SSC MTS 2019-20 Tier-2 Result Out @ssc.nic.in: 20902 Candidates Shortlisted under 2 Age Groups for Document Verification, Check Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks

SSC MTS 2020 Result Out @ssc.nic.in: Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC MTS 2019-20 Tier-2 Result at its official website – sss.nic.in. SSC MTS 2020 Tier-2 Exam was held on 26th November 2019 in which 96,478 candidates appeared out of 1,20,713 shortlisted candidates. Total 20,902 candidates have been shortlisted now for Document Verification. The Paper-II scores of the candidates will be made available to the individual candidates on the website of the Commission on 5th November 2020. Final selection and allocation of States/ UTs will be made on the basis of performance of the candidates in Paper-I, the preference of States/ UTs given by them in the online Application Form, and the age-group of the candidates subject to their meeting basic qualifying standards in Paper-II.
SSC MTS 2019-20 Tier-2 Minimum Qualifying Marks
As per the provision of the Notice of Examination, the qualifying marks in Paper-II have been fixed as 20 marks i.e. 40% for UR category, and 17.5 marks i.e. 35% for all other reserved categories.
SSC MTS 2019-20 Tier-2 Vacancies under Two Age Groups
SSC MTS Vacancies are divided in two age groups:
|
SSC MTS 2019 Age Limit
|
Age Group
|
Age Limit (As on 1st August 2019)
|
I
|
18-25 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02-08-1994 and not later than 01-08-2001)
|
II
|
18-27 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02-08-1992 and not later than 01-08-2001)
Therefore, in consonance with Notice of the Examination, age GroupWise, State/ UT-wise and category-wise cut-offs have been fixed. The candidates who are eligible for both the age-groups have been first considered in the age-group of 18-25 years. Further, as per the provisions of the Notice of Examination, the candidates have been shortlisted against the vacancies of only those States/ UTs for which they have given their preference in the online Application Form.
Below are the Total Vacancies for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 as on 15th May 2020:
|
SSC MTS 2019 Vacancies as on 15th May 2020
|
Category
|
Age 18-25 Years
|
18-27 Years
|
Combined Vacancies
|
General (UR)
|
3502
|
706
|
4208
|
OBC
|
2145
|
534
|
2679
|
SC
|
576
|
94
|
670
|
ST
|
594
|
139
|
733
|
EWS
|
574
|
165
|
739
|
Total
|
7391
|
1638
|
9029
|
ESM
|
678
|
147
|
825
|
OH
|
110
|
22
|
132
|
HH
|
86
|
18
|
104
|
VH
|
78
|
16
|
94
|
Others
|
27
|
13
|
40
Candidates short-listed against the age-group of 18-27 years will also be considered for selection in the age-group of 18-25 years and vice versa in the final result depending on the age, merit, and State/ UT preference of the candidates.
SSC MTS 2019-20 Document Verification ‘Vacancy: Candidates’ Ratio
The candidates have been shortlisted to appear in the Document Verification in the following ‘vacancy: candidates’ ratio (subject to the availability of candidates):
|
SSC MTS Vacancies
|
Ratio (vacancy: candidates)/ Candidates to
be qualified
|
<= 10
|
1:3
|
>10
|
1:2, subject to minimum 30 candidates
SSC MTS 2019-20 Tier-2 Result - 20902 Candidates Qualified for Document Verification
Based on the above, the category-wise breakup of candidates provisionally shortlisted for appearing in the Document Verification is as follows:
|
Candidates qualifying against vacancies in the age-group of 18-25 years:
|
Category
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
1236
|
ST
|
1205
|
OBC
|
4214
|
EWS
|
1138
|
Gen (UR)
|
6954*
|
ESM
|
1481
|
OH
|
272
|
HH
|
217
|
VH
|
203
|
Others-PWD
|
84
|
Total
|
17004
Note: *Includes 356-SC, 153-ST, 2535-OBC and 749-EWS candidates qualifying at UR cut-off.
|
Candidates qualifying against vacancies in the age-group of 18-27 years:
|
Category
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
230
|
ST
|
335
|
OBC
|
1098
|
EWS
|
401
|
Gen (UR)
|
1310*
|
ESM
|
329
|
OH
|
57
|
HH
|
51
|
VH
|
48
|
Others-PWD
|
39
|
Total
|
3898
Note: *Includes 10-SC, 5-ST, 29-OBC and 177-EWS candidates qualifying at UR cut-off.
SSC MTS 2019-20 Tier-2 Cut-Off Marks
Category-wise and State/ UT-wise cut-off details are as follows:
- Cut-off for vacancies in the age-group of 18-25 years: Annexure-I.
- Cut-off for vacancies in the age-group of 18-27 years: Annexure-II.
SSC MTS 2019-20 Last Phase: Document Verification and Final Selection
Based on the performance in Paper-I and scoring the cut-off marks in Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in the Document Verification to check their eligibility as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be considered for final selection. The Document Verification will be conducted by the Regional Offices of the Commission. The Admission Certificates for Document Verification will be uploaded by the Regional Offices on their respective websites. Candidates are advised to check the same for further information in this regard.
Resolution of tie cases: In cases where more than one candidate secure the equal aggregate marks, tie will be resolved by applying the following methods one after another:
- Total marks in Paper-II.
- Date of birth i.e. the candidate older in age gets preference.
- Alphabetical order of the names.