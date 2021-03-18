SSC Delhi Police Female Constable 2020 Result Out: 23076 Candidates Shortlisted for PE&MT, Check Vacancies & Physical Standards for Female Constables

SSC Delhi Police Female Constable 2020 Result: SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Results have been announced on 15th March 2021 and 67740 Candidates have been Shortlisted for the next round, i.e., PE & MT. This time total 23076 Female candidates have been shortlisted for the PE & MT Round for the recruitment of Constable Executive Post in Delhi Police. The SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Computer Based Examination for Recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police held from 27th November to 16th December 2020. So let’s look in detail the cut-off and number of vacancies announced this year for the female candidates:

Check SSC Delhi Police Constable Salary after 7th CPC, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

SSC Delhi Police Female Constable 2020 Vacancies

The post of SSC Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police comes under the Pay Level-3 (Rs 21700- 69100). Here are the details of 5846 SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police Vacancies:

SSC Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Vacancies 2020 Post Name UR EWS OBC SC ST Total

Vacancies Constable (Exe) Male (Open) 1681 343 662 590 157 3433 Constable (Exe) Female 933 202 387 328 94 1944 Constable (Exe)- Male

(Including Backlog SC-19 & ST-15) 95 19 37 52 24 226 Constable (Exe)- Male Ex-Servicemen

(Commando) (Including Backlog Sc-34 & ST-19) 93 19 37 67 27 243 Grand total 2801 583 1123 1037 302 5846

Check SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Updates

Category-wise (0-EWS, 1-SC, 2-ST, 6-OBC and 9-UR) break-up of candidates provisionally shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Examination for appearing in the PE&MT are as follows:

Category/Post SC ST OBC EWS UR Total Male 7080 1884 7944 4116 20172* 41196 Male Ex-Servicemen 142 24 444 29 1128 1767 Male Ex-Servicemen (Commando) 78 31 444 32 1116 1701 Female 3936 1128 4644 2172 11196^ 23076 Total 11236 3067 13476 6349 33612 67740

Note:

* including 1120 SC, 642 ST, 9251 OBC and 2115 EWS candidates qualifying at UR cut-off.

^ including 886 SC, 281 ST, 4909 OBC and 604 EWS candidates qualifying at UR cut-off.

Is Sub-Inspector job suitable for females?

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 CBE Result: 23076 Female Candidates Shortlisted

Download LIST OF FEMALE CANDIDATES IN ROLL NO. ORDER QUALIFIED FOR PHYSICAL ENDURANCE AND MEASUREMENT TEST {PE&MT} (LIST -2)

In the event of tie in scores of candidates, such cases have been resolved by applying following criteria, one after another in the given order till the tie is resolved:

Marks in Part-A of Computer Based Examination. Marks in Part-B of Computer Based Examination. Date of Birth, with older candidates placed higher. Alphabetical order of the names of candidates.

Check SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Physical Endurance (PE) Test for Female candidates

Standard of Physical Endurance Test for female candidates including Departmental candidates (agewise) will be as under:

Physical Endurance (PE) Test for Female candidates Age Race: 1600 metre Long jump High Jump Up to 30 years 8 Minutes 10 Feet 3’ Above 30 to 40 years 9 Minutes 09 Feet 2’9” Above 40 years 10 Minutes 08 Feet 2’6”

Note: Those candidates who qualify in the race will be eligible to appear in Long jump and then High Jump. The Long Jump and High Jump are to be cleared in any one of the three chances given to a candidate. There shall be no appeal against disqualification in race, Long jump & High jump.

Check SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 PET & PST Details

Standard of Physical Measurement (MT) for Female candidates

Physical Measurement Test will be taken only of those candidates who qualify the Physical Endurance Tests. Standard of Physical Measurements are as follows:

Physical Standard Test For Female Candidates Category of candidates Heights (in cms) For candidates from General Category 157 For candidates belonging to Hill areas i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunanchal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Leh & Ladakh. 155 For all candidates belonging to SC/ST 155 Daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police. 152

Note: Relaxation in height and chest (as the case may be) as mentioned above will be permissible only on production of the requisite certificate at the time of PE&MT. Also, the conduct of PE&MT and Medical Examination will be the sole responsibility of the Delhi Police. The Commission will not entertain any representation/ appeal/ RTI Applications/ CPGRAMs against the decision of PE&MT and Medical Examination.

Check SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Medical Standards

The selected candidates shall be medically examined by doctors in selected Government hospitals in Delhi as per the prescribed standards in Rule-9, 14 (c) and Rule-24 (Appendix) of the Delhi Police (Appointment & Recruitment) Rules, 1980 as amended from time to time.

Click here to get SSC 2021 Exam Calendar

Medical Standard Details Vision The candidates should be in a sound state of health, free from defect/ deformity/ disease, vision 6/12 without glasses both eyes, free from colour blindness and without any correction like wearing glasses or surgery of any kind to improve visual acuity. Free from defect, deformity or disease likely to interfere with the efficient performance of the duties. No relaxation is allowed/ permissible to any category of candidates on this count. Tattoos on various parts of the body are permissible Content - Tattoos depicting religious symbol or figure and the name, as followed in Indian Army, shall be permitted Location – Tattoos marked on traditional sites of the body like inner aspect of the forearm, but only left forearm, being non saluting limb or dorsum of the hands shall be allowed Size – Size must be less than ¼ of the particular part (Elbow or Hand) of the body

Click here to get SSC 2021 Result Calendar

Candidates must make themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT).