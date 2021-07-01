SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1 Result Analysis: 5711 Candidates Shortlisted (Download PDF), Check Cutoff for Junior Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical Engineer

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1 Result Analysis (Download PDF): In this article, we are going to provide you the analysis of SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1 Results for Junior Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical Engineer posts. Also check Cut-Off Marks for different categories (Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST). 

Created On: Jul 1, 2021 17:23 IST
SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1 Result Analysis (Download PDF): SSC has declared the result of Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2020 Paper-1 held from 22nd to 24th March 2021 at various centres all over the country in online mode for the recruitment of  Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying, and Contract domain.

SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1 Result Analysis

As Paper-I (Computer Based Examination) of the said examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website. As per the provisions, normalized marks of the candidates have been used for processing the result to qualify the candidates for the next stage of Examination (i.e. Paper-II).

SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-I Minimum Qualifying Marks

In terms of Notice of the Examination, minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I have been fixed as 30% (i.e. 60 marks) for UR, 25% (i.e. 50 marks) for OBC & EWS, and 20% (i.e. 40 marks) for all other categories.

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks % (Out of 200 Marks)

General (UR)

30% (60 marks)

OBC/ EWS

25% (50 marks)

all other categories

20% (40 marks)

Keeping the above in view, category-wise cut-off details and number of candidates qualifying to appear in Paper-II (descriptive) of the Examination are as follows:

SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1 Cut-Off: Civil Engineering

Candidates qualifying under Civil Engineering Domain:

SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1 Cut-Off Marks - Civil Engineering

Download SSC Junior Engineer 2020 List of candidates qualified in Paper-I for appearing in Paper-II (Civil Engineering)

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Candidates Available

General

120.02518

701*

OBC

114.21184

1360

EWS

108.14574

621

SC

99.15648

664

ST

99.15648

359

OH- PwD

79.83729

65

HH- PwD

48.86278

56

Total

----

3826

Note: *56-SC, 30-ST, 744-OBC, and 204-EWS candidates qualifying at UR cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.

SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1 Cut-Off: Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering

Candidates qualifying under Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering Domain:

SSC JE 2019-20 Paper-1 Cut-Off Marks - Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering

Download SSC Junior Engineer 2020 List of candidates qualified in Paper-I for appearing in Paper-II (Electrical/Mechanical)

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Candidates Available

General

141.59716

353*

OBC

137.46300

696

EWS

131.23676

277

SC

123.23149

333

ST

115.34476

146

OH- PwD

99.43252

48

HH- PwD

63.07700

32

Total

----

1885

Note: *29-SC, 02-ST, 390-OBC, and 84-EWS candidates qualifying at UR cut-off has been shown under their respective categories.

SSC JE Paper-2 2020-21 Exam Dates and Admit Card

The schedule for the conduct of Descriptive Paper (Paper-II) of Junior Engineers Examination, 2020 will be available on the website of the Commission shortly. The status of the city of examination and Admission Certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the respective Regional Offices. However, the candidates who are unable to download their Admission Certificates may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately. The responsibility for timely download of the Admission Certificates lies solely with the candidates.

SSC JE 2020-21 Paper-1 Final Answer Key & Viewing of Marks

Representations received from the candidates against the Tentative Answer Keys have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The modified Answer Keys have been used for evaluation. The Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 7th July 2021 for 1 month.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on 10th July 2021 on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.nic.in). Candidates may check their marks from 10th July 2021 to 31st July 2021 by using their Registration No. and Registered Password.

