SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1 Result Analysis: 5711 Candidates Shortlisted (Download PDF), Check Cutoff for Junior Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical Engineer

SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1 Result Analysis (Download PDF): In this article, we are going to provide you the analysis of SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1 Results for Junior Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical Engineer posts. Also check Cut-Off Marks for different categories (Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST).

SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1 Result Analysis (Download PDF): SSC has declared the result of Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2020 Paper-1 held from 22nd to 24th March 2021 at various centres all over the country in online mode for the recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying, and Contract domain.

Check SSC JE 2021 Exam Updates

SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1 Result Analysis

As Paper-I (Computer Based Examination) of the said examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website. As per the provisions, normalized marks of the candidates have been used for processing the result to qualify the candidates for the next stage of Examination (i.e. Paper-II).

Click here to know the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2021 Paper-I

SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-I Minimum Qualifying Marks

In terms of Notice of the Examination, minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I have been fixed as 30% (i.e. 60 marks) for UR, 25% (i.e. 50 marks) for OBC & EWS, and 20% (i.e. 40 marks) for all other categories.

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks % (Out of 200 Marks) General (UR) 30% (60 marks) OBC/ EWS 25% (50 marks) all other categories 20% (40 marks)

Check SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2021 Job Profile, Salary Structure, Growth Prospects

Keeping the above in view, category-wise cut-off details and number of candidates qualifying to appear in Paper-II (descriptive) of the Examination are as follows:

SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1 Cut-Off: Civil Engineering

Candidates qualifying under Civil Engineering Domain:

SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1 Cut-Off Marks - Civil Engineering Download SSC Junior Engineer 2020 List of candidates qualified in Paper-I for appearing in Paper-II (Civil Engineering) Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available General 120.02518 701* OBC 114.21184 1360 EWS 108.14574 621 SC 99.15648 664 ST 99.15648 359 OH- PwD 79.83729 65 HH- PwD 48.86278 56 Total ---- 3826

Note: *56-SC, 30-ST, 744-OBC, and 204-EWS candidates qualifying at UR cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.

Download SSC JE Previous Year Papers (PDF) of Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering for free

SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1 Cut-Off: Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering

Candidates qualifying under Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering Domain:

SSC JE 2019-20 Paper-1 Cut-Off Marks - Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering Download SSC Junior Engineer 2020 List of candidates qualified in Paper-I for appearing in Paper-II (Electrical/Mechanical) Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available General 141.59716 353* OBC 137.46300 696 EWS 131.23676 277 SC 123.23149 333 ST 115.34476 146 OH- PwD 99.43252 48 HH- PwD 63.07700 32 Total ---- 1885

Note: *29-SC, 02-ST, 390-OBC, and 84-EWS candidates qualifying at UR cut-off has been shown under their respective categories.

Check SSC CHSL 2021 Eligibility Criteria for LDC/DEO/JSA/PA/SA Posts

SSC JE Paper-2 2020-21 Exam Dates and Admit Card

The schedule for the conduct of Descriptive Paper (Paper-II) of Junior Engineers Examination, 2020 will be available on the website of the Commission shortly. The status of the city of examination and Admission Certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the respective Regional Offices. However, the candidates who are unable to download their Admission Certificates may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately. The responsibility for timely download of the Admission Certificates lies solely with the candidates.

Check Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2021 Paper-II

SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1 Final Answer Key & Viewing of Marks

Representations received from the candidates against the Tentative Answer Keys have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The modified Answer Keys have been used for evaluation. The Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 7th July 2021 for 1 month.

Click here to get SSC 2021 Result Calendar

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on 10th July 2021 on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.nic.in). Candidates may check their marks from 10th July 2021 to 31st July 2021 by using their Registration No. and Registered Password.