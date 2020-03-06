Search

SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Exam: Check Expected Cutoff Based on Difficulty Level & Normalization

SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Expected Cutoff: Check SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam Expected Cutoff marks based on the Difficulty Level & Normalization method. SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam is being held in online mode from 3rd March till 9th March 2020.

Mar 6, 2020 18:36 IST
SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Expected Cutoff: Candidates appearing for the SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam from 3rd March to 9th March 2020 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the questions, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of SSC CGL Tier-I 2019-20 Exam., Staff Selection Commission is conducting Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam this year for the posts of Auditor, Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division clerks, Tax Assistant, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Assistant Section officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc. Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in SSC CGL Tier-I (CBE) 2018-19 Exam:

SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam (3rd March to 9th March 2020)

SSC CGL Tier-I 2019-20 Exam consisted of total 100 questions of 2 marks each in the Objective MCQ Format. The difficulty level of the questions in the exam was of ‘easy to moderate’ level. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers.

Section

Questions

Marks

Time

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50

60 minutes (80 minutes for PwD Candidates)

English Language and Comprehension

25

50

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25

50

General Awareness

25

50

TOTAL

100

200

SSC CGL Tier-1 2018-19 Official Cut-Off Marks

Last year also, the difficulty level of the exam was ‘easy to moderate’ and more than 8 Lakh candidates appeared for the exam. So let’s look at the SSC CGL Tier-1 2018-19 Official Cut-Off Marks:

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for all posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer

Category

Cut-Off Marks

General

137.07

OBC

131.18

SC

111.10

ST

103.22

Ex-Servicemen

40.00

OH- PwD

95.55

HH- PwD

40.00

VH- PwD

70.25

Other-PwD

40.00

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts

Category

Cut-Off Marks

General

170.00

OBC

165.00

SC

148.97

ST

141.86

OH- PwD

132.90

HH- PwD

102.45

Other-PwD

62.19

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post

Category

Cut-Off Marks

General

165.96

OBC

162.35

SC

140.11

ST

129.56

OH- PwD

112.48

HH- PwD

51.99

VH- PwD

64.57

Other-PwD

40.00

Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam

Questions asked in the exam consisted of 'easy to moderate' level under four sections – Quantitative Aptitude, English Language and Comprehension, General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Awareness. Also, there is negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers.  The marks of the Tier-I Exam will be considered in the final merit List. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam

Posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)

General

135 to 140 Marks

OBC

130 to 135 Marks

SC

110 to 115 Marks

ST

105 to 110 Marks

Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)

General

165 to 170 Marks

OBC

160 to 165 Marks

SC

145 to 150 Marks

ST

140 to 145 Marks

Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)

General

163 to 168 Marks

OBC

160 to 165 Marks

SC

138 to 143 Marks

ST

125 to 130 Marks

Whenever Computer Based Exam (CBE) is conducted in multiple sessions for the same Exam by SSC, the raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks fair assessment and selection process.

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

  • SSC CGL Tier-II: This Exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). Paper-I and Paper-II are compulsory for all posts. Paper-III will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper. Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

  • SSC CGL Tier-III: This Exam is a descriptive paper that will be taken offline via pen and paper mode. In this exam, candidates’ language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage and writing skills will be tested in English/Hindi.
  • SSC CGL Tier-IV: This exam comprises of a couple of skill tests which are required for certain government posts and document verification procedure: DEST (Data Entry Speed Test), CPT (Computer Proficiency Test) and Document Verification.

