SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Recruitment Exam from 27th Nov Onwards: Check 5846 Vacancies, Admit Card, Recruitment Process, Eligibility & Other Notifications

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Recruitment Exam from 27th Nov Onwards: SSC will conduct an open competitive examination for recruitment of 5846 Constable (Executive) Vacancies, both Male and Female, in Delhi Police (Pay Level-3: Rs 21700- 69100) as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Delhi Police and the Staff Selection Commission. To keep you updated about the latest notifications on SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Recruitment Exam, we have compiled all the relevant and the most recent information. Let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam Notification

The Staff Selection Commission released the official notification for SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Recruitment Exam on 1st August 2020 for filling up of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Delhi Police and the Staff Selection Commission. The online exam for 5846 Vacancies will be conducted from 27th November to 14th December 2020 across different examination centers.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam 2020 Exam Dates

Below are important dates SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police 2020 Exam:

Important Dates for SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police 2020 Exam Dates for submission of online applications 1st August 2020 to 7th September 2020 Last date for receipt of application 7th September 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 9th September 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 11th September 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 14th September 2020 (during working hours of Bank) Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-1) 27th November to 14th December 2020 Date of PE & MT To be notified later

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam 2020 Eligibility Criteria

The Age Limit for SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police 2020 Recruitment is - 18 to 25 years as on 1st July 2020. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 2nd July 1995 and later than 1st July 2002. Permissible relaxation in Upper age limit for different categories is as under:

Code No. Category Age Limit Relaxation (Upper Age) 01 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years 02 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years 20 Sportsperson of distinction who have represented a State at the National Level or the Country at International level in sports during preceding three years from the closing date of receipt of online applications General/ OBC/ EWS 5 years 21 SC/ ST 10 years 22 Departmental candidate of Delhi Police General Up to 40 years of age 23 OBC Up to 43 years of age 24 SC/ ST Up to 45 years of age 25 Sons and daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ MultiTasking Staff of Delhi Police. Up to 29 years 26 Ex-servicemen (ESM) General/EWS 03 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the date of reckoning. 27 OBC 06 years (3 years + 3 years) after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the date of reckoning. 28 SC/ ST 08 years (3 years + 5 years) after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the date of reckoning 29 Widows, divorced and judicially separated women who have not re-married. (The crucial date for such claim will be the closing date for receipt of online applications.) 5 years

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Educational Qualification for all posts is 10+2 (Senior Secondary) passed from a recognized Board. Educational qualification is relaxable up to 11th passed for the:

Sons/ daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police Personnel/ MultiTasking Staff of Delhi Police, and Bandsmen, buglers, mounted constables, drivers, dispatch riders, etc. of Delhi Police only

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam 2020 Recruitment and Vacancies

The post of SSC Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police comes under the Pay Level-3 (Rs 21700- 69100). Here are the details of 5846 SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police Vacancies:

SSC Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Vacancies 2020 Post Name UR EWS OBC SC ST Total

Vacancies Constable (Exe) Male (Open) 1681 343 662 590 157 3433 Constable (Exe) Female 933 202 387 328 94 1944 Constable (Exe)- Male

(Including Backlog SC-19 & ST-15) 95 19 37 52 24 226 Constable (Exe)- Male Ex-Servicemen

(Commando) (Including Backlog Sc-34 & ST-19) 93 19 37 67 27 243 Grand total 2801 583 1123 1037 302 5846

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam 2020 Application Process

Let’s look at the procedure of applying for the SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam:

Application Fee: The required application fee is Rs. 100/-

The required application fee is Rs. 100/- Exemption : No fee is required to be paid by female, SC, ST, and Ex-Servicemen candidates.

: No fee is required to be paid by female, SC, ST, and Ex-Servicemen candidates. Mode of Payment: Applications fee should be pay only through SBI either in the form of Challan or through SBI Net Banking or any other bank Credit/Debit Card. Challan form will be generated online

Applications fee should be pay only through SBI either in the form of Challan or through SBI Net Banking or any other bank Credit/Debit Card. Challan form will be generated online Offline mode of payment : To pay fee in cash, candidate should take print out of Challan generated online after the completion of Part-1 registration. Deposit the requisite fee in any branch of SBI and then continue with the Part-2 registration.

: To pay fee in cash, candidate should take print out of Challan generated online after the completion of Part-1 registration. Deposit the requisite fee in any branch of SBI and then continue with the Part-2 registration. Online mode of payment: Those candidates who want to pay online can go directly to part-2 registration after completion of part-1 registration. Candidate must supply registration number and date of birth to continue to Part-2 registration.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam Admit Card

All candidates who register for SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam within the stipulated time will be assigned an e-admit card/hall ticket/call letter to appear in the Paper-I Computer Based Examination. Admit Cards for calling candidates to appear in Paper-I as well as all subsequent Papers/ stages of the examination will not be sent by post. Admit Cards for all stages of the examination will be issued online on the websites of concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Office of the Commission. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the website, i.e., www.ssc.nic.in to get the updated notifications.

Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) will be scheduled and conducted by the Delhi Police in Delhi. Physical Endurance and Measurement Test is qualifying in nature. Admission Certificates for PE&MT will be issued by Delhi Police on their website (i.e. www.delhipolice.nic.in).

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam Centres & Application Status

A candidate must indicate the Centre(s) in the online Application Form in which he/she desires to take the examination. Details about the Examination Centres and Regional Offices under whose jurisdiction these Examination Centres are located are as follows:

Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) will be scheduled and conducted by the Delhi Police in Delhi.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Recruitment Process will consist of a Computer Based Examination, Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) followed by the Medical Examination of the recommended candidates.

The Computer Based Examination will consist of one objective type multiple choice paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks, with the following composition:

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam Pattern Subject Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks Duration/ Time Allowed Part-A: General Knowledge/ Current Affairs 50/ 50 90 Minutes Part-B: Reasoning 25/ 25 Part-C: Numerical Ability 15/ 15 Part-D: Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers etc. 10/10 Total 100/ 100

Note:

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marksfor each wrong answer. The computer based examination will be conducted in English and Hindionly. The question paper shall be of Matriculation Level. Marks scored by candidates in Computer Based Examination, if conducted in multiple shifts, will be normalizedand such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks. Candidates will be shortlisted category-wise on the basis of their merit in the Computer Based Examination for appearing in PE&MT. The number of candidates shortlisted for PE&MT on the basis of their merit in the Computer Based examination will be around 12 times of the number of vacancies.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

The candidates scoring below-mentioned cut-off marks (normalized) will be considered eligible for short-listing to the next stage i.e. PE&MT:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General 35 SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS 30 Ex-Servicemen 25

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Answer Keys

Staff Selection Commission officially releases the answer keys of the SSC Delhi Police Constable Paper-I exam on their website after 10 to 15 days of the successful completion of the respective exams. Candidates can calculate their approximate marks and expected rank based on the answer key released by SSC.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Results

Candidates can check the result from the direct link to official SSC website as and when the results are announced. The selected candidates shall be medically examined by doctors in selected Government hospitals in Delhi as per the prescribed standards in Rule-9, 14 (c) and Rule-24 (Appendix) of the Delhi Police (Appointment & Recruitment) Rules, 1980 as amended from time to time.