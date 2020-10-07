SSC 2020 Exams Postponed Due to Bihar Assembly Elections: SSC JE 2019 (Paper-1) & SSC Phase-8 2020 Exams Postponed Only in Bihar, Check New SSC CGL 2019 & SSC Steno 2019 Exam Dates

SSC 2020 Exams Postponed Due to Bihar Assembly Elections: As per the Latest Notification, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed few exams due to Bihar Assembly Elections. In view of the Assembly Elections in the State of Bihar, the following resultant modifications have been necessitated in the schedule of various examinations:

SSC Exam Old Exam Dates Revised Exam Dates SSC JE Paper-1 2019 Exam 27th to 30th October 2020 11th December 2020 (only for candidates who opted for Examination Centres in Bihar) 27th to 30th October 2020 (for rest of the candidates) SSC CGL Tier-2 2019 Exam 2nd to 5th November 2020 15th to 18th Nov 2020 SSC Phase-8 2020 Exam 6th, 9th and 10th November 2020 14th December 2020 (only for candidates who opted for Examination Centres in Bihar) 6th, 9th and 10th November 2020 (for rest of the candidates) SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2019 Exam 16th to 18th Nov 2020 24th to 30th December 2020 SSC JE Paper-2 2019 31st January 2021 21st March 2021 Note: There will be no change in the schedule of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, (CHSLE)-2019 Tier-I to be held from 12th to 26th October 2020. Get SSC CHSL 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

SSC JE 2019 Paper-1 will be conducted in online mode from 27th to 30th October 2020. SSC conducts the annual examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract domain. Below are the important details of SSC JE 2020 Exam:

SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-II will be conducted in online mode from 15th to 18th Nov 2020. The exam comprises of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). Below are the important details of SSC CGL 2020 Exam:

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Recruitment Process consists of an online exam and no interview round will be held for this exam. SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 (VIII) 2020 can be a good opportunity for candidates who want a Government Job with a good salary. The exam will be held in online mode now from 6th, 9th and 10th November 2020. Below are the important details of SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam:

SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2019 Exam will be conducted in online mode from 16th Nov to 18th Nov 2020. SSC conducts the competitive Computer Based Examination for Recruitment of Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted). Below are the important details of SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2020 Exam: