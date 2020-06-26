SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Result Update: SSC CGL Result to be Declared Soon @ssc.nic.in|Over 1.7 lakh Candidates were Shortlisted Last Year, Check SSC CGL Tier-1 2019 Result

SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Result Update: SSC is going to declare the result of SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam held from 3rd March to 9th March 2020. The exam was conducted to recruit 9488 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2019-20 Recruitment for various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India. Candidates who will clear the Cut-off Marks of SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam will be shortlisted to appear for Tier-2 Exam scheduled to be conducted in online mode 14th October 2020 to 17th October 2020.

SSC will use the normalized method for calculating the cut-off marks of SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam. Meanwhile candidates can check SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Result Analysis as given below:

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Result Analysis

S.No. Particulars Remarks 1 Total number of registered candidates 25.97 lakh 2 Number of Candidates appeared in the Examination 8,36,139 3 Overall Percentage of attendance 32.23% 4 Number of shifts 21 5 Number of examination venues 362 6 Number of cities in which examination conducted 131 7 Number of States/ UT's in which examination was conducted 33 8 Date for declaration of result 20th September 2019

SSC CGL 2018-19 Result: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II)

SSC CGL 2018-19 Cut-Off for all posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available General 137.07 51771 OBC 131.18 44078 SC 111.10 27385 ST 103.22 12386 Ex-Servicemen 40.00 8146 OH- PwD 95.55 2727 HH- PwD 40.00 1548 VH- PwD 70.25 1282 Other-PwD 40.00 173 Total 150396

SSC CGL 2018-19 Result: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV (General Studies (Finance & Accounts))]

SSC CGL 2018-19 Cut-Off for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available General 170.00 6247 OBC 165.00 4464 SC 148.97 2444 ST 141.86 1272 OH- PwD 132.90 335 HH- PwD 102.45 300 Other-PwD 62.19 100 Total 15162

SSC CGL 2018-19 Result: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)]

SSC CGL 2018-19 Cut-Off for Junior Statistical Officer Post Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available General 165.96 3177 OBC 162.35 2008 SC 140.11 1421 ST 129.56 891 OH- PwD 112.48 333 HH- PwD 51.99 333 VH- PwD 64.57 364 Other-PwD 40.00 51 Total 8578

Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam Posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) General 135 to 140 Marks OBC 130 to 135 Marks SC 110 to 115 Marks ST 105 to 110 Marks Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) General 165 to 170 Marks OBC 160 to 165 Marks SC 145 to 150 Marks ST 140 to 145 Marks Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) General 163 to 168 Marks OBC 160 to 165 Marks SC 138 to 143 Marks ST 125 to 130 Marks

The result for SSC CGL Tier-1 2020 Exam will declared soon today. The result analysis will be shared here as soon as the result gets declared at ssc.nic.in.