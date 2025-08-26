CBSE Class 9 English Grammar Modals MCQs: Download Important Questions with Answers in PDF

CBSE Class 9 English Grammar Modals MCQs: Modals form an important part of CBSE Class 9 English Grammar, and questions based on this topic carry significant weightage in the exam. Modals are auxiliary verbs that express necessity, possibility, ability, permission, or obligation. In this article, we have provided a collection of important MCQs on Modals for Class 9 English that students must practice to score well in their upcoming CBSE Class 9 Half Yearly Exams 2025 as well as the annual examination to be conducted at the end of the 2025–26 session. All these questions have been carefully curated with the help of experienced faculty to support students in strengthening their grammar preparation. Each question is provided with answers for effective practice. Students can also download the complete set of CBSE Class 9 English Grammar Modals MCQs with Answers in PDF format from the link given below.
Basic Rules to Use Modals in English Grammar
Before practicing the MCQs given in this article, students should revise the basic rules of Modals to understand their correct usage. The table below provides a quick reference to different modal verbs, their uses, and examples.
|
Modal Verbs
|
Uses / Purposes
|
Examples
|
Can / Could
|
Ability – to express what someone is able to do.
|
Birds can fly. I can swim.
|
May / Might
|
Permission – polite or formal permission.
|
You may start your work now.
|
Shall / Should / Ought to
|
Future Actions – promises, offers, predictions.
|
We shall come again next time.
|
Will / Would
|
Future Actions – determination, promises, predictions.
|
He will join our team next year.
|
Must / Have to
|
Necessity – strong requirement or unavoidable action.
|
Humans must eat.
Important Note- Modals are always used with the base form of the main verb (can go, should ask, must eat) and they do not change with the subject.
CBSE Class 9 English Grammar Modals MCQs with Answers
Check below MCQs with answers to practice for your CBSE Class 9 Half Yearly Exams 2025 and the Annual Exam 2025–26.
Q1. You __ not park your car here; it’s a no-parking zone.
a) Should
b) Must
c) May
d) Might
Answer: b) Must
Q2. When I was young, I __ run very fast.
a) Can
b) Could
c) Shall
d) Must
Answer: b) Could
Q3. We __ respect our elders.
a) Shall
b) Should
c) May
d) Might
Answer: b) Should
Q4. Students __ carry their ID cards in the school premises.
a) Must
b) Could
c) Might
d) Would
Answer: a) Must
Q5. It’s cloudy. It __ rain this evening.
a) Will
b) May
c) Shall
d) Must
Answer: b) May
Q6. She is absent today; she __ be unwell.
a) Must
b) Could
c) Should
d) Might
Answer: d) Might
Q7. He promised that he __ help me with my project.
a) Shall
b) Might
c) Would
d) Must
Answer: c) Would
Q8. You __ cross the road carefully.
a) Should
b) Might
c) Could
d) Shall
Answer: a) Should
Q9. I __ arrange the flowers for the bouquet.
a) May
b) Can
c) Shall
d) Might
Answer: b) Can
Q10. __ I borrow this pen from you?
a) May
b) Might
c) Can
d) Should
Answer: a) May
Q11. The teacher __ ask you to bring the homework.
a) Shall
b) Might
c) Can
d) Must
Answer: b) Might
Q12. According to the weather forecast, it __ snow heavily tomorrow.
a) Shall
b) May
c) Can
d) Would
Answer: b) May
Q13. Raj hasn’t studied well. He __ fail his exam.
a) Might
b) Shall
c) Will
d) Can
Answer: a) Might
Q14. You __ follow the traffic rules.
a) May
b) Must
c) Might
d) Could
Answer: b) Must
Q15. It __ be difficult to live amidst war.
a) Must
b) Should
c) May
d) Could
Answer: a) Must
Q16. My mother __ scold me if I don’t go back on time.
a) May
b) Should
c) Will
d) Might
Answer: c) Will
Q17. We __ take care of our parents.
a) Could
b) Ought to
c) Might
d) Shall
Answer: b) Ought to
Q18. I __ visit the local grocery store soon.
a) Can
b) Shall
c) May
d) Could
Answer: b) Shall
Q19. You __ be punctual.
a) Should
b) Must
c) Ought
d) Might
Answer: a) Should
Q20. One __ repay all their debts.
a) Must
b) Ought to
c) Shall
d) Could
Answer: b) Ought to
Practicing MCQs on Modals is one of the best ways to strengthen your English Grammar for CBSE Class 9 exams. These questions not only help in understanding the correct usage of Modals but also ensure better performance in the Half Yearly and Annual Exams 2025–26. Students should revise the rules carefully and solve all MCQs for maximum score.
