SSC CPO SI Delhi Police/ASI CISF 2019-20 PET/PST Result Analysis: 5446 Male & 508 Female Candidates Shortlisted for Paper-2 (Download PDF)

SSC CPO SI Delhi Police/ASI CISF 2019-20 PET/PST Result Analysis: In this article, we are going to provide you the details of SSC CPO SI Delhi Police & ASI CISF 2019-2020 Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) Results Announced on 4th June 2021.

Created On: Jun 4, 2021 18:25 IST
SSC CPO SI Delhi Police/ASI CISF 2019-20 PET/PST Result Analysis: SSC has declared the result of SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) & Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) 2019-20 Physical Endurance Test (PET) & Physical Standard Test (PST) held by CAPFs. The result of Paper-I of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2019 was declared by the Commission on 14.02.2020, wherein 45923 candidates (4035 female, 41888 male) were declared qualified under various lists.

Check SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector 2020-21 Recruitment Updates

SSC CPO SI Delhi Police/ASI CISF 2019-20 PET & PST Result Analysis

Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) of 45923 candidates were conducted by Nodal Central Armed Police Force and the outcome of this exercise is as follows:

SSC CPO SI & ASI 2019-20 PET & PST Result

Number of Candidates

Qualified

5871

Not Qualified

9751

Exempted from PET/ PST

83

Absent

30218

Total

45923

SSC CPO SI & ASI 2019-20: Candidates Qualified for Paper-2

The candidates who qualified in the PET/ PST are now eligible for appearing in Paper-2 of the aforesaid examination.

Download PDF of List of candidates qualified in PET/PST for appearing in Paper-II Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2019

Number of candidates qualified for the Paper-2 are as follows:

Female Candidates Qualified for Paper-2 of SSC CPO SI & ASI 2019-20 exam

Category

Number of Candidates Available

General

123

SC

70

ST

70

EWS

75

OBC

143

OBC (for Delhi only)

27

Total

508

Male Candidates Qualified for Paper-2 of SSC CPO SI & ASI 2019-20 exam

Category

Number of Candidates Available

General

1446

SC

668

ST

531

EWS

713

OBC

1771

OBC (for Delhi only)

317

Total

5446

Ex-Servicemen (ESM)

1143

Physical Endurance Test will not carry any marks but is of qualifying/ elimination nature only. Ex-Servicemen who have applied for the posts were not required to undergo Physical Endurance Test. However, all Ex-Servicemen are required to pass the written test (Paper-2) and fulfill the physical standards prescribed for direct recruits for recruitment of Sub Inspector/ Assistant Sub-Inspector, as the case may be. They should also pass the medical standards prescribed for direct recruits.

SSC CPO SI & ASI 2019-20 Paper-2: Exam Date & Admit Card

Qualified candidates will be called for appearing in Paper-II of the aforesaid Examination in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the website(s) of the Commission and Regional Offices of the Commission regarding date of Examination (Paper-II) and issue of Admission Certificate thereof.

The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all the four phases of SSC CPO Exam, i.e., Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).
    Enter your E-mail Address