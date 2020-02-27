SSC CHSL 2018 Tier-2 Result (LDC/DEO/JSA/SA/PA): 32600 Candidates Shortlisted for Typing Test/DEST

SSC has declared the result of CHSL Tier-2 (Descriptive Paper) held on 29th September 2019 for recruitment to the posts of Data Entry Operator (DEO), Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA). So let’s have a look at the SSC CHSL Tier-2 2018 Result Analysis:

SSC CHSL Tier 1 + Tier 2 2018 Result

As per the cut-off fixed by the Commission, below number of Candidates are shortlisted under different posts:

SSC CHSL 2018 Tier-2 Result Analysis Posts Number of Candidates Qualified Qualified for Skill Test DEO in C&AG 1741 Data Entry Skill Test DEO in Departments other than C&AG 37 Data Entry Skill Test Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) 30822 Typing Test Total number of Shortlisted Candidates 32600

SSC CHSL 2018 Tier-1 + Tier-2 Cut-Off Marks

The SSC CHSL 2017 Tier-II Cut-off marks for different categories are as under:

Candidates qualified for Data Entry Skill Test and Document Verification for the post of DEO in C&AG Category Cut-Off Marks (Tier-I + Tier-II) Candidates Available SC 181.48 270 ST 185.15 158 OBC 212.09 542 EWS 215.89 221 UR 223.60 299* ExSM 152.55 168 OH 184.41 43 HH 148.04 39 VH # 1 Pther PwD # - Total - 1741

Note:

* In addition to the UR candidates mentioned above, 35 SC, 08 ST, 339 OBC, 155 EWS, 03 OH and 01 OH candidates qualified at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.

Note: Only those candidates haue been considered for the post of DEO in C&AG, who have confirmed in their application forms that they possess desired educational qualification for the post.

#No vacancy available.

Candidates qualified for Data Entry Skill Test for the post of DEO in Department other than C&AG Category Cut-off marks (Tier-I + Tier-II) Candidates Available SC # 1 ST # 1 OBC 243.43 13 EWS # - UR 252.06 22 ExSM # - OH # - HH # - VH # - Other PwD # - Total - 37 OH 425.00 1

Note:

*In addition to the UR candidates mentioned above, 01 SC, 01 ST and 06 OBC candidates qualified at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.

#No vacancy available.

Candidates qualified for Typing Test for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) Category Cut-off marks (Tier-I + Tier-II) Candidates Available SC 143.93 5171 ST 133.80 2878 OBC 167.07 7838 EWS 161.31 4681 UR 190.33 5576* ExS 97.82 3368 OH 139.36 425 HH 93.50 358 VH 123.54 411 Other PwD 93.07 116 Total 30822

Note:

* In addition to the UR candidates mentioned above, 1326 SC, 445 ST, 6816 OBC, 3507 EWS, 50 ExSM, 63 OH, 02 HH and 50 VH candidates qualified at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.

