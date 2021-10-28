SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier-1 Result Declared @ssc.nic.in: 45429 Candidates Shortlisted, Check the Cut Off for LDC/JSA/PA/SA Posts

SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier-1 Result Declared @ssc.nic.in (45429 Candidates Shortlisted for Tier-2): SSC has declared the result of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 (10+2) 2020-21 Exam held from 12th to 19th April 2021 and 4th to 12th August 2021 in the Computer Based Mode at various centres all over the country in online mode for Recruitment of Postal Assistants (PA), Sorting Assistants (SA), JSA and Lower Divisional Clerks (LDC). Based on marks scored in SSC CHSL Tier-1 Computer Based Examination (CBE) candidates have been shortlisted, Category-wise to appear for SSC CHSL Tier-2 (Descriptive Paper). SSC has fixed separate cut-offs for the posts of LDC, JSA, PA, and SA.
|Recent Stories
|Check SSC CHSL 2021 Recruitment Updates
|Check Category-wise SSC CHSL 4726 Vacancy Details, Job Profile, Salary & Promotion Policy 2021
SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier-1 Result: View Your Score
Representations received from the candidates with regard to the answer keys have been carefully examined and the answer keys have been modified wherever necessary. The final answer keys have been used for evaluation. Final Answer Keys will be available to the candidates for a period of one month from 5th November 2021 to 4th December 2021.
Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 5th November 2021. This facility will be available for a period of one month i.e. from 5th November to 25th November 2021. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and clicking on the Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.
View Shortlisted Candidates Names & Roll Number of SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier-1 Exam
SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier-1 Cut-Off Marks
As per the cut-off fixed by the Commission for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020-21 Exam candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in the Tier-2 Examination. SSC has used a normalized method for calculating the cut-off marks of the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020-21 Exam as the Computer Based Examination (CBE) was conducted in multiple shifts. Let’s have a look at the Category-wise details of candidates who have provisionally qualified for Tier-2 (Descriptive Paper) and the cut-offs applied for each category in the Tables given below:
Get SSC CHSL 2021 Exam Study Material For Free
SSC CHSL 2020-21 Cut-off Marks: For the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA
|
SSC CHSL 2020-21 Cut-Off for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
General
|
141.88884
|
8118*
|
OBC
|
139.46324
|
10909
|
EWS
|
117.59934
|
8302
|
SC
|
114.16301
|
8696
|
ST
|
108.88563
|
3493
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
72.10346
|
3748
|
OH- PwD
|
106.37516
|
579
|
HH- PwD
|
63.80870
|
571
|
VH- PwD
|
93.81684
|
600
|
Other-PwD
|
51.12050
|
413
|
Total
|
|
45429
Note: *In addition to the UR candidates mentioned above 1195 SC, 372 ST, 9225 OBC, 2773 EWS, 15 ESM, 49 OH, 01 HH, 59 VH, and 03 PWD-Other candidates are qualifying at UR cut-off.
Get SSC CHSL Mock Test with Answers
SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier-2 Exam Dates and Admit Card
SSC CHSL Tier-2 2020-21 Descriptive Paper is scheduled to be held on 9th January 2022 (Tentatively). The Admit Cards of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices approximately 7 days before the conduct of the Tier-2 Exam.
SSC has notified that marks of the Qualified/Non-Qualified Candidates and Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) in a standard format will be posted shortly on the Commission’s website.
|
Also Read:
|Get SSC 2021 Exam Calendar
|Get SSC Result Calendar 2021