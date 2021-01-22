SSC GD Constable 2018 Final Result Declared Except for Kerala: 46308 Male & 8103 Female Candidates Selected, Download PDF of Shortlisted Candidates

SSC GD Constable 2018 Final Result Declared Except for Kerala: In the year 2018-19, SSC announced around 60000 vacancies for Constable (GD) Post in CAPFs Departments like Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles. On 21st Jan 2021, SSC declared the final result of SSC GD Constable 2018 Recruitment Drive. Let’s look at the analysis and details of SSC GD constable 2018 Final result.

SSC GD Constable 2018 Final Result Analysis

SSC GD Constable 2018 Recruitment Event Dates Candidates SSC GD Constable 2018 CBE 11th Feb 2019 to 11th March 2019 30,41,284 candidates appeared 5,54,903 candidates (female-77,369 and male-4,77,534) were shortlisted for PET/PST SSC GD Constable 2018 PET/PST Result Declared on 17th Feb 2019 and 4th March 2020 1,52,226 candidates Qualified (female-20,750 and male-1,31,476) for DME SSC GD Constable 2018 DME 9th Jan 2020 to 13th Feb 2020 and 24th Aug 2020 to 12th Sep 2020 1,52,265 candidates DME conducted by CAPFs SSC GD Constable 2018 RME 14th Sep 2020 to 10th Nov 2020 1,09,552 candidates qualified (15,898 Female & 93,654 Male) SSC GD Constable 2018 Final Result Except for Kerala 21st Jan 2021 46,308 Male & 8103 Female Candidates Selected

Staff Selection Commission conducted Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 from 11th Feb 2019 to 11th March 2019 in the Computer Based Mode. A total of 30,41,284 candidates appeared in the said examination. On the basis of the result of the Computer Based Examination, a total of 5,54,903 candidates (female-77,369 and male-4,77,534) were shortlisted for appearing in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).

The result of PET/ PST was declared on 17th Feb 2019 and 4th March 2020 wherein a total of 1,52,226 candidates (female-20750 and male-1,31,476) were qualified for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME). In addition to this, on the basis of various court orders, 39 more candidates got permission for DME. Hence, in total, medical examination in respect of 1,52,265 candidates was conducted by CAPFs. The Detailed Medical Examination (DME) was conducted by the CAPFs from 9th Jan 2020 to 13th Feb 2020 and 24th Aug 2020 to 12th Sep 2020 and the Review Medical Examination (RME) was conducted from 14th Sep 2020 to 10th Nov 2020. The summary of the result of DME/ RME is as follows:

Gender No. of Shortlisted Candidates Not qualified (including Absent) Qualified Female 20752 4854 15898 Male 131513 37859 93654 Total 152265 42713 109552

SSC GD Constable 2018 Final Result Kerala Result Update

Hon’ble Kerala High Court vide its Order dated 20.01.2021 in WP(C) No. 24526 of 2020 and 35 other linked cases has directed to keep 200 vacancies unfilled for the petitioner candidates. However, specific details like gender, category and area (Naxal/ General) of the candidates are being ascertained. Once these details are collected, the result for the State of Kerala will be processed and declared. Hence, the result of all the States except that of Kerala is being published. As the examination is common for all the candidates, rank for all the selected candidates will be awarded when the result of the candidates of Kerala State is declared.

SSC GD Constable 2018 Final Result - Download PDF for Viewing Shortlisted Candidates

Category-wise break-up of the candidates provisionally selected for appointment (except for the State of Kerala) are as follows:

SSC GD Constable 2018 Final Female Candidates Selected Download List of female candidates in Roll Number order recommended for appointment (except for the State of Kerala) Category Vacancies Candidates Selected General (UR) 4842 4325* OBC 2089 1830 SC 1518 717 ST 789 1231 Total 9238# 8103 Note: # 2 vacancies kept unfilled as per court orders and 15 vacancies kept unfilled against temporary unfit candidates are not included. *Includes 246-SC, 398-ST and 1881-OBC candidates selected at UR standard. SSC GD Constable 2018 Final Male Candidates Selected Download List of male candidates in Roll Number order recommended for appointment (except for the State of Kerala) Category Vacancies Candidates Selected General (UR) 25483 24302* OBC 10565 10268 SC 4772 4471 ST 8300 7267 Total 49120# 46308 ESM 5981 172@ Note: # 27 vacancies kept unfilled as per court orders are not included. *includes 1408-SC, 730-ST, 11730-OBC and 2 ESM candidates selected at UR standard. @ 8-SC, 3-ST, 72-OBC, 89-UR candidates.

Candidature of 260 (female-23, male-237) candidates requires further verification. Till the authenticity of their candidature is verified, their result has been kept withheld.

Download List of candidates whose result is withheld (except for the State of Kerala)

Resolution of tie cases

In the event of tie in scores of candidates in the Computer Based Examination, such cases have been resolved by applying following criteria, one after another, till the tie is resolved:

(a) Total marks in Computer Based Examination.

(b) Marks in Part-A of Computer Based Examination.

(c) Marks in Part-B of Computer Based Examination.

(d) Date of Birth, with older candidates placed higher.

(e) Alphabetical order of names (starting with first name).

If a candidate is finally selected and does not receive any communication from the Commission or the concerned User Department within a period of one year after the declaration of the final result, he/she must bring this to the notice of the User Department immediately thereafter.