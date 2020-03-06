SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Exam: Check Expected Cutoff Based on Difficulty Level & Normalization

SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Expected Cutoff: Candidates appearing for the SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam from 3rd March to 9th March 2020 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the questions, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of SSC CGL Tier-I 2019-20 Exam., Staff Selection Commission is conducting Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam this year for the posts of Auditor, Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division clerks, Tax Assistant, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Assistant Section officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc. Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in SSC CGL Tier-I (CBE) 2018-19 Exam:

SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam (3rd March to 9th March 2020)

SSC CGL Tier-I 2019-20 Exam consisted of total 100 questions of 2 marks each in the Objective MCQ Format. The difficulty level of the questions in the exam was of ‘easy to moderate’ level. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers.

Last year also, the difficulty level of the exam was ‘easy to moderate’ and more than 8 Lakh candidates appeared for the exam. So let’s look at the SSC CGL Tier-1 2018-19 Official Cut-Off Marks:

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for all posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer Category Cut-Off Marks General 137.07 OBC 131.18 SC 111.10 ST 103.22 Ex-Servicemen 40.00 OH- PwD 95.55 HH- PwD 40.00 VH- PwD 70.25 Other-PwD 40.00

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts SSC CGL Tax Assistant CBEC/ CBDT: Salary/ Job Profile/ Promotion Category Cut-Off Marks General 170.00 OBC 165.00 SC 148.97 ST 141.86 OH- PwD 132.90 HH- PwD 102.45 Other-PwD 62.19

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post SSC Junior Statistical Officer (JSO): Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions Category Cut-Off Marks General 165.96 OBC 162.35 SC 140.11 ST 129.56 OH- PwD 112.48 HH- PwD 51.99 VH- PwD 64.57 Other-PwD 40.00

Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam

Questions asked in the exam consisted of 'easy to moderate' level under four sections – Quantitative Aptitude, English Language and Comprehension, General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Awareness. Also, there is negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers. The marks of the Tier-I Exam will be considered in the final merit List. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam Posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) General 135 to 140 Marks OBC 130 to 135 Marks SC 110 to 115 Marks ST 105 to 110 Marks Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) General 165 to 170 Marks OBC 160 to 165 Marks SC 145 to 150 Marks ST 140 to 145 Marks Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) General 163 to 168 Marks OBC 160 to 165 Marks SC 138 to 143 Marks ST 125 to 130 Marks

Whenever Computer Based Exam (CBE) is conducted in multiple sessions for the same Exam by SSC, the raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks fair assessment and selection process.

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

SSC CGL Tier-II: This Exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). Paper-I and Paper-II are compulsory for all posts. Paper-III will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper. Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

