SSC CPO SI Delhi Police/ASI CISF 2019-20 PET/PST Result Analysis: 5446 Male & 508 Female Candidates Shortlisted for Paper-2 (Download PDF)

SSC CPO SI Delhi Police/ASI CISF 2019-20 PET/PST Result Analysis: SSC has declared the result of SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) & Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) 2019-20 Physical Endurance Test (PET) & Physical Standard Test (PST) held by CAPFs. The result of Paper-I of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2019 was declared by the Commission on 14.02.2020, wherein 45923 candidates (4035 female, 41888 male) were declared qualified under various lists.

SSC CPO SI Delhi Police/ASI CISF 2019-20 PET & PST Result Analysis

Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) of 45923 candidates were conducted by Nodal Central Armed Police Force and the outcome of this exercise is as follows:

SSC CPO SI & ASI 2019-20: Candidates Qualified for Paper-2

The candidates who qualified in the PET/ PST are now eligible for appearing in Paper-2 of the aforesaid examination.

Number of candidates qualified for the Paper-2 are as follows:

Female Candidates Qualified for Paper-2 of SSC CPO SI & ASI 2019-20 exam Category Number of Candidates Available General 123 SC 70 ST 70 EWS 75 OBC 143 OBC (for Delhi only) 27 Total 508 Is Sub-Inspector job suitable for Females? Male Candidates Qualified for Paper-2 of SSC CPO SI & ASI 2019-20 exam Category Number of Candidates Available General 1446 SC 668 ST 531 EWS 713 OBC 1771 OBC (for Delhi only) 317 Total 5446 Ex-Servicemen (ESM) 1143

Physical Endurance Test will not carry any marks but is of qualifying/ elimination nature only. Ex-Servicemen who have applied for the posts were not required to undergo Physical Endurance Test. However, all Ex-Servicemen are required to pass the written test (Paper-2) and fulfill the physical standards prescribed for direct recruits for recruitment of Sub Inspector/ Assistant Sub-Inspector, as the case may be. They should also pass the medical standards prescribed for direct recruits.

SSC CPO SI & ASI 2019-20 Paper-2: Exam Date & Admit Card

Qualified candidates will be called for appearing in Paper-II of the aforesaid Examination in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the website(s) of the Commission and Regional Offices of the Commission regarding date of Examination (Paper-II) and issue of Admission Certificate thereof.

The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all the four phases of SSC CPO Exam, i.e., Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).