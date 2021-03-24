SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2019-2020 Result (Download PDF): 9007 Candidates Shortlisted for Skill Test, Check the Cutoff Marks Categorywise (Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST)

SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2019-2020 Result (Download PDF): Staff Selection Commission conducted Computer Based Examination for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019-2020 from 2nd to 24th December 2020 at various centers all over the country. SSC Stenographer Grade C & D is a decent job profile for those who wish to work after their 12th standard examination with decent pay. All you need to learn is the stenography skills to clear this exam and get the Stenographer’s Job in a Government Organisation.

So let’s have a look at the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2019-2020 Result Analysis:

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2019-2020 Result Analysis

As the Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on 7th Feb 2019. As per the provisions under Para -12 (d) of the Notice of the Examination, normalized marks of the candidates have been used for processing the result to qualify the candidates for the next stage of Examination (i.e. Skill Test).

Based on the performance of the candidates in the Computer Based Examination, 1215 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 7792 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2019-2020 Cut-Off Marks

The cut–off marks fixed by the Commission in the Computer Based Examination and the number of candidates qualified under different categories are as under:-

List-I: Candidates qualified for Skill Test in Stenography for Stenographer Grade ‘C’:

Download PDF File of LIST OF THE CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION FOR SKILL TEST FOR THE POST OF STENOGRAPHERS GRADE 'C' (IN ROLL NO ORDER)

Category Cut-off Marks Candidates available SC 138.69504 216 ST 130.94753 56 OBC 152.42890 253 EWS 149.83718 166 UR 153.94071 421 VH 70.99499 103 Total 1215

Note: In addition to the number of UR candidates shown above 30-SC, 6-ST, 198-OBC & 93-EWS category candidates qualifying at UR cut- off. These candidates have been shown under their respective categories.

List-II: Candidates qualified for Skill Test in Stenography for Stenographer Grade ‘D’

Download PDF File of LIST OF THE CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION FOR SKILL TEST FOR THE POST OF STENOGRAPHERS GRADE 'D' (IN ROLL NO ORDER)

Category Cut-off Marks Candidates available SC 120.01819 1085 ST 96.73246 716 OBC 133.10093 1844 EWS 122.91942 1246 UR 134.53552 2237 ESM 40.00000 265 OH 77.84229 227 VH 63.65861 130 Others-PWD 46.54037 42 Total 7792

Note-: In addition to the number of UR candidates shown above 322-SC, 36- ST, 1650- OBC, 638-EWS, 4-ESM, 7-OH, 9-VH & 1-Others PwD category candidates qualifying at UR cut-off. These candidates have been shown under their respective categories.

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2019-2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks

As per Para 16 (c) of Notice of the Examination, minimum qualifying marks in Computer Based Examination, are fixed as follows: UR: 30%, OBC/ EWS: 25%, All other categories (SC, ST, PwD, ESM, etc): 20%

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2019-2020 Skill Test Schedule

The schedule of the Skill Test will be communicated by the Regional Offices in due course. Candidates will be shortlisted for the skill test on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Examination. The skill test will be of qualifying nature and the Commission will fix the qualifying standards in the skill test for different categories of candidates. Candidates who qualify in the skill test will be recommended for appointment by the Commission on the basis of total marks in the Computer Based Examination. The Stenography Skill Test is mandatory for all categories.

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2019-2020 Viewing of Marks & Answer Key

Representations received from the candidates with regard to the Answer Keys have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The final Answer Keys have been used for evaluation. Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from 26th March 2021 to 25th April 2021. Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission on 23rd March 2021. This facility will be available from 23rd March 2021 to 13th April 2021. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.