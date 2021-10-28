SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier-1 Result Declared @ssc.nic.in: 45429 Candidates Shortlisted, Check the Cut Off for LDC/JSA/PA/SA Posts

SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier-1 Result Declared @ssc.nic.in (45429 Candidates Shortlisted for Tier-2): SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier-1 Result is out now at ssc.nic.in. So let’s have a look at the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020-21 Cut Off for LDC/DEO/PA/SA Posts for different categories.

SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier-1 Result Declared @ssc.nic.in (45429 Candidates Shortlisted for Tier-2): SSC has declared the result of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 (10+2) 2020-21 Exam held from 12th to 19th April 2021 and 4th to 12th August 2021 in the Computer Based Mode at various centres all over the country in online mode for Recruitment of Postal Assistants (PA), Sorting Assistants (SA), JSA and Lower Divisional Clerks (LDC). Based on marks scored in SSC CHSL Tier-1 Computer Based Examination (CBE) candidates have been shortlisted, Category-wise to appear for SSC CHSL Tier-2 (Descriptive Paper). SSC has fixed separate cut-offs for the posts of LDC, JSA, PA, and SA.

Representations received from the candidates with regard to the answer keys have been carefully examined and the answer keys have been modified wherever necessary. The final answer keys have been used for evaluation. Final Answer Keys will be available to the candidates for a period of one month from 5th November 2021 to 4th December 2021.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 5th November 2021. This facility will be available for a period of one month i.e. from 5th November to 25th November 2021. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and clicking on the Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.

SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier-1 Cut-Off Marks

As per the cut-off fixed by the Commission for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020-21 Exam candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in the Tier-2 Examination. SSC has used a normalized method for calculating the cut-off marks of the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020-21 Exam as the Computer Based Examination (CBE) was conducted in multiple shifts. Let’s have a look at the Category-wise details of candidates who have provisionally qualified for Tier-2 (Descriptive Paper) and the cut-offs applied for each category in the Tables given below:

SSC CHSL 2020-21 Cut-off Marks: For the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA

SSC CHSL 2020-21 Cut-Off for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available General 141.88884 8118* OBC 139.46324 10909 EWS 117.59934 8302 SC 114.16301 8696 ST 108.88563 3493 Ex-Servicemen 72.10346 3748 OH- PwD 106.37516 579 HH- PwD 63.80870 571 VH- PwD 93.81684 600 Other-PwD 51.12050 413 Total 45429

Note: *In addition to the UR candidates mentioned above 1195 SC, 372 ST, 9225 OBC, 2773 EWS, 15 ESM, 49 OH, 01 HH, 59 VH, and 03 PWD-Other candidates are qualifying at UR cut-off.

SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier-2 Exam Dates and Admit Card

SSC CHSL Tier-2 2020-21 Descriptive Paper is scheduled to be held on 9th January 2022 (Tentatively). The Admit Cards of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices approximately 7 days before the conduct of the Tier-2 Exam.

SSC has notified that marks of the Qualified/Non-Qualified Candidates and Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) in a standard format will be posted shortly on the Commission’s website.