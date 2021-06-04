SSC CPO SI Delhi Police/ASI CISF 2019-20 PET/PST Result Analysis: 5446 Male & 508 Female Candidates Shortlisted for Paper-2 (Download PDF)
SSC CPO SI Delhi Police/ASI CISF 2019-20 PET/PST Result Analysis: In this article, we are going to provide you the details of SSC CPO SI Delhi Police & ASI CISF 2019-2020 Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) Results Announced on 4th June 2021.
SSC CPO SI Delhi Police/ASI CISF 2019-20 PET/PST Result Analysis: SSC has declared the result of SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) & Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) 2019-20 Physical Endurance Test (PET) & Physical Standard Test (PST) held by CAPFs. The result of Paper-I of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2019 was declared by the Commission on 14.02.2020, wherein 45923 candidates (4035 female, 41888 male) were declared qualified under various lists.
Check SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector 2020-21 Recruitment Updates
SSC CPO SI Delhi Police/ASI CISF 2019-20 PET & PST Result Analysis
Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) of 45923 candidates were conducted by Nodal Central Armed Police Force and the outcome of this exercise is as follows:
|
SSC CPO SI & ASI 2019-20 PET & PST Result
|
Number of Candidates
|
Qualified
|
5871
|
Not Qualified
|
9751
|
Exempted from PET/ PST
|
83
|
Absent
|
30218
|
Total
|
45923
|
Also Read:
|
Check details of 1564 Sub-Inspector Post in Delhi Police & CAPF Vacancies Category-wise
|
Know the detailed Job Profile, Salary Structure and Promotion Policy for the post of SSC Sub-Inspector in CAPF and Delhi Police
|
Know the detailed Job Profile, Salary Structure and Promotion Policy for the post of SSC Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in CISF
|
No Direct Recruitment of ASI in CISF under SSC CPO 2020 Recruitment
SSC CPO SI & ASI 2019-20: Candidates Qualified for Paper-2
The candidates who qualified in the PET/ PST are now eligible for appearing in Paper-2 of the aforesaid examination.
Download PDF of List of candidates qualified in PET/PST for appearing in Paper-II Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2019
Number of candidates qualified for the Paper-2 are as follows:
|
Female Candidates Qualified for Paper-2 of SSC CPO SI & ASI 2019-20 exam
|
Category
|
Number of Candidates Available
|
General
|
123
|
SC
|
70
|
ST
|
70
|
EWS
|
75
|
OBC
|
143
|
OBC (for Delhi only)
|
27
|
Total
|
508
|
Male Candidates Qualified for Paper-2 of SSC CPO SI & ASI 2019-20 exam
|
Category
|
Number of Candidates Available
|
General
|
1446
|
SC
|
668
|
ST
|
531
|
EWS
|
713
|
OBC
|
1771
|
OBC (for Delhi only)
|
317
|
Total
|
5446
|
Ex-Servicemen (ESM)
|
1143
Check Salary, Profile & Promotion of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police SSC CPO
Physical Endurance Test will not carry any marks but is of qualifying/ elimination nature only. Ex-Servicemen who have applied for the posts were not required to undergo Physical Endurance Test. However, all Ex-Servicemen are required to pass the written test (Paper-2) and fulfill the physical standards prescribed for direct recruits for recruitment of Sub Inspector/ Assistant Sub-Inspector, as the case may be. They should also pass the medical standards prescribed for direct recruits.
Click here to know about the SSC CPO SI & ASI PET & PST Tests Details
SSC CPO SI & ASI 2019-20 Paper-2: Exam Date & Admit Card
Qualified candidates will be called for appearing in Paper-II of the aforesaid Examination in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the website(s) of the Commission and Regional Offices of the Commission regarding date of Examination (Paper-II) and issue of Admission Certificate thereof.
Click here to know the latest Exam pattern of SSC CPO Exam including Paper-I, Paper-II, Physical and Medical Tests
The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all the four phases of SSC CPO Exam, i.e., Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).