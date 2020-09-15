SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Recruitment Exam from 27th Nov Onwards: Check 5846 Vacancies, Admit Card, Recruitment Process, Eligibility & Other Notifications

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Recruitment Exam from 27th Nov Onwards: SSC will conduct an open competitive examination for recruitment of 5846 Constable (Executive) Vacancies, both Male and Female, in Delhi Police (Pay Level-3: Rs 21700- 69100) as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Delhi Police and the Staff Selection Commission. To keep you updated about the latest notifications on SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Recruitment Exam, we have compiled all the relevant and the most recent information. Let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:
|
S. No
|
Table of Content
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Application Status & Exam Centres
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam Notification
The Staff Selection Commission released the official notification for SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Recruitment Exam on 1st August 2020 for filling up of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Delhi Police and the Staff Selection Commission. The online exam for 5846 Vacancies will be conducted from 27th November to 14th December 2020 across different examination centers.
Check SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam 2020 Exam Dates
Below are important dates SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police 2020 Exam:
|
Important Dates for SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police 2020 Exam
|
Dates for submission of online applications
|
1st August 2020 to 7th September 2020
|
Last date for receipt of application
|
7th September 2020 (11:30 PM)
|
Last date for making online fee payment
|
9th September 2020 (11:30 PM)
|
Last date for generation of offline Challan
|
11th September 2020 (11:30 PM)
|
Last date for payment through Challan
|
14th September 2020 (during working hours of Bank)
|
Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-1)
|
27th November to 14th December 2020
|
Date of PE & MT
|
To be notified later
Click here to get the SSC 2020-21 Exam Calendar
SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam 2020 Eligibility Criteria
The Age Limit for SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police 2020 Recruitment is - 18 to 25 years as on 1st July 2020. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 2nd July 1995 and later than 1st July 2002. Permissible relaxation in Upper age limit for different categories is as under:
|
Code No.
|
Category
|
Age Limit Relaxation
(Upper Age)
|
01
|
Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe
|
5 years
|
02
|
Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|
3 years
|
20
|
Sportsperson of distinction who have
represented a State at the National Level or the Country at International level in sports during preceding three years from the closing date of receipt of online applications
|
General/ OBC/ EWS
|
5 years
|
21
|
SC/ ST
|
10 years
|
22
|
Departmental candidate of Delhi Police
|
General
|
Up to 40 years of age
|
23
|
OBC
|
Up to 43 years of age
|
24
|
SC/ ST
|
Up to 45 years of age
|
25
|
Sons and daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ MultiTasking Staff of Delhi Police.
|
Up to 29 years
|
26
|
Ex-servicemen (ESM)
|
General/EWS
|
03 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the date of reckoning.
|
27
|
OBC
|
06 years (3 years + 3 years) after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the date of reckoning.
|
28
|
SC/ ST
|
08 years (3 years + 5 years) after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the date of reckoning
|
29
|
Widows, divorced and judicially separated women who have not re-married.
(The crucial date for such claim will be the closing date for receipt of online applications.)
|
5 years
Check SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Recruitment Detailed Eligibility Criteria
EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION
Educational Qualification for all posts is 10+2 (Senior Secondary) passed from a recognized Board. Educational qualification is relaxable up to 11th passed for the:
- Sons/ daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police Personnel/ MultiTasking Staff of Delhi Police, and
- Bandsmen, buglers, mounted constables, drivers, dispatch riders, etc. of Delhi Police only
SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam 2020 Recruitment and Vacancies
The post of SSC Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police comes under the Pay Level-3 (Rs 21700- 69100). Here are the details of 5846 SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police Vacancies:
|
SSC Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Vacancies 2020
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
Constable (Exe) Male (Open)
|
1681
|
343
|
662
|
590
|
157
|
3433
|
Constable (Exe) Female
|
933
|
202
|
387
|
328
|
94
|
1944
|
Constable (Exe)- Male
|
95
|
19
|
37
|
52
|
24
|
226
|
Constable (Exe)- Male Ex-Servicemen
|
93
|
19
|
37
|
67
|
27
|
243
|
Grand total
|
2801
|
583
|
1123
|
1037
|
302
|
5846
Check SSC Delhi Police Constable Salary after 7th CPC, job Profile & Promotion Policy
SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam 2020 Application Process
Let’s look at the procedure of applying for the SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam:
- Application Fee: The required application fee is Rs. 100/-
- Exemption: No fee is required to be paid by female, SC, ST, and Ex-Servicemen candidates.
- Mode of Payment: Applications fee should be pay only through SBI either in the form of Challan or through SBI Net Banking or any other bank Credit/Debit Card. Challan form will be generated online
- Offline mode of payment: To pay fee in cash, candidate should take print out of Challan generated online after the completion of Part-1 registration. Deposit the requisite fee in any branch of SBI and then continue with the Part-2 registration.
- Online mode of payment: Those candidates who want to pay online can go directly to part-2 registration after completion of part-1 registration. Candidate must supply registration number and date of birth to continue to Part-2 registration.
Check How to Apply Online for SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam
SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam Admit Card
All candidates who register for SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam within the stipulated time will be assigned an e-admit card/hall ticket/call letter to appear in the Paper-I Computer Based Examination. Admit Cards for calling candidates to appear in Paper-I as well as all subsequent Papers/ stages of the examination will not be sent by post. Admit Cards for all stages of the examination will be issued online on the websites of concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Office of the Commission. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the website, i.e., www.ssc.nic.in to get the updated notifications.
Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) will be scheduled and conducted by the Delhi Police in Delhi. Physical Endurance and Measurement Test is qualifying in nature. Admission Certificates for PE&MT will be issued by Delhi Police on their website (i.e. www.delhipolice.nic.in).
SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam Centres & Application Status
A candidate must indicate the Centre(s) in the online Application Form in which he/she desires to take the examination. Details about the Examination Centres and Regional Offices under whose jurisdiction these Examination Centres are located are as follows:
|
SSC Region and States/ UTs under the jurisdiction of the Region
|
Examination Centres and Centre Code
|
Central Region (CR)/ Bihar and Uttar Pradesh
|
Agra (3001), Allahabad (3003), Bareilly (3005), Gorakhpur (3007), Kanpur (3009), Lucknow (3010) Meerut(3011), Varanasi (3013), Bhagalpur (3201), Muzaffarpur (3205), Patna (3206)
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal
|
Gangtok (4001), Ranchi (4205), Barasat (4402), Berhampore (WB) (4403), Chinsurah (4405), Jalpaiguri (4408), Kolkata (4410), Malda (4412), Midnapur (4413), Siliguri (4415), Berhampore (Odisha) (4602), Bhubaneshwar (4604), Cuttack (4605), Keonjhargarh (4606), Sambalpur (4609), Port Blair (4802)
|
Karnataka, Kerala Region (KKR)/ Lakshadweep,
Karnataka and Kerala
|
Bangalore (9001), Dharwar (9004), Gulbarga (9005), Mangalore (9008), Mysore (9009), Kochi (9204), Kozhikode(Calicut) (9206), Thiruvananthapuram (9211), Thrissur (9212)
|
Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR)/ Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal (6001), Chindwara (6003), Guna (6004), Gwalior (6005), Indore (6006), Jabalpur (6007), Khandwa (6009), Ratlam (6011), Satna (6014), Sagar (6015), Ambikapur (6201), Bilaspur (6202), Jagdalpur (6203), Raipur (6204), Durg (6205)
|
North Eastern Region (NER)/ Arunachal Pradesh,
Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura
|
Itanagar (5001), Dibrugarh (5102), Guwahati (Dispur) (5105), Jorhat (5107), Silchar (5111), Kohima (5302), Shillong (5401), Imphal (5501), Churachandpur (5502), Agartala (5601), Aizwal (5701)
|
Northern Region (NR)/ NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand
|
Almora (2001), Dehradun (2002), Haldwani (2003), Srinagar (Uttarakhand) (2004), Haridwar (2005), Delhi (2201), Ajmer (2401), Alwar (2402), Bharatpur (2403), Bikaner (2404), Jaipur (2405), Jodhpur (2406), Kota (2407), Sriganganagar (2408), Udaipur (2409)
|
North Western Sub-Region (NWR)/ Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab
|
Anantnag (1001), Baramula (1002), Jammu (1004), Leh (1005), Rajouri (1006), Srinagar(J&K) (1007), Kargil (1008), Dodda (1009), Hamirpur (1202), Shimla (1203), Bhathinda (1401), Jalandhar (1402), Patiala (1403), Amritsar ( 1404), Chandigarh (1601)
|
Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana
|
Guntur (8001), Kurnool (8003), Rajahmundry (8004), Tirupati (8006), Vishakhapatnam (8007), Vijaywada (8008), Chennai (8201), Coimbatore (8202), Madurai (8204), Tiruchirapalli (8206), Tirunelveli (8207), Puducherry (8401), Hyderabad (8601), Nizamabad (8602), Warangal (8603)
|
Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra
|
Ahmedabad (7001), Vadodara (7002), Rajkot (7006), Surat (7007), Bhavnagar (7009), Kutch (7010), Amravati (7201), Aurangabad (7202), Kolhapur (7203), Mumbai (7204), Nagpur (7205), Nanded (7206), Nashik (7207), Pune (7208), Thane (7210), Bhandara (7211), Chandrapur (7212), Akola (7213), Jalgaon (7214), Ahmednagar (7215), Alibaug (7216), Panaji (7801)
Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) will be scheduled and conducted by the Delhi Police in Delhi.
SSC MTS 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Recruitment Process will consist of a Computer Based Examination, Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) followed by the Medical Examination of the recommended candidates.
Check SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus in Detail
The Computer Based Examination will consist of one objective type multiple choice paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks, with the following composition:
|
SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks
|
Duration/ Time Allowed
|
Part-A: General Knowledge/ Current Affairs
|
50/ 50
|
90 Minutes
|
Part-B: Reasoning
|
25/ 25
|
Part-C: Numerical Ability
|
15/ 15
|
Part-D: Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers etc.
|
10/10
|
Total
|
100/ 100
Note:
- There will be negative marking of 0.25 marksfor each wrong answer.
- The computer based examination will be conducted in English and Hindionly.
- The question paper shall be of Matriculation Level.
- Marks scored by candidates in Computer Based Examination, if conducted in multiple shifts, will be normalizedand such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks.
- Candidates will be shortlisted category-wise on the basis of their merit in the Computer Based Examination for appearing in PE&MT. The number of candidates shortlisted for PE&MT on the basis of their merit in the Computer Based examination will be around 12 times of the number of vacancies.
Check SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 PET & PST Details
SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks
The candidates scoring below-mentioned cut-off marks (normalized) will be considered eligible for short-listing to the next stage i.e. PE&MT:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
General
|
35
|
SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS
|
30
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
25
SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Answer Keys
Staff Selection Commission officially releases the answer keys of the SSC Delhi Police Constable Paper-I exam on their website after 10 to 15 days of the successful completion of the respective exams. Candidates can calculate their approximate marks and expected rank based on the answer key released by SSC.
Click here to get SSC 2020 Result Calendar
SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Results
Candidates can check the result from the direct link to official SSC website as and when the results are announced. The selected candidates shall be medically examined by doctors in selected Government hospitals in Delhi as per the prescribed standards in Rule-9, 14 (c) and Rule-24 (Appendix) of the Delhi Police (Appointment & Recruitment) Rules, 1980 as amended from time to time.