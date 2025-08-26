MPESB Excise Constable Exam Date 2025 Out - Exam on September 9, Check Admit Card Details Here

MPESB Excise Constable Exam Date 2025: Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) will conduct the written exam for the Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts on September 09 across the state. The Board will release the MPESB Excise Constable Admit Card 2025 soon on its official website-at esb.mp.gov.in.
The admit card is the crucial document essential at the exam centre which can be downloaded from the official website after using the login credentials. Other than the hall ticket, it is mandatory to bring other documents including a Photo Id card as mentioned on the hall ticket.
A total of 253 Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive across the state.
MP Excise Constable Exam Date 2025 Download
The MP Excise Constable Exam Date 2025 pdfdownload link is available at the official website esb.mp.gov.in. You can download the exam notice pdf directly through the link given below-
|MP Excise Constable Exam Date 2025
|Download Link
esb admit card 2025 Overview
Under the recruitment drive, a total of 253 Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive MPESB Excise Constable Recruitment 2025. Check the details of the recruitment drive given below-
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Organisation
|
Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board
|
Posts Name
|
Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak)
|
Number of posts
|
253
|
Date Exam
|
September 09, 2025
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
Soon
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam
|
Official website
|
esb.mp.gov.in.
MP Excise Constable Admit Card 2025 Release Date
The Board will soon release the hall ticket for the Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. You can download the MP Excise Constable Admit Card 2025 after following the steps given below-
- Go to the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
- On the homepage, find and select the MP Excise Constable Apply Online link.
- Provide basic details such as name, mobile number, and email ID to generate login credentials.
- Use the registration number and password received via email or SMS.
- Enter personal information, educational qualifications, and contact details.
MP Excise Constable 2025 Exam Pattern
Online examination will be conducted on September 09, 2025 across the state. There will be total 100 questions in exam consisting of three sections including General Knowledge, Intellectual Ability and Mental Aptitude and Mathematics and Simple Numerology.
|Subjects
|Total Marks
|General Knowledge and Logic
|40 marks
|Intellectual Ability and Mental Aptitude
|30 marks
|Mathematics and Simple Numerology
|30 marks
Details Mentioned on ESB Admit Card
Candidates who have to appear in the Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) written test are advised to go through the admit card once downloaded. The Hall tikcet which will have details including exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-
- Candidate’s name and photo
- Date of birth
- Photograph of the candidate
- Signature of the candidate
- Examination venue
- Date and time of the examination
- Roll number
