SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Result Analysis: 44664 Male & 23076 Female Candidates Shortlisted for PE&MT (Download PDF), Check Cutoff Marks Categorywise (Gen/OBC/EWS/ SC/ST/ESM)

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Result Analysis (Download PDF): SSC has declared the result of Computer Based Examination for Recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police held from 27th November to 16th December 2020. So let’s have a look at the SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Result Analysis:

Marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the provisions of the Notice of Examination. Such normalized marks have been used for processing the result. Bonus marks have been provisionally awarded to those candidates who have claimed to hold National Cadet Corps (NCC) Certificate in their Application Form. Category-wise (0-EWS, 1-SC, 2-ST, 6-OBC and 9-UR) break-up of candidates provisionally shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Examination for appearing in the PE&MT are as follows:

Category/Post SC ST OBC EWS UR Total Male 7080 1884 7944 4116 20172* 41196 Male Ex-Servicemen 142 24 444 29 1128 1767 Male Ex-Servicemen (Commando) 78 31 444 32 1116 1701 Female 3936 1128 4644 2172 11196^ 23076 Total 11236 3067 13476 6349 33612 67740

Note:

* including 1120 SC, 642 ST, 9251 OBC and 2115 EWS candidates qualifying at UR cut-off.

^ including 886 SC, 281 ST, 4909 OBC and 604 EWS candidates qualifying at UR cut-off.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks

Minimum qualifying marks in Computer Based Examination (without adding NCC bonus marks) have been fixed as:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks % (Out of 100 Marks) General (UR) 35% SC/ST/OBC/EWS 30% ExServicemen (ESM) 25%

Following incentive/ bonus marks have been provisionally given to those candidates (except ESM candidates) who have claimed in their online application forms that they possess NCC Certificates:

Type of NCC Certificate Bonus Marks NCC ‘C’ Certificate 5% of the maximum marks NCC ‘B’ Certificate 3% of the maximum marks NCC ‘A’ Certificate 2% of the maximum marks

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Cut-Off Marks

Marks/ details of the last selected candidates in the Computer Based Examination for appearing in PE&MT are as follows:

i) List I- Male:

Download LIST OF MALE CANDIDATES IN ROLL NO. ORDER QUALIFIED FOR PHYSICAL ENDURANCE AND MEASUREMENT TEST {PE&MT} (LIST -1)

ii) List II-Female:

Download LIST OF FEMALE CANDIDATES IN ROLL NO. ORDER QUALIFIED FOR PHYSICAL ENDURANCE AND MEASUREMENT TEST {PE&MT} (LIST -2)

In the event of tie in scores of candidates, such cases have been resolved by applying following criteria, one after another in the given order till the tie is resolved:

Marks in Part-A of Computer Based Examination. Marks in Part-B of Computer Based Examination. Date of Birth, with older candidates placed higher. Alphabetical order of the names of candidates.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 PET/PST Exam Schedule

Shortlisted candidates will be called for PE&MT which will be conducted by the Delhi Police. The schedule of PE&MT will be communicated by Delhi Police in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the website of Delhi Police (i.e. www.delhipolice.nic.in) regarding issue of Admission Certificates for the PE&MT.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Final Answer Key & Viewing of Marks

Representations received from the candidates with regard to the answer keys have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The Final Answer Keys have been used for evaluation. Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from 25th March 2021 to 15th April 2021.

Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission. This facility will be available from 25th March 2021 to 15th April 2021. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.

Also, mere studying hard would not help you in clearing this exam. Candidates must make themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.