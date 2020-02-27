SSC CHSL 2018 Tier-2 Result (LDC/DEO/JSA/SA/PA): 32600 Candidates Shortlisted for Typing Test/DEST

SSC has declared the result of CHSL Tier-2 (Descriptive Paper) held on 29th September 2019 for recruitment to the posts of Data Entry Operator (DEO), Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA). So let’s have a look at the SSC CHSL Tier-2 2018 Result Analysis:
SSC CHSL Tier 1 + Tier 2 2018 Result
As per the cut-off fixed by the Commission, below number of Candidates are shortlisted under different posts:
|
SSC CHSL 2018 Tier-2 Result Analysis
|
Posts
|
Number of Candidates Qualified
|
Qualified for Skill Test
|
DEO in C&AG
|
1741
|
Data Entry Skill Test
|
DEO in Departments other than C&AG
|
37
|
Data Entry Skill Test
|
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/
Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)
|
30822
|
Typing Test
|
Total number of Shortlisted Candidates
|
32600
|
SSC CHSL 2018 Tier-1 + Tier-2 Cut-Off Marks
The SSC CHSL 2017 Tier-II Cut-off marks for different categories are as under:
|
Candidates qualified for Data Entry Skill Test and Document Verification for the post of DEO in C&AG
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Tier-I + Tier-II)
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
181.48
|
270
|
ST
|
185.15
|
158
|
OBC
|
212.09
|
542
|
EWS
|
215.89
|
221
|
UR
|
223.60
|
299*
|
ExSM
|
152.55
|
168
|
OH
|
184.41
|
43
|
HH
|
148.04
|
39
|
VH
|
#
|
1
|
Pther PwD
|
#
|
-
|
Total
|
-
|
1741
Note:
* In addition to the UR candidates mentioned above, 35 SC, 08 ST, 339 OBC, 155 EWS, 03 OH and 01 OH candidates qualified at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.
Note: Only those candidates haue been considered for the post of DEO in C&AG, who have confirmed in their application forms that they possess desired educational qualification for the post.
#No vacancy available.
|
Candidates qualified for Data Entry Skill Test for the post of DEO in Department other than C&AG
|
Category
|
Cut-off marks (Tier-I + Tier-II)
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
#
|
1
|
ST
|
#
|
1
|
OBC
|
243.43
|
13
|
EWS
|
#
|
-
|
UR
|
252.06
|
22
|
ExSM
|
#
|
-
|
OH
|
#
|
-
|
HH
|
#
|
-
|
VH
|
#
|
-
|
Other PwD
|
#
|
-
|
Total
|
-
|
37
|
OH
|
425.00
|
1
Note:
*In addition to the UR candidates mentioned above, 01 SC, 01 ST and 06 OBC candidates qualified at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.
#No vacancy available.
|
Candidates qualified for Typing Test for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)
|
Category
|
Cut-off marks (Tier-I + Tier-II)
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
143.93
|
5171
|
ST
|
133.80
|
2878
|
OBC
|
167.07
|
7838
|
EWS
|
161.31
|
4681
|
UR
|
190.33
|
5576*
|
ExS
|
97.82
|
3368
|
OH
|
139.36
|
425
|
HH
|
93.50
|
358
|
VH
|
123.54
|
411
|
Other PwD
|
93.07
|
116
|
Total
|
30822
Note:
* In addition to the UR candidates mentioned above, 1326 SC, 445 ST, 6816 OBC, 3507 EWS, 50 ExSM, 63 OH, 02 HH and 50 VH candidates qualified at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.