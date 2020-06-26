SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Result Update: SSC CGL Result to be Declared Soon @ssc.nic.in|Over 1.7 lakh Candidates were Shortlisted Last Year, Check SSC CGL Tier-1 2019 Result

SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Result Update: SSC is going to declare the result of SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam held from 3rd March to 9th March 2020. The exam was conducted to recruit 9488 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2019-20 Recruitment for various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India. Candidates who will clear the Cut-off Marks of SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam will be shortlisted to appear for Tier-2 Exam scheduled to be conducted in online mode 14th October 2020 to 17th October 2020.
SSC will use the normalized method for calculating the cut-off marks of SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam. Meanwhile candidates can check SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Result Analysis as given below:
SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Result Analysis
|
S.No.
|
Particulars
|
Remarks
|
1
|
Total number of registered candidates
|
25.97 lakh
|
2
|
Number of Candidates appeared in the Examination
|
8,36,139
|
3
|
Overall Percentage of attendance
|
32.23%
|
4
|
Number of shifts
|
21
|
5
|
Number of examination venues
|
362
|
6
|
Number of cities in which examination conducted
|
131
|
7
|
Number of States/ UT's in which examination was conducted
|
33
|
8
|
Date for declaration of result
|
20th September 2019
SSC CGL 2018-19 Result: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II)
|
SSC CGL 2018-19 Cut-Off for all posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
General
|
137.07
|
51771
|
OBC
|
131.18
|
44078
|
SC
|
111.10
|
27385
|
ST
|
103.22
|
12386
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
40.00
|
8146
|
OH- PwD
|
95.55
|
2727
|
HH- PwD
|
40.00
|
1548
|
VH- PwD
|
70.25
|
1282
|
Other-PwD
|
40.00
|
173
|
Total
|
|
150396
SSC CGL 2018-19 Result: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV (General Studies (Finance & Accounts))]
|
SSC CGL 2018-19 Cut-Off for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
General
|
170.00
|
6247
|
OBC
|
165.00
|
4464
|
SC
|
148.97
|
2444
|
ST
|
141.86
|
1272
|
OH- PwD
|
132.90
|
335
|
HH- PwD
|
102.45
|
300
|
Other-PwD
|
62.19
|
100
|
Total
|
|
15162
SSC CGL 2018-19 Result: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)]
|
SSC CGL 2018-19 Cut-Off for Junior Statistical Officer Post
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
General
|
165.96
|
3177
|
OBC
|
162.35
|
2008
|
SC
|
140.11
|
1421
|
ST
|
129.56
|
891
|
OH- PwD
|
112.48
|
333
|
HH- PwD
|
51.99
|
333
|
VH- PwD
|
64.57
|
364
|
Other-PwD
|
40.00
|
51
|
Total
|
|
8578
Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam
Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam:
|
Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam
|
Posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)
|
General
|
135 to 140 Marks
|
OBC
|
130 to 135 Marks
|
SC
|
110 to 115 Marks
|
ST
|
105 to 110 Marks
|
Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)
|
General
|
165 to 170 Marks
|
OBC
|
160 to 165 Marks
|
SC
|
145 to 150 Marks
|
ST
|
140 to 145 Marks
|
Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)
|
General
|
163 to 168 Marks
|
OBC
|
160 to 165 Marks
|
SC
|
138 to 143 Marks
|
ST
|
125 to 130 Marks
The result for SSC CGL Tier-1 2020 Exam will declared soon today. The result analysis will be shared here as soon as the result gets declared at ssc.nic.in.