CBSE Class 9 English Grammar Modals MCQs: Download Important Questions with Answers in PDF

CBSE Class 9 English Grammar Modals MCQs: Modals form an important part of CBSE Class 9 English Grammar, and questions based on this topic carry significant weightage in the exam. Modals are auxiliary verbs that express necessity, possibility, ability, permission, or obligation. In this article, we have provided a collection of important MCQs on Modals for Class 9 English that students must practice to score well in their upcoming CBSE Class 9 Half Yearly Exams 2025 as well as the annual examination to be conducted at the end of the 2025–26 session. All these questions have been carefully curated with the help of experienced faculty to support students in strengthening their grammar preparation. Each question is provided with answers for effective practice. Students can also download the complete set of CBSE Class 9 English Grammar Modals MCQs with Answers in PDF format from the link given below.

Basic Rules to Use Modals in English Grammar Before practicing the MCQs given in this article, students should revise the basic rules of Modals to understand their correct usage. The table below provides a quick reference to different modal verbs, their uses, and examples. Modal Verbs Uses / Purposes Examples Can / Could Ability – to express what someone is able to do.

Permission – to ask/give permission. Birds can fly. I can swim.

You can go to the cinema. She could come if you let me know earlier. May / Might Permission – polite or formal permission.

Possibility – shows uncertainty or probability. You may start your work now.

It may rain tomorrow. She might be sick. Shall / Should / Ought to Future Actions – promises, offers, predictions.

Responsibility / Advice – duty, suggestion, or moral obligation. We shall come again next time.

They should bring their textbooks to school. You ought to ask for her permission. Will / Would Future Actions – determination, promises, predictions.

Imagination / Hypothetical – polite requests or imagined actions. He will join our team next year.

I would call Sue if I remember her number. Must / Have to Necessity – strong requirement or unavoidable action.

Obligation – rules, laws, compulsion. Humans must eat.

We have to hand in our homework on time.

Important Note- Modals are always used with the base form of the main verb (can go, should ask, must eat) and they do not change with the subject. CBSE Class 9 English Grammar Modals MCQs with Answers Check below MCQs with answers to practice for your CBSE Class 9 Half Yearly Exams 2025 and the Annual Exam 2025–26. Q1. You __ not park your car here; it’s a no-parking zone.

a) Should

b) Must

c) May

d) Might

Answer: b) Must Q2. When I was young, I __ run very fast.

a) Can

b) Could

c) Shall

d) Must

Answer: b) Could Q3. We __ respect our elders.

a) Shall

b) Should

c) May

d) Might

Answer: b) Should Q4. Students __ carry their ID cards in the school premises.

a) Must

b) Could

c) Might

d) Would

Answer: a) Must Q5. It’s cloudy. It __ rain this evening.

a) Will

b) May

c) Shall

d) Must

a) Must

b) Could

c) Should

d) Might

Answer: d) Might Q7. He promised that he __ help me with my project.

a) Shall

b) Might

c) Would

d) Must

Answer: c) Would Q8. You __ cross the road carefully.

a) Should

b) Might

c) Could

d) Shall

Answer: a) Should Q9. I __ arrange the flowers for the bouquet.

a) May

b) Can

c) Shall

d) Might

Answer: b) Can Q10. __ I borrow this pen from you?

a) May

b) Might

c) Can

d) Should

Answer: a) May Q11. The teacher __ ask you to bring the homework.

a) Shall

b) Might

c) Can

d) Must

Answer: b) Might Q12. According to the weather forecast, it __ snow heavily tomorrow.

a) Shall

b) May

c) Can

d) Would

Answer: b) May Q13. Raj hasn’t studied well. He __ fail his exam.

a) Might

b) Shall

c) Will

d) Can

Answer: a) Might Q14. You __ follow the traffic rules.

a) May

b) Must

c) Might

d) Could

Answer: b) Must