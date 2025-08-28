GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
Focus
Quick Links

List of Top 25 Public Colleges in the U.S. [2025]

By Sneha Singh
Aug 28, 2025, 09:46 EDT

Public universities in the U.S. provide competitive, affordable education and strong career prospects, often outperforming private institutions in enrollment and cost-effectiveness. Forbes' annual list of the top 25 public colleges highlights institutions based on academic outcomes, alumni earnings, affordability, and ROI, demonstrating that a world-class education and career boost don't require a private school.

Top 25 Public Colleges in U.S
Top 25 Public Colleges in U.S

When people think of top colleges in the United States, the Ivy League and other elite private universities often steal the spotlight. But here’s the reality: many public universities are just as competitive, much more affordable, and produce graduates who earn six-figure salaries down the line.

In fact, these schools are educating the majority of America’s students. According to the National Student Clearinghouse, over 5.3 million students were enrolled in four-year public colleges last year, more than double the number at private nonprofit colleges. Now, Forbes has released its annual list of the Top 25 Public Colleges in the US, based on academic outcomes, alumni earnings, affordability, and return on investment.

Check out: Top 21 Word Pairs Americans Always Mix Up - Check List!

The Top 25 Public Colleges in the US

Here is the list of the top 25 public colleges in the us:

University Name

US State

University of California-Berkeley

California

University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA)

California

University of California-San Diego

California

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

Michigan

University of Florida

Florida

University of California-Irvine

California

Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech)

Georgia

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

North Carolina

University of Virginia

Virginia

University of Maryland-College Park

Maryland

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Illinois

University of California-Santa Barbara

California

University of California-Davis

California

The University of Texas at Austin

Texas

University of Washington-Seattle

Washington

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Wisconsin

California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo

California

University of Georgia

Georgia

William & Mary (Virginia)

Virginia

Texas A&M University-College Station

Texas

Purdue University-Main Campus

Indiana

University of California-Santa Cruz

California

North Carolina State University at Raleigh

North Carolina

Binghamton University (SUNY)

New York

Rutgers University-New Brunswick

New Jersey

Check out: List of Top 10 Best-Selling Books by American Authors of All Time

Conclusion

So, if you are also planning to attend college in the US, don’t just chase private ‘brand name’ schools; look at these 25 public universities that combine affordability with career outcomes.

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags