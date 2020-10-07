Study at Home
SSC 2020 Exams Postponed Due to Bihar Assembly Elections: SSC JE 2019 (Paper-1) & SSC Phase-8 2020 Exams Postponed Only in Bihar, Check New SSC CGL 2019 & SSC Steno 2019 Exam Dates

SSC 2020 Exams Postponed Due to Bihar Assembly Elections: SSC JE 2019 (Paper-1) & SSC Phase-8 2020 Exams Postponed Only in Bihar Exam Centres. SSC CGL 2019 & SSC Steno 2019 Exam Postponed for all candidates. Check New SSC 2020 Exam Dates.

Oct 7, 2020 20:29 IST
SSC 2020 Exams Postponed Due to Bihar Assembly Elections: SSC JE 2019 (Paper-1) & SSC Phase-8 2020 Exams Postponed Only in Bihar, Check New SSC CGL 2019 & SSC Steno 2019 Exam Dates
SSC 2020 Exams Postponed Due to Bihar Assembly Elections: SSC JE 2019 (Paper-1) & SSC Phase-8 2020 Exams Postponed Only in Bihar, Check New SSC CGL 2019 & SSC Steno 2019 Exam Dates

SSC 2020 Exams Postponed Due to Bihar Assembly Elections: As per the Latest Notification, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed few exams due to Bihar Assembly Elections. In view of the Assembly Elections in the State of Bihar, the following resultant modifications have been necessitated in the schedule of various examinations:

SSC Exam

Old Exam Dates

Revised Exam Dates

SSC JE Paper-1 2019 Exam

27th to 30th October 2020

11th December 2020 (only for candidates who opted for Examination Centres in Bihar)

27th to 30th October 2020 (for rest of the candidates)

SSC CGL Tier-2 2019 Exam

2nd to 5th November 2020

15th to 18th Nov 2020

SSC Phase-8 2020 Exam

6th, 9th and 10th November 2020

14th December 2020 (only for candidates who opted for Examination Centres in Bihar)

6th, 9th and 10th November 2020 (for rest of the candidates)

SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2019 Exam

16th to 18th Nov 2020

24th to 30th December 2020

SSC JE Paper-2 2019

31st January 2021

21st March 2021

Note: There will be no change in the schedule of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, (CHSLE)-2019 Tier-I to be held from 12th to 26th October 2020.

SSC JE Paper-1 2019 Exam - From 27th October Onwards

SSC JE 2019 Paper-1 will be conducted in online mode from 27th to 30th October 2020. SSC conducts the annual examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract domain. Below are the important details of SSC JE 2020 Exam:

Exam Name

SSC Junior Engineers (JE) exam

Post Name

Junior Engineers (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts)

Vacancies

1601 Vacancies in 2019

Date of Exam

27th to 30th October 2020

11th December 2020 (only for candidates who opted for Examination Centres in Bihar)

Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Candidates are supposed to undergo two stages of SSC JE selection procedure, i.e., Paper - I and Paper-I.

SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020 Paper-I: Exam Pattern and Syllabus

SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020 Paper-II: Exam Pattern and Syllabus

Educational Qualification

For Detailed Educational Qualification Check SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Age limit

For Age Limit & Relaxation Check SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Salary (Pay Level & pay Band)

Level- 6 (Rs 35400-112400/-) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission

SSC CGL 2019 Tier-2 Exam from 15th to 18th November 2020

SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-II will be conducted in online mode from 15th to 18th Nov 2020. The exam comprises of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). Below are the important details of SSC CGL 2020 Exam:

Exam Name

SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam

Post Name

Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India

Vacancies

9488 Vacancies 

Date of Exam

15th to 18th November 2020

Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC CGL 2020 Exam will be conducted in four tiers, i.e., Tier – I, Tier – II, Tier – III and Tier – IV

Check Complete SSC CGL Syllabus 2020: Tier I, II, III and IV with Exam Pattern

Educational Qualification

For Detailed Educational Qualification Check SSC CGL 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Age limit

For Age Limit & Relaxation Check SSC CGL 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Salary (Pay Level & pay Band)

Different Salary for Different Posts - Check Post-wise Salary

SSC Phase 8 2020 Selection Post Exam - From 6th to 10th November Onwards

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Recruitment Process consists of an online exam and no interview round will be held for this exam. SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 (VIII) 2020 can be a good opportunity for candidates who want a Government Job with a good salary. The exam will be held in online mode now from 6th, 9th and 10th November 2020. Below are the important details of SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam:

Exam Name

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam

Post Name

Group-C Class-II/ and Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial Posts

Vacancies

1348 Vacancies 

Date of Exam

6th, 9th and 10th November 2020

14th December 2020 (only for candidates who opted for Examination Centres in Bihar)

Exam Pattern & Syllabus

There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective/Multiple Choice Questions, for posts with Minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation & above levels.

Check Latest SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

Educational Qualification

For Detailed Educational Qualification Check Details of 1348 Vacancies under SSC Phase 8 Selection Post 2020 Recruitment

Age limit

For Age Limit & Relaxation Check Details of 1348 Vacancies under SSC Phase 8 Selection Post 2020 Recruitment

Salary (Pay Level & pay Band)

Different Salary for Different Posts - Check Details of 1348 Vacancies under SSC Phase 8 Selection Post 2020 Recruitment

SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2019 Exam - From 24th to 30th Dec 2020

SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2019 Exam will be conducted in online mode from 16th Nov to 18th Nov 2020. SSC conducts the competitive Computer Based Examination for Recruitment of Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted). Below are the important details of SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2020 Exam:

Exam Name

SSC Stenographer Grade C&D Exam

Post Name

Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted

Date of Exam

24th to 30th December 2020

Exam Pattern & Syllabus

The SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2019 examination will be conducted in 2 different phases. The first phase is Online Exam consisting of Multiple Choice Questions. The second phase is the Skill Test conducted by SSC.

Check Detailed Exam Pattern & Syllabus of SSC Stenographer 2020 Grade C & D Exam

Educational Qualification

For Detailed Educational Qualification Check SSC Stenographer Grade C& D Eligibility in Detail

Age limit

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ - 18 to 30 years

Stenographer Grade ‘D’ - 18-27 years

For Age Limit & Relaxation Check SSC Stenographer Grade C& D Eligibility in Detail

Salary (Pay Level & pay Band)

Click here to know the Job Profile, Salary Structure and Promotion Policy of SSC Stenographer Grade C and D

 

