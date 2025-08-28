Central Scholarship 2025 Registration Begins: Know Who is Eligible to Apply Online, Check Last Date with All Details

Central Sector Scholarship Scheme 2025: The Rajasthan’s Board Secretary has said that the students who come in the top 20 percentile in the board exams are eligible to apply for the Central Sector Scholarship Scheme (CSSS). The applications for the Central Sector Scholarship Scheme has been invited by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India. The students can apply through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). Last date to apply for the CSSS is 31 October, 2025.
Central Scholarship 2025: Overview
The Central Sector Scholarship Scheme (CSSS) 2025 is to provide financial assistance to the meritorious students belonging to economically weaker sections of society. Fresh applications as well as renewals are being accepted via the National Scholarship Portal. The scholarship aims to support higher education by providing financial aid to eligible students.
Central Sector Scholarship Apply Online Link
Applications are being accepted only via the National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in. Candidates can access the link given below to apply for the Central Sector Scholarship.
Central Sector Scholarship Application Form
Step-by-Step Application Process for Central Sector Scholarship
Students who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the Central Sector Scholarship by following the steps given below:
Go to the National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in.
Complete One-Time Registration (OTR) if you're a first-time applicant; renewals use existing credentials.
Login and fill out the CSSS 2025 application form.
Upload required documents (marksheets, Aadhaar, income certificate, etc.).
Submit the form and ensure your institution verifies the application.
Submit before the deadline.
Central Sector Scholarship Eligibility
Those students who seek financial aid under the Central Sector Scholarship must meet certain eligibility criteria like:
Students in the top 20 percentile of their Class 12 board examinations (e.g., Rajasthan Board, Bihar Board) are eligible.
A 5% reservation is provided for students with disabilities in each category.
Open to both fresh applicants and those seeking renewal.
Documents Required to Apply for Central Sector Scholarship
While applying for the Central Sector Scholarship, candidates are required to upload some documents to verify their eligibility. These documents are:
Class 12 marksheet or board percentile certificate
Aadhaar or enrollment ID
Income certificate (if required)
Disability certificate (if applicable)
Student registration details (for renewals)
Any other documents listed in scheme guidelines via NSP
Central Sector Scholarship: Important Dates
Students applying for the Central Sector Scholarship must remember the important dates so that they don’t miss any deadlines.
Event
Date
Application Start Date
Already started
Application Last Date
31 October 2025
Institute-Level Verification Deadline
15 November 2025
SNO-Level Verification Deadline
|
30 November 2025
Central Sector Scholarship Amount
The scholarship offers financial aid for higher education; specific amounts vary depending on course and level.
For CBSE CSSS (Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship):
₹12,000/year for undergraduate students (first three years)
₹20,000/year for postgraduate students
Also Check:
Central Sector Scholarship Renewal Conditions
Renewal applicants must fulfill conditions such as:
Minimum academic performance (e.g., GPA or percentage)
Attendance criteria
Discipline norms (no involvement in misconduct)
