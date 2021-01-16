SSC CHSL Result 2019-20 Tier-1 Declared @ssc.nic.in: 44856 Candidates Shortlisted, Check the Cut Off for LDC/JSA/PA/SA Posts

SSC CHSL Result 2019-20 Tier-1 Declared @ssc.nic.in (44856 Candidates Shortlisted for Tier-2): SSC has declared the result of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 (10+2) 2019-20 Exam held from 17th to 19th March 2020, 12th to 16th October 2020, 1th to 21st October 2020 and on 26th October 2020 in the Computer Based Mode at various centres all over the country in online mode for Recruitment of Postal Assistants (PA), Sorting Assistants (SA), JSA and Lower Divisional Clerks (LDC). Based on marks scored in SSC CHSL Tier-1 Computer Based Examination (CBE) candidates have been shortlisted, Category-wise to appear for SSC CHSL Tier-2 (Descriptive Paper). SSC has fixed separate cut-offs for the posts of LDC, JSA, PA and SA.

Check SSC CHSL Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2021 Tier I, II and III (LDC/ DEO/JSA/SA/PA)

SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Result: Viewing of Score

Representations received from the candidates with regard to the answer keys have been carefully examined and the answer keys have been modified wherever necessary. The final answer keys have been used for evaluation. Final Answer Keys will be available to the candidates for a period of one month from 21st January 2021 to 20th February 2021.

Get SSC CHSL 2021 Exam Updates

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 19th January 2021. This facility will be available for a period of one month i.e. from 19th January to 18th February 2021. Candidates may check their individual’s marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard..

View Shortlisted Candidates Names & Roll Number of SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Cut-Off Marks

As per the cut-off fixed by the Commission for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-2 Examination. SSC has used normalized method for calculating the cut-off marks of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam as the as the SSC CHSL Tier-1 Computer Based Examination (CBE) was conducted in multiple shifts.

Get SSC CHSL 2021 Exam Study Material For Free

Let’s have a look at the Category-wise details of candidates who have provisionally qualified for Tier-2 (Descriptive Paper) and the cut-offs applied for each category in the Tables given below:

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Cut-off: For the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Cut-Off for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available General 159.52440 8321* OBC 156.10198 12380 EWS 149.98152 7074 SC 136.10355 7566 ST 127.32836 3557 Ex-Servicemen 87.32036 3987 OH- PwD 124.36599 608 HH- PwD 81.08020 575 VH- PwD 123.78857 535 Other-PwD 74.32943 253 Total 45101

Check SSC CHSL 2021 Eligibility Criteria for LDC/DEO/JSA/PA/SA Posts

Note: * Other than the UR candidates mentioned above 1245 SC, 386 ST, 9447 OBC, 3763 EWS, 17 ESM, 48 OH, 05 HH, 65 VH and 03 Other PWD candidates are qualifying at UR cut-off.

No vacancies have been reported for the posts of DEO and DEO Grade ‘A’. Therefore, only 01 cut-off has been fixed by the Commission i.e. for the post of LDC/JSA/PA/SA

SSC CHSL LDC/JSA/DEO/PA/SA Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-2 Exam Dates and Admit Card

SSC CHSL Tier-2 2019-20 Descriptive Paper is scheduled to be held on 14th February 2021. The Admit Cards of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices approximately 7 days before the conduct of the Tier-2 Exam.

Download Previous Year Papers of SSC CHSL Exam

However, the candidates who are unable to download their Admission Certificate may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately. The responsibility of ensuring the download of the Admission Certificate is solely on the candidates.