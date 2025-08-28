GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
Central Scholarship 2025 Registration Begins: Know Who is Eligible to Apply Online, Check Last Date with All Details

By Upasna Choudhary
Aug 28, 2025, 19:37 IST

Central Sector Scholarship Scheme 2025: Central Sector Scholarship Scheme 2025 registration is now open for eligible students under the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship. Apply online via the National Scholarship Portal and check key dates, eligibility criteria, application steps, and renewal details.

Apply for Central Sector Scholarship Scheme

Central Sector Scholarship Scheme 2025: The Rajasthan’s Board Secretary has said that the students who come in the top 20 percentile in the board exams are eligible to apply for the Central Sector Scholarship Scheme (CSSS). The applications for the Central Sector Scholarship Scheme has been invited by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India. The students can apply through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). Last date to apply for the CSSS is 31 October, 2025.

Central Scholarship 2025: Overview

The Central Sector Scholarship Scheme (CSSS) 2025 is to provide financial assistance to the meritorious students belonging to economically weaker sections of society. Fresh applications as well as renewals are being accepted via the National Scholarship Portal. The scholarship aims to support higher education by providing financial aid to eligible students.

Central Sector Scholarship Apply Online Link

Applications are being accepted only via the National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in. Candidates can access the link given below to apply for the Central Sector Scholarship.

Central Sector Scholarship Application Form

Apply Here

Step-by-Step Application Process for Central Sector Scholarship

Students who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the Central Sector Scholarship by following the steps given below:

  • Go to the National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in.

  • Complete One-Time Registration (OTR) if you're a first-time applicant; renewals use existing credentials.

  • Login and fill out the CSSS 2025 application form.

  • Upload required documents (marksheets, Aadhaar, income certificate, etc.).

  • Submit the form and ensure your institution verifies the application.

  • Submit before the deadline.

Central Sector Scholarship Eligibility

Those students who seek financial aid under the Central Sector Scholarship must meet certain eligibility criteria like: 

  • Students in the top 20 percentile of their Class 12 board examinations (e.g., Rajasthan Board, Bihar Board) are eligible.

  • A 5% reservation is provided for students with disabilities in each category.

  • Open to both fresh applicants and those seeking renewal.

Documents Required to Apply for Central Sector Scholarship

While applying for the Central Sector Scholarship, candidates are required to upload some documents to verify their eligibility. These documents are:

  • Class 12 marksheet or board percentile certificate

  • Aadhaar or enrollment ID

  • Income certificate (if required)

  • Disability certificate (if applicable)

  • Student registration details (for renewals)

  • Any other documents listed in scheme guidelines via NSP

Central Sector Scholarship: Important Dates

Students applying for the Central Sector Scholarship must remember the important dates so that they don’t miss any deadlines.

Event

Date

Application Start Date

Already started

Application Last Date

31 October 2025

Institute-Level Verification Deadline

15 November 2025

SNO-Level Verification Deadline

30 November 2025

Central Sector Scholarship Amount

The scholarship offers financial aid for higher education; specific amounts vary depending on course and level.

  • For CBSE CSSS (Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship):

    • ₹12,000/year for undergraduate students (first three years)

    • ₹20,000/year for postgraduate students

Also Check:

Central Sector Scholarship Renewal Conditions

  • Renewal applicants must fulfill conditions such as:

    • Minimum academic performance (e.g., GPA or percentage)

    • Attendance criteria

    • Discipline norms (no involvement in misconduct)

