PDCC Bank Answer Key 2025 at pdccbank.co.in soon: Here's Direct Link to Raise Objection

PDCC Bank Answer Key 2025: The Pune District Central Cooperative Bank (PDCC) has conducted the online written exam for the Clerk from August 22 to 25, 2025 across the state. Now the pdcc bank answer key 2025 pdf will be released by the PDCC on its official website. The PDCC Clerk Provisional Answer Key 2025 will be released with the process to raise objection, if any. Candidates who appeared in the written exam will be able to check their answers with a provisional answer key which will be available to download at the official website- pdccbank.co.in.

A total of 356 posts of Clerk are to be filled through the recruitment drive across the state.

Download PDCC Bank Answer Key 2025

Candidates who have appeared in the online exam for the Clark posts will be able to download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if aythrough the link. To raise objections, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link available on the official website.