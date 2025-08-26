MPESB Excise Constable Exam Date 2025 Out - Exam on September 9, Check Admit Card Details Here

MPESB Excise Constable Exam Date 2025: Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) will conduct the written exam for the Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts on September 09 across the state. The Board will release the MPESB Excise Constable Admit Card 2025 soon on its official website-at esb.mp.gov.in.

The admit card is the crucial document essential at the exam centre which can be downloaded from the official website after using the login credentials. Other than the hall ticket, it is mandatory to bring other documents including a Photo Id card as mentioned on the hall ticket.

A total of 253 Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive across the state.

MP Excise Constable Exam Date 2025 Download

The MP Excise Constable Exam Date 2025 pdfdownload link is available at the official website esb.mp.gov.in. You can download the exam notice pdf directly through the link given below-