SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Registration till 7th September @ssc.nic.in: Check Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) Details for Male & Female Candidates

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Registration till 7th September @ssc.nic.in: SSC Delhi Police Constable Executive 2020 Online Application Process will end on 7th September 2020 at its official website - ssc.nic.in. Delhi Police will fill up 5846 Vacancies for Constable (Executive) Posts and SSC will conduct the online exam as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Delhi Police and the Staff Selection Commission. Eligible Male & Female candidates are advised to fill the online application form before 7th Sep 2020. Below are important dates SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police 2020 Exam:

Important Dates for SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police 2020 Exam Dates for submission of online applications 1st August 2020 to 7th September 2020 Check How to Apply Online Last date for receipt of application 7th September 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 9th September 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 11th September 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 14th September 2020 (during working hours of Bank) Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-1) 27th November to 14th December 2020 Date of PET & PST To be notified later

Candidates will be shortlisted category-wise on the basis of their merit in the Computer Based Examination for appearing in PE&MT. The number of candidates shortlisted for PE&MT on the basis of their merit in the Computer Based examination will be around 12 times of the number of vacancies.

One cannot get selected in Delhi Police if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.

Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) will be scheduled and conducted by the Delhi Police in Delhi. Physical Endurance and Measurement Test is qualifying in nature. Admission Certificates for PE&MT will be issued by Delhi Police on their website (i.e. www.delhipolice.nic.in). Standard of Physical Endurance and Measurement Tests are as follows:

Physical Endurance (PE) Test for Male candidates

Standard of Physical Endurance Test for male candidates including ex-servicemen and Departmental candidates (age-wise) will be as under:

Physical Endurance (PE) Test for Male candidates Age Race: 1600 metre Long jump High Jump Up to 30 years 6 Minutes 14 Feet 3’9” Above 30 to 40 years 7 Minutes 13 Feet 3’6” Above 40 years 8 Minutes 12 Feet 3’3”

Physical Endurance (PE) Test for Female candidates

Standard of Physical Endurance Test for female candidates including Departmental candidates (agewise) will be as under:

Physical Endurance (PE) Test for Female candidates Age Race: 1600 metre Long jump High Jump Up to 30 years 8 Minutes 10 Feet 3’ Above 30 to 40 years 9 Minutes 09 Feet 2’9” Above 40 years 10 Minutes 08 Feet 2’6”

Note: Those candidates who qualify in the race will be eligible to appear in Long jump and then High Jump. The Long Jump and High Jump are to be cleared in any one of the three chances given to a candidate. There shall be no appeal against disqualification in race, Long jump & High jump.

Standard of Physical Measurement (MT) for Male & Female candidates

Physical Measurement Test will be taken only of those candidates who qualify the Physical Endurance Tests. Standard of Physical Measurements are as follows:

Physical Standard Test For Male Candidates Category of candidates Heights (in cms) Chest (in cms) Unexpanded Expanded For candidates from General Category 170 81 85 For candidates belonging to Hill areas i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunanchal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Leh & Ladakh. 165 76 80 For all candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 165 76 80 Sons of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police. 165 76 80 Physical Standard Test For Female Candidates Category of candidates Heights (in cms) For candidates from General Category 157 For candidates belonging to Hill areas i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunanchal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Leh & Ladakh. 155 For all candidates belonging to SC/ST 155 Daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police. 152

Note: Relaxation in height and chest (as the case may be) as mentioned above will be permissible only on production of the requisite certificate at the time of PE&MT. Also, the conduct of PE&MT and Medical Examination will be the sole responsibility of the Delhi Police. The Commission will not entertain any representation/ appeal/ RTI Applications/ CPGRAMs against the decision of PE&MT and Medical Examination.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Medical Standards

The selected candidates shall be medically examined by doctors in selected Government hospitals in Delhi as per the prescribed standards in Rule-9, 14 (c) and Rule-24 (Appendix) of the Delhi Police (Appointment & Recruitment) Rules, 1980 as amended from time to time.

Medical Standard Details Vision The candidates should be in a sound state of health, free from defect/ deformity/ disease, vision 6/12 without glasses both eyes, free from colour blindness and without any correction like wearing glasses or surgery of any kind to improve visual acuity. Free from defect, deformity or disease likely to interfere with the efficient performance of the duties. No relaxation is allowed/ permissible to any category of candidates on this count. Tattoos on various parts of the body are permissible Content - Tattoos depicting religious symbol or figure and the name, as followed in Indian Army, shall be permitted Location – Tattoos marked on traditional sites of the body like inner aspect of the forearm, but only left forearm, being non saluting limb or dorsum of the hands shall be allowed Size – Size must be less than ¼ of the particular part (Elbow or Hand) of the body

Candidates must make themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT).