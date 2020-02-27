Search

SSC CHSL 2018 Tier-2 Result (LDC/DEO/JSA/SA/PA): 32600 Candidates Shortlisted for Typing Test/DEST

SSC CHSL 2018 Tier-2 Descriptive Paper Results are out @ssc.nic.in. Total 32600 Candidates are Shortlisted for Typing Test/ Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) to qualify for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA) and Sorting Assistant (SA) Posts.

Feb 27, 2020 13:58 IST
SSC has declared the result of CHSL Tier-2 (Descriptive Paper) held on 29th September 2019 for recruitment to the posts of Data Entry Operator (DEO), Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA). So let’s have a look at the SSC CHSL Tier-2 2018 Result Analysis:

SSC CHSL Tier 1 + Tier 2 2018 Result

As per the cut-off fixed by the Commission, below number of Candidates are shortlisted under different posts:

SSC CHSL 2018 Tier-2 Result Analysis

Posts

Number of Candidates Qualified

Qualified for Skill Test

DEO in C&AG

1741

Data Entry Skill Test

DEO in Departments other than C&AG

37

Data Entry Skill Test

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/

Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)

30822

Typing Test

Total  number of Shortlisted Candidates

32600

 

SSC CHSL 2018 Tier-1 + Tier-2 Cut-Off Marks

The SSC CHSL 2017 Tier-II Cut-off marks for different categories are as under:

Candidates qualified for Data Entry Skill Test and Document Verification for the post of DEO in C&AG

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Tier-I + Tier-II)

Candidates Available

SC

181.48

270

ST

185.15

158

OBC

212.09

542

EWS

215.89

221

UR

223.60

299*

ExSM

152.55

168

OH

184.41

43

HH

148.04

39

VH

#

1

Pther PwD

#

-

Total

-

1741

Note:

* In addition to the UR candidates mentioned above, 35 SC, 08 ST, 339 OBC, 155 EWS, 03 OH and 01 OH candidates qualified at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.

Note: Only those candidates haue been considered for the post of DEO in C&AG, who have confirmed in their application forms that they possess desired educational qualification for the post.

#No vacancy available.

Candidates qualified for Data Entry Skill Test for the post of DEO in Department other than C&AG

Category

Cut-off marks (Tier-I + Tier-II)

Candidates Available

SC

#

1

ST

#

1

OBC

243.43

13

EWS

#

-

UR

252.06

22

ExSM

#

-

OH

#

-

HH

#

-

VH

#

-

Other PwD

#

-

Total

-

37

OH

425.00

1

Note:

*In addition to the UR candidates mentioned above, 01 SC, 01 ST and 06 OBC candidates qualified at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.

#No vacancy available.

Candidates qualified for Typing Test for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)

Category

Cut-off marks (Tier-I + Tier-II)

Candidates Available

SC

143.93

5171

ST

133.80

2878

OBC

167.07

7838

EWS

161.31

4681

UR

190.33

5576*

ExS

97.82

3368

OH

139.36

425

HH

93.50

358

VH

123.54

411

Other PwD

93.07

116

Total

  

30822

Note:

* In addition to the UR candidates mentioned above, 1326 SC, 445 ST, 6816 OBC, 3507 EWS, 50 ExSM, 63 OH, 02 HH and 50 VH candidates qualified at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.

