8. Arthika Spandana Scheme launched in which state?

Answer: Karnataka

9. Planning Commission of India formation:

Answer: 15 March 1950, New Delhi

10. Ganeshi Lal is governor of which state?

Answer: Ganeshi Lal (born 1 March 1942) is an Indian politician and the incumbent Governor of Odisha.

11. Van Dhan Yojana started in which state?

Answer: Manipur emerges as the model state for Van Dhan Vikas Yojana. Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana or Van Dhan Scheme was launched on 14th April 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as a nodal department at the central level and TRIFED as nodal agency at the national level.

12. Digital India was launched in which year?

Answer: 2015

13. Who was the First Vice President of India?

Answer: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

14. Who is the Chairman of Rajya Sabha?

Answer: M. Venkaiah Naidu