Study at Home
Search

SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Result Update: SSC CGL Result to be Declared Soon @ssc.nic.in|Over 1.7 lakh Candidates were Shortlisted Last Year, Check SSC CGL Tier-1 2019 Result

SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Result Update: SSC CGL 2020 Tier-1 Result is going to be declared soon at its official website - ssc.nic.in. Meanwhile candidates can check the SSC CGL Tier-1 2018-19 Result Analysis and Cut-Off Marks for various posts under different categories.

Jun 26, 2020 12:19 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Result Update: SSC CGL Result to be Declared Soon @ssc.nic.in|Over 1.7 lakh Candidates were Shortlisted Last Year, Check SSC CGL Tier-1 2019 Result
SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Result Update: SSC CGL Result to be Declared Soon @ssc.nic.in|Over 1.7 lakh Candidates were Shortlisted Last Year, Check SSC CGL Tier-1 2019 Result

SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Result Update: SSC is going to declare the result of SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam held from 3rd March to 9th March 2020. The exam was conducted to recruit 9488 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2019-20 Recruitment for various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India. Candidates who will clear the Cut-off Marks of SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam will be shortlisted to appear for Tier-2 Exam scheduled to be conducted in online mode 14th October 2020 to 17th October 2020.

Check SSC CGL 2020 Recruitment Updates

SSC will use the normalized method for calculating the cut-off marks of SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam. Meanwhile candidates can check SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Result Analysis as given below:

Check SSC CGL 2020 Eligibility Criteria

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Result Analysis

S.No.

Particulars

Remarks

1

Total number of registered candidates

25.97 lakh

2

Number of Candidates appeared in the Examination

8,36,139

3

Overall Percentage of attendance

32.23%

4

Number of shifts

21

5

Number of examination venues

362

6

Number of cities in which examination conducted

131

7

Number of States/ UT's in which examination was conducted

33

8

Date for declaration of result

20th September 2019

Check Complete SSC CGL Syllabus 2020: Tier I, II, III and IV with Exam Pattern

SSC CGL 2018-19 Result: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II)

SSC CGL 2018-19 Cut-Off for all posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Candidates Available

General

137.07

51771

OBC

131.18

44078

SC

111.10

27385

ST

103.22

12386

Ex-Servicemen

40.00

8146

OH- PwD

95.55

2727

HH- PwD

40.00

1548

VH- PwD

70.25

1282

Other-PwD

40.00

173

Total

 

150396

Click here to get SSC 2020-21 Exam Calendar

SSC CGL 2018-19 Result: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV (General Studies (Finance & Accounts))]

SSC CGL 2018-19 Cut-Off for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Candidates Available

General

170.00

6247

OBC

165.00

4464

SC

148.97

2444

ST

141.86

1272

OH- PwD

132.90

335

HH- PwD

102.45

300

Other-PwD

62.19

100

Total

 

15162

SSC CGL Tax Assistant CBEC Minimum Age Limit Decreased|Check Salary/ Job Profile/ Promotion

SSC CGL 2018-19 Result: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)]

SSC CGL 2018-19 Cut-Off for Junior Statistical Officer Post

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Candidates Available

General

165.96

3177

OBC

162.35

2008

SC

140.11

1421

ST

129.56

891

OH- PwD

112.48

333

HH- PwD

51.99

333

VH- PwD

64.57

364

Other-PwD

40.00

51

Total

 

8578

SSC Junior Statistical Officer (JSO): Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam

Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam

Posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)

General

135 to 140 Marks

OBC

130 to 135 Marks

SC

110 to 115 Marks

ST

105 to 110 Marks

Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)

General

165 to 170 Marks

OBC

160 to 165 Marks

SC

145 to 150 Marks

ST

140 to 145 Marks

Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)

General

163 to 168 Marks

OBC

160 to 165 Marks

SC

138 to 143 Marks

ST

125 to 130 Marks

Get SSC CGL 2020 Study Material for Free

The result for SSC CGL Tier-1 2020 Exam will declared soon today. The result analysis will be shared here as soon as the result gets declared at ssc.nic.in.

Related Categories

Related Stories