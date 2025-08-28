Central Scholarship 2025 Registration Begins: Know Who is Eligible to Apply Online, Check Last Date with All Details

Central Sector Scholarship Scheme 2025: The Rajasthan’s Board Secretary has said that the students who come in the top 20 percentile in the board exams are eligible to apply for the Central Sector Scholarship Scheme (CSSS). The applications for the Central Sector Scholarship Scheme has been invited by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India. The students can apply through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). Last date to apply for the CSSS is 31 October, 2025.

Central Scholarship 2025: Overview

The Central Sector Scholarship Scheme (CSSS) 2025 is to provide financial assistance to the meritorious students belonging to economically weaker sections of society. Fresh applications as well as renewals are being accepted via the National Scholarship Portal. The scholarship aims to support higher education by providing financial aid to eligible students.