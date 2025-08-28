List of Top 25 Public Colleges in the U.S. [2025]

When people think of top colleges in the United States, the Ivy League and other elite private universities often steal the spotlight. But here’s the reality: many public universities are just as competitive, much more affordable, and produce graduates who earn six-figure salaries down the line.
In fact, these schools are educating the majority of America’s students. According to the National Student Clearinghouse, over 5.3 million students were enrolled in four-year public colleges last year, more than double the number at private nonprofit colleges. Now, Forbes has released its annual list of the Top 25 Public Colleges in the US, based on academic outcomes, alumni earnings, affordability, and return on investment.
The Top 25 Public Colleges in the US
Here is the list of the top 25 public colleges in the us:
|
University Name
|
US State
|
University of California-Berkeley
|
California
|
University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA)
|
California
|
University of California-San Diego
|
California
|
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
|
Michigan
|
University of Florida
|
Florida
|
University of California-Irvine
|
California
|
Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech)
|
Georgia
|
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
|
North Carolina
|
University of Virginia
|
Virginia
|
University of Maryland-College Park
|
Maryland
|
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
|
Illinois
|
University of California-Santa Barbara
|
California
|
University of California-Davis
|
California
|
The University of Texas at Austin
|
Texas
|
University of Washington-Seattle
|
Washington
|
University of Wisconsin-Madison
|
Wisconsin
|
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
|
California
|
University of Georgia
|
Georgia
|
William & Mary (Virginia)
|
Virginia
|
Texas A&M University-College Station
|
Texas
|
Purdue University-Main Campus
|
Indiana
|
University of California-Santa Cruz
|
California
|
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
|
North Carolina
|
Binghamton University (SUNY)
|
New York
|
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
|
New Jersey
Conclusion
So, if you are also planning to attend college in the US, don’t just chase private ‘brand name’ schools; look at these 25 public universities that combine affordability with career outcomes.
