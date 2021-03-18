SSC Delhi Police Female Constable 2020 Result Out: 23076 Candidates Shortlisted for PE&MT, Check Vacancies & Physical Standards for Female Constables

JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: 25th March 2021 - To meet our finalists, click here.

SSC Delhi Police Female Constable 2020 Result: Out of 67740 shortlisted candidates, total 23076 female candidates qualified for SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 PE&MT Round. Let’s have a look at the Vacancies & Physical Standards for Female Constables in Delhi Police.

SSC Delhi Police Female Constable 2020 Result: SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Results have been announced on 15th March 2021 and 67740 Candidates have been Shortlisted for the next round, i.e., PE & MT. This time total 23076 Female candidates have been shortlisted for the PE & MT Round for the recruitment of Constable Executive Post in Delhi Police. The SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Computer Based Examination for Recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police held from 27th November to 16th December 2020. So let’s look in detail the cut-off and number of vacancies announced this year for the female candidates:

SSC Delhi Police Female Constable 2020 Vacancies

The post of SSC Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police comes under the Pay Level-3 (Rs 21700- 69100). Here are the details of 5846 SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police Vacancies:

SSC Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Vacancies 2020

Post Name

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total
Vacancies

Constable (Exe) Male (Open)

1681

343

662

590

157

3433

Constable (Exe) Female

933

202

387

328

94

1944

Constable (Exe)- Male
(Including Backlog SC-19 & ST-15)

95

19

37

52

24

226

Constable (Exe)- Male Ex-Servicemen
(Commando) (Including Backlog Sc-34 & ST-19)

93

19

37

67

27

243

Grand total

2801

583

1123

1037

302

5846

Category-wise (0-EWS, 1-SC, 2-ST, 6-OBC and 9-UR) break-up of candidates provisionally shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Examination for appearing in the PE&MT are as follows:

Category/Post

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Total

Male

7080

1884

7944

4116

20172*

41196

Male Ex-Servicemen

142

24

444

29

1128

1767

Male Ex-Servicemen

(Commando)

78

31

444

32

1116

1701

Female

3936

1128

4644

2172

11196^

23076

Total

11236

3067

13476

6349

33612

67740

Note:

* including 1120 SC, 642 ST, 9251 OBC and 2115 EWS candidates qualifying at UR cut-off.

^ including 886 SC, 281 ST, 4909 OBC and 604 EWS candidates qualifying at UR cut-off.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 CBE Result: 23076 Female Candidates Shortlisted

Download LIST OF FEMALE CANDIDATES IN ROLL NO. ORDER QUALIFIED FOR PHYSICAL ENDURANCE AND MEASUREMENT TEST {PE&MT} (LIST -2)

In the event of tie in scores of candidates, such cases have been resolved by applying following criteria, one after another in the given order till the tie is resolved:

  1. Marks in Part-A of Computer Based Examination.
  2. Marks in Part-B of Computer Based Examination.
  3. Date of Birth, with older candidates placed higher.
  4. Alphabetical order of the names of candidates.

Physical Endurance (PE) Test for Female candidates

Standard of Physical Endurance Test for female candidates including Departmental candidates (agewise) will be as under:

Physical Endurance (PE) Test for Female candidates

Age

Race: 1600 metre

Long jump

High Jump

Up to 30 years

8 Minutes

10 Feet

3’

Above 30 to 40 years

9 Minutes

09 Feet

2’9”

Above 40 years

10 Minutes

08 Feet

2’6”

Note: Those candidates who qualify in the race will be eligible to appear in Long jump and then High Jump. The Long Jump and High Jump are to be cleared in any one of the three chances given to a candidate. There shall be no appeal against disqualification in race, Long jump & High jump.

Standard of Physical Measurement (MT) for Female candidates

Physical Measurement Test will be taken only of those candidates who qualify the Physical Endurance Tests. Standard of Physical Measurements are as follows:

Physical Standard Test For Female Candidates

Category of candidates

Heights (in cms)

For candidates from General Category

157

For candidates belonging to Hill areas i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunanchal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Leh & Ladakh.

155

For all candidates belonging to SC/ST

155

Daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police.

152

Note: Relaxation in height and chest (as the case may be) as mentioned above will be permissible only on production of the requisite certificate at the time of PE&MT. Also, the conduct of PE&MT and Medical Examination will be the sole responsibility of the Delhi Police. The Commission will not entertain any representation/ appeal/ RTI Applications/ CPGRAMs against the decision of PE&MT and Medical Examination.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Medical Standards

The selected candidates shall be medically examined by doctors in selected Government hospitals in Delhi as per the prescribed standards in Rule-9, 14 (c) and Rule-24 (Appendix) of the Delhi Police (Appointment & Recruitment) Rules, 1980 as amended from time to time.

Medical Standard

Details

Vision

The candidates should be in a sound state of health, free from defect/ deformity/ disease, vision 6/12 without glasses both eyes, free from colour blindness and without any correction like wearing glasses or surgery of any kind to improve visual acuity. Free from defect, deformity or disease likely to interfere with the efficient performance of the duties. No relaxation is allowed/ permissible to any category of candidates on this count.

Tattoos on various parts of the body are permissible

Content - Tattoos depicting religious symbol or figure and the name, as followed in Indian Army, shall be permitted

Location – Tattoos marked on traditional sites of the body like inner aspect of the forearm, but only left forearm, being non saluting limb or dorsum of the hands shall be allowed

Size – Size must be less than ¼ of the particular part (Elbow or Hand) of the body

Candidates must make themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT).
