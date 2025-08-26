Schools Holiday on 27th August
CBSE Class 9 English Grammar Modals MCQs: Download Important Questions with Answers in PDF

Download CBSE Class 9 English Grammar Modals MCQs with answers in PDF. Practise important questions for Half Yearly & Annual Exams 2025–26.

CBSE Class 9 English Grammar Modals MCQs: Modals form an important part of CBSE Class 9 English Grammar, and questions based on this topic carry significant weightage in the exam. Modals are auxiliary verbs that express necessity, possibility, ability, permission, or obligation. In this article, we have provided a collection of important MCQs on Modals for Class 9 English that students must practice to score well in their upcoming CBSE Class 9 Half Yearly Exams 2025 as well as the annual examination to be conducted at the end of the 2025–26 session. All these questions have been carefully curated with the help of experienced faculty to support students in strengthening their grammar preparation. Each question is provided with answers for effective practice. Students can also download the complete set of CBSE Class 9 English Grammar Modals MCQs with Answers in PDF format from the link given below.

Basic Rules to Use Modals in English Grammar

Before practicing the MCQs given in this article, students should revise the basic rules of Modals to understand their correct usage. The table below provides a quick reference to different modal verbs, their uses, and examples.

Modal Verbs

Uses / Purposes

Examples

Can / Could

Ability – to express what someone is able to do.
Permission – to ask/give permission.

Birds can fly. I can swim.
You can go to the cinema. She could come if you let me know earlier.

May / Might

Permission – polite or formal permission.
Possibility – shows uncertainty or probability.

You may start your work now.
It may rain tomorrow. She might be sick.

Shall / Should / Ought to

Future Actions – promises, offers, predictions.
Responsibility / Advice – duty, suggestion, or moral obligation.

We shall come again next time.
They should bring their textbooks to school. You ought to ask for her permission.

Will / Would

Future Actions – determination, promises, predictions.
Imagination / Hypothetical – polite requests or imagined actions.

He will join our team next year.
I would call Sue if I remember her number.

Must / Have to

Necessity – strong requirement or unavoidable action.
Obligation – rules, laws, compulsion.

Humans must eat.
We have to hand in our homework on time.

Important Note- Modals are always used with the base form of the main verb (can go, should ask, must eat) and they do not change with the subject.

CBSE Class 9 English Grammar Modals MCQs with Answers

Check below MCQs with answers to practice for your CBSE Class 9 Half Yearly Exams 2025 and the Annual Exam 2025–26.

Q1. You __ not park your car here; it’s a no-parking zone.
a) Should
b) Must
c) May
d) Might
Answer: b) Must

Q2. When I was young, I __ run very fast.
a) Can
b) Could
c) Shall
d) Must
Answer: b) Could

Q3. We __ respect our elders.
a) Shall
b) Should
c) May
d) Might
Answer: b) Should

Q4. Students __ carry their ID cards in the school premises.
a) Must
b) Could
c) Might
d) Would
Answer: a) Must

Q5. It’s cloudy. It __ rain this evening.
a) Will
b) May
c) Shall
d) Must
Answer: b) May

Q6. She is absent today; she __ be unwell.
a) Must
b) Could
c) Should
d) Might
Answer: d) Might

Q7. He promised that he __ help me with my project.
a) Shall
b) Might
c) Would
d) Must
Answer: c) Would

Q8. You __ cross the road carefully.
a) Should
b) Might
c) Could
d) Shall
Answer: a) Should

Q9. I __ arrange the flowers for the bouquet.
a) May
b) Can
c) Shall
d) Might
Answer: b) Can

Q10. __ I borrow this pen from you?
a) May
b) Might
c) Can
d) Should
Answer: a) May

Q11. The teacher __ ask you to bring the homework.
a) Shall
b) Might
c) Can
d) Must
Answer: b) Might

Q12. According to the weather forecast, it __ snow heavily tomorrow.
a) Shall
b) May
c) Can
d) Would
Answer: b) May

Q13. Raj hasn’t studied well. He __ fail his exam.
a) Might
b) Shall
c) Will
d) Can
Answer: a) Might

Q14. You __ follow the traffic rules.
a) May
b) Must
c) Might
d) Could
Answer: b) Must

Q15. It __ be difficult to live amidst war.
a) Must
b) Should
c) May
d) Could
Answer: a) Must

Q16. My mother __ scold me if I don’t go back on time.
a) May
b) Should
c) Will
d) Might
Answer: c) Will

Q17. We __ take care of our parents.
a) Could
b) Ought to
c) Might
d) Shall
Answer: b) Ought to

Q18. I __ visit the local grocery store soon.
a) Can
b) Shall
c) May
d) Could
Answer: b) Shall

Q19. You __ be punctual.
a) Should
b) Must
c) Ought
d) Might
Answer: a) Should

Q20. One __ repay all their debts.
a) Must
b) Ought to
c) Shall
d) Could
Answer: b) Ought to

Download all questions and answers in PDF from the link proivided below:

CBSE Class 9 Modals MCQs with Answers PDF

Practicing MCQs on Modals is one of the best ways to strengthen your English Grammar for CBSE Class 9 exams. These questions not only help in understanding the correct usage of Modals but also ensure better performance in the Half Yearly and Annual Exams 2025–26. Students should revise the rules carefully and solve all MCQs for maximum score.

