PDCC Bank Answer Key 2025 at pdccbank.co.in soon: Here's Direct Link to Raise Objection

PDCC Bank Answer Key 2025: The Pune District Central Cooperative Bank (PDCC) has conducted the online written exam for the Clerk from August 22 to 25, 2025 across the state. Now the pdcc bank answer key 2025 pdf will be released by the PDCC on its official website. The PDCC Clerk Provisional Answer Key 2025 will be released with the process to raise objection, if any. Candidates who appeared in the written exam will be able to check their answers with a provisional answer key which will be available to download at the official website- pdccbank.co.in.
A total of 356 posts of Clerk are to be filled through the recruitment drive across the state.
Download PDCC Bank Answer Key 2025
Candidates who have appeared in the online exam for the Clark posts will be able to download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if aythrough the link. To raise objections, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link available on the official website.
PDCC Bank Answer Key 2025 Overview
Earlier the Pune District Central Cooperative Bank (PDCC) had launched the recruitment drive for the recruitment of 356 Clerk posts across the state. The detailed information about the recruitment drive is summarized below.
|Institution
|Pune District Central Cooperative Bank (PDCC)
|Post Name
|Clerk
|Number of Posts
|356
|Exam Date
|August 22 to 25, 2025
|Answer Key status
|Soon
|Official Website
|https://www.pdccbank.co.in/
Steps to Download PDCC Bank Answer Key 2025?
Step 1 : Visit the official website of Pune District Central Cooperative Bank (PDCC)-https://www.pdccbank.co.in/
Step 2: Click on the link Link for Inviting objection on Clerk Answer Keys of Written Examination on the home page.
Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
Step 4: You will get the required answer key in a new window.
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.
PDCC Bank Answer Key 2025 Steps to Raise Objection
The Bank will upload the answer key for Clerk exam on its official website with a process to raise objections for the same. Candidates can raise their objection in online mode through the link available on the official website after providing the login credentials. You are advised to check the official website for details in this regard.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation