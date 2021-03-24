SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2019-2020 Result (Download PDF): 9007 Candidates Shortlisted for Skill Test, Check the Cutoff Marks Categorywise (Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST)

JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: 25th March 2021 - To meet our finalists, click here.

Created On: Mar 24, 2021 11:54 IST
SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2019-2020 Result (Download PDF): Staff Selection Commission conducted Computer Based Examination for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019-2020 from 2nd to 24th December 2020 at various centers all over the country. SSC Stenographer Grade C & D is a decent job profile for those who wish to work after their 12th standard examination with decent pay. All you need to learn is the stenography skills to clear this exam and get the Stenographer’s Job in a Government Organisation.

So let’s have a look at the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2019-2020 Result Analysis:

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2019-2020 Result Analysis

As the Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on 7th Feb 2019. As per the provisions under Para -12 (d) of the Notice of the Examination, normalized marks of the candidates have been used for processing the result to qualify the candidates for the next stage of Examination (i.e. Skill Test).

Based on the performance of the candidates in the Computer Based Examination, 1215 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 7792 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2019-2020 Cut-Off Marks

The cut–off marks fixed by the Commission in the Computer Based Examination and the number of candidates qualified under different categories are as under:-

List-I: Candidates qualified for Skill Test in Stenography for Stenographer Grade ‘C’:

Category

Cut-off Marks

Candidates available

SC

138.69504

216

ST

130.94753

56

OBC

152.42890

253

EWS

149.83718

166

UR

153.94071

421

VH

70.99499

103

Total

 

1215

Note: In addition to the number of UR candidates shown above 30-SC, 6-ST, 198-OBC & 93-EWS category candidates qualifying at UR cut- off. These candidates have been shown under their respective categories.

List-II: Candidates qualified for Skill Test in Stenography for Stenographer Grade ‘D’

Category

Cut-off Marks

Candidates available

SC

120.01819

1085

ST

96.73246

716

OBC

133.10093

1844

EWS

122.91942

1246

UR

134.53552

2237

ESM

40.00000

265

OH

77.84229

227

VH

63.65861

130

Others-PWD

46.54037

42

Total

 

 

7792

Note-: In addition to the number of UR candidates shown above 322-SC, 36- ST, 1650- OBC, 638-EWS, 4-ESM, 7-OH, 9-VH & 1-Others PwD category candidates qualifying at UR cut-off. These candidates have been shown under their respective categories.

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2019-2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks

As per Para 16 (c) of Notice of the Examination, minimum qualifying marks in Computer Based Examination, are fixed as follows: UR: 30%, OBC/ EWS: 25%, All other categories (SC, ST, PwD, ESM, etc): 20%

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2019-2020 Skill Test Schedule

The schedule of the Skill Test will be communicated by the Regional Offices in due course. Candidates will be shortlisted for the skill test on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Examination. The skill test will be of qualifying nature and the Commission will fix the qualifying standards in the skill test for different categories of candidates. Candidates who qualify in the skill test will be recommended for appointment by the Commission on the basis of total marks in the Computer Based Examination. The Stenography Skill Test is mandatory for all categories.

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2019-2020 Viewing of Marks & Answer Key

Representations received from the candidates with regard to the Answer Keys have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The final Answer Keys have been used for evaluation. Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from 26th March 2021 to 25th April 2021. Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission on 23rd March 2021. This facility will be available from 23rd March 2021 to 13th April 2021. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.
