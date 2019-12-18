SSC CPO SI ASI 2019-20 Paper-1: Expected Cutoff for Male & Female Candidates and Previous Cutoff

Candidates can check the expected cut-off marks for the SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) & Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) 2019-20 Paper-1 Online Exam held from 9th to 13th December 2019. Based on the difficulty level of the Computer Based Exam (CBE) we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of SSC CPO SI and ASI 2019-20 Paper-1 Online Exam. Only those candidates, who have scored above the cut off marks fixed by the Commission in Paper-I would be required to appear in the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

SSC CPO SI and ASI 2019-20 Paper-1 Online Exam (9th to 13th December 2019)

SSC CPO SI and ASI 2019-20 Computer Based Exam (CBE) was an online based examination comprising of four sections having 200 questions (50 questions in each section) which accounted for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). The time duration for Paper-I was 2 hours. Below is the Exam Pattern:

SSC CPO SI and ASI Paper-I (CBE) 2019-20 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (1 mark each) Time Duration General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 2 Hours General Knowledge and General Awareness 50 Quantitative Aptitude 50 English Comprehension 50 Total 200

Expected Cut-Off for SSC CPO SI and ASI 2019-20 Paper-1

Questions asked in the exam consisted of easy to moderate level questions under four sections - General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. Also, There was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC CPO SI and ASI 2019-20 Online Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC CPO SI and ASI 2019-20 Online Exam (Out of 200 Marks) Category Male Candidates Female Candidates General 138 to 143 Marks 135 to 140 Marks OBC 132 to 137 Marks 130 to 135 Marks SC 112 to 117 Marks 110 to 115 Marks ST 105 to 110 Marks 100 to 105 Marks

Previous Cut-Off for SSC CPO SI and ASI 2018-19 Paper-1

In 2018-19 SSC CPO SI & ASI Exam, a total of 2,32,514 candidates appeared and normalized marks were used to qualify the candidates for the PST and PET of the Examination:

SSC CPO SI & ASI 2018-19 Female – Open vacancies Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available SC 110.31 386 ST 99.50 237 OBC 127.51 812 UR 137.60 735* Total 2170 Note: * 25-SC, 12-ST and 384-OBC candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories. SSC CPO SI & ASI 2018-19 Male – Open vacancies Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available SC 114.23 3065 ST 111.17 1713 OBC 133.36 6736 UR 140.08 5902* Total - 17416 ExS 59.64 1864 Note: *386-SC, 143-ST and 3826-OBC candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories. Ex-Servicemen candidates have also been included in their respective vertical category (i.e. SC, ST, OBC and UR). SSC CPO 2018-19 Male – Departmental Candidates (Delhi Police) Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available SC 55.91 386 ST 386 190 OBC 87.67 626 UR 93.43 360* Total 1562 Note: *105-SC, 55-ST and 530-OBC candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories. SSC CPO 2018-19 Male – Specialized Categories of Ex-Servicemen (Delhi Police) Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available SC 50.00 07 ST 50.00 01 OBC 60.00 38 UR 70.00 62 Total 108 Note: *105-SC, 55-ST and 530-OBC candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

Phase-II: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) - On the basis of their performance in Paper-I, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in PET/ PST Examination. The Commission shall have the discretion to fix different minimum qualifying marks in each part of Paper-I taking into consideration among others, category-wise vacancies and category-wise number of candidates.

On the basis of their performance in Paper-I, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in PET/ PST Examination. The Commission shall have the discretion to fix different minimum qualifying marks in each part of Paper-I taking into consideration among others, category-wise vacancies and category-wise number of candidates. Phase-III: Paper-II Objective Multiple Choice Type - This will be an online based examination consisting of 200 marks in 2 hour of time duration. This exam will test your English Language & Comprehension skills.

