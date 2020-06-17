SSC JHT 2019-2020 Result Out @ssc.nic.in: 1360 Candidates Shortlisted, Check Final Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks of SSC Junior Hindi Translator Paper 1&2

SSC JHT 2019-2020 Paper-2 results are out now @ssc.nic.in. SSC JHT 2019-20 Paper-2 was conducted on 16th February 2020 at various centres across the country. Earlier on 29th January 2020, SSC declared the result for SSC JHT 2019-20 Paper-1 held on 26th November 2019 wherein 1977 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in Paper ll.

SSC Combined Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Exam

Candidates are shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Paper-1 and Paper-2 of the examination only. Allocation of candidates will be made to User Departments depending upon their merit position and the option exercised by them. SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Recruitment can be a good opportunity for those who have good command over both Hindi and English Languages. Let’s have a look at the cut-off marks of the SSC JHT Paper-1 & 2 2019-20 Exam:

SSC JHT 2019-20 Minimum Qualifying Marks

Following minimum qualifying marks has been applied in SSC JHT 2019-20 Paper-2:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) General (UR) 30% OBC/ EWS 25% Others 20%

SSC JHT 2019-20 Final Cutoff Marks (Combined Paper 1 & 2)

Based on the cut-offs fixed by the Commission, 1360 candidates have qualified provisionally for Document Verification for the posts of Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Hindi Translators and Hindi Pradhyapak, as per the details given below:

Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination Paper-1 & 2 2019-20 Cut-Off Marks Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 400) Candidate Available UR 245.50 544 OBC 208.00 325 EWS 207.50 119 SC 151.50 207 ST 150.00 111 OH 204.75 18 HH 86.50 20 VH 165.50 11 Others Pwd 86.50 5 Total 1360

Note:

Number of UR candidates shown above includes 74-SC, 14-ST, 208-OBC, 70-EWS, 3-OH and.1-HH candidates qualifying at UR standard. These candidates have not been shown under their respective categories. Horizontal Category candidates (i.e. OH, HH, VH and Others Pwd) have not been included in their respective vertical categories (i.e, SC, ST, OBC, UR and EWS).

How to Check SSC JHT 2019-20 Marks online?

Marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission shortly. Candidates may check their marks on the official website ssc.nic.in by using his/her Registration No./Roll No. and Registered Password. Also, the category of the candidates will be indicated along with their Roll Numbers. If any candidate finds a mismatch between his/her name, Roll Number and Category, he/she must bring it to the notice of the respective Regional Office of the Commission immediately.

SSC JHT 2019-20 Document Verification

All candidates in the result need to appear for Document Verification. Candidates who do not attend Document Verification will not be considered for final selection. The schedules for holding the Document Verification will be made available on the websites of Commission's Regional Offices separately. Shortlisted candidates need to fulfill all the eligibility conditions prescribed for the respective posts in the Notice of Examination. They need to verify their identity with reference to their photographs, signatures, handwritings, etc., on the application forms, admission certificates, etc. If on verification, it is found that any candidate does not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, he/she will not be considered for the final result.