SSC 2020 Exams Postponed Due to Bihar Assembly Elections: SSC JE 2019 (Paper-1) & SSC Phase-8 2020 Exams Postponed Only in Bihar, Check New SSC CGL 2019 & SSC Steno 2019 Exam Dates

SSC 2020 Exams Postponed Due to Bihar Assembly Elections: As per the Latest Notification, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed few exams due to Bihar Assembly Elections. In view of the Assembly Elections in the State of Bihar, the following resultant modifications have been necessitated in the schedule of various examinations:
Get SSC 2020-2021 Exam Calendar
|
SSC Exam
|
Old Exam Dates
|
Revised Exam Dates
|
27th to 30th October 2020
|
11th December 2020 (only for candidates who opted for Examination Centres in Bihar)
27th to 30th October 2020 (for rest of the candidates)
|
2nd to 5th November 2020
|
15th to 18th Nov 2020
|
6th, 9th and 10th November 2020
|
14th December 2020 (only for candidates who opted for Examination Centres in Bihar)
6th, 9th and 10th November 2020 (for rest of the candidates)
|
16th to 18th Nov 2020
|
24th to 30th December 2020
|
SSC JE Paper-2 2019
|
31st January 2021
|
21st March 2021
|
Note: There will be no change in the schedule of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, (CHSLE)-2019 Tier-I to be held from 12th to 26th October 2020.
SSC JE Paper-1 2019 Exam - From 27th October Onwards
SSC JE 2019 Paper-1 will be conducted in online mode from 27th to 30th October 2020. SSC conducts the annual examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract domain. Below are the important details of SSC JE 2020 Exam:
|
Exam Name
|
SSC Junior Engineers (JE) exam
|
Post Name
|
Junior Engineers (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts)
|
Vacancies
|
1601 Vacancies in 2019
|
Date of Exam
|
11th December 2020 (only for candidates who opted for Examination Centres in Bihar)
|
Exam Pattern & Syllabus
|
Candidates are supposed to undergo two stages of SSC JE selection procedure, i.e., Paper - I and Paper-I.
SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020 Paper-I: Exam Pattern and Syllabus
SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020 Paper-II: Exam Pattern and Syllabus
|
Educational Qualification
|
For Detailed Educational Qualification Check SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020 Eligibility Criteria
|
Age limit
|
For Age Limit & Relaxation Check SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020 Eligibility Criteria
|
Level- 6 (Rs 35400-112400/-) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission
SSC CGL 2019 Tier-2 Exam from 15th to 18th November 2020
SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-II will be conducted in online mode from 15th to 18th Nov 2020. The exam comprises of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). Below are the important details of SSC CGL 2020 Exam:
|
Exam Name
|
SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam
|
Post Name
|
Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India
|
Vacancies
|
Date of Exam
|
Exam Pattern & Syllabus
|
SSC CGL 2020 Exam will be conducted in four tiers, i.e., Tier – I, Tier – II, Tier – III and Tier – IV
Check Complete SSC CGL Syllabus 2020: Tier I, II, III and IV with Exam Pattern
|
Educational Qualification
|
For Detailed Educational Qualification Check SSC CGL 2020 Eligibility Criteria
|
Age limit
|
For Age Limit & Relaxation Check SSC CGL 2020 Eligibility Criteria
|
Salary (Pay Level & pay Band)
|
Different Salary for Different Posts - Check Post-wise Salary
SSC Phase 8 2020 Selection Post Exam - From 6th to 10th November Onwards
SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Recruitment Process consists of an online exam and no interview round will be held for this exam. SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 (VIII) 2020 can be a good opportunity for candidates who want a Government Job with a good salary. The exam will be held in online mode now from 6th, 9th and 10th November 2020. Below are the important details of SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam:
|
Exam Name
|
SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam
|
Post Name
|
Group-C Class-II/ and Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial Posts
|
Vacancies
|
Date of Exam
|
6th, 9th and 10th November 2020
14th December 2020 (only for candidates who opted for Examination Centres in Bihar)
|
Exam Pattern & Syllabus
|
There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective/Multiple Choice Questions, for posts with Minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation & above levels.
Check Latest SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus
|
Educational Qualification
|
For Detailed Educational Qualification Check Details of 1348 Vacancies under SSC Phase 8 Selection Post 2020 Recruitment
|
Age limit
|
For Age Limit & Relaxation Check Details of 1348 Vacancies under SSC Phase 8 Selection Post 2020 Recruitment
|
Salary (Pay Level & pay Band)
|
Different Salary for Different Posts - Check Details of 1348 Vacancies under SSC Phase 8 Selection Post 2020 Recruitment
SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2019 Exam - From 24th to 30th Dec 2020
SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2019 Exam will be conducted in online mode from 16th Nov to 18th Nov 2020. SSC conducts the competitive Computer Based Examination for Recruitment of Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted). Below are the important details of SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2020 Exam:
|
Exam Name
|
SSC Stenographer Grade C&D Exam
|
Post Name
|
Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted
|
Date of Exam
|
24th to 30th December 2020
|
Exam Pattern & Syllabus
|
The SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2019 examination will be conducted in 2 different phases. The first phase is Online Exam consisting of Multiple Choice Questions. The second phase is the Skill Test conducted by SSC.
Check Detailed Exam Pattern & Syllabus of SSC Stenographer 2020 Grade C & D Exam
|
Educational Qualification
|
For Detailed Educational Qualification Check SSC Stenographer Grade C& D Eligibility in Detail
|
Age limit
|
Stenographer Grade ‘C’ - 18 to 30 years
Stenographer Grade ‘D’ - 18-27 years
For Age Limit & Relaxation Check SSC Stenographer Grade C& D Eligibility in Detail
|
Salary (Pay Level & pay Band)
|
Click here to know the Job Profile, Salary Structure and Promotion Policy of SSC Stenographer Grade C and D