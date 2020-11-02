SSC MTS 2019-20 Tier-2 Result Out @ssc.nic.in: 20902 Candidates Shortlisted under 2 Age Groups for Document Verification, Check Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks

SSC MTS 2020 Result Out @ssc.nic.in: Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC MTS 2019-20 Tier-2 Result at its official website – sss.nic.in. SSC MTS 2020 Tier-2 Exam was held on 26th November 2019 in which 96,478 candidates appeared out of 1,20,713 shortlisted candidates. Total 20,902 candidates have been shortlisted now for Document Verification. The Paper-II scores of the candidates will be made available to the individual candidates on the website of the Commission on 5th November 2020. Final selection and allocation of States/ UTs will be made on the basis of performance of the candidates in Paper-I, the preference of States/ UTs given by them in the online Application Form, and the age-group of the candidates subject to their meeting basic qualifying standards in Paper-II.

SSC MTS 2019-20 Tier-2 Minimum Qualifying Marks

As per the provision of the Notice of Examination, the qualifying marks in Paper-II have been fixed as 20 marks i.e. 40% for UR category, and 17.5 marks i.e. 35% for all other reserved categories.

SSC MTS 2019-20 Tier-2 Vacancies under Two Age Groups

SSC MTS Vacancies are divided in two age groups:

SSC MTS 2019 Age Limit Age Group Age Limit (As on 1st August 2019) I 18-25 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02-08-1994 and not later than 01-08-2001) II 18-27 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02-08-1992 and not later than 01-08-2001)

Therefore, in consonance with Notice of the Examination, age GroupWise, State/ UT-wise and category-wise cut-offs have been fixed. The candidates who are eligible for both the age-groups have been first considered in the age-group of 18-25 years. Further, as per the provisions of the Notice of Examination, the candidates have been shortlisted against the vacancies of only those States/ UTs for which they have given their preference in the online Application Form.

Below are the Total Vacancies for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 as on 15th May 2020:

SSC MTS 2019 Vacancies as on 15th May 2020 Category Age 18-25 Years 18-27 Years Combined Vacancies General (UR) 3502 706 4208 OBC 2145 534 2679 SC 576 94 670 ST 594 139 733 EWS 574 165 739 Total 7391 1638 9029 ESM 678 147 825 OH 110 22 132 HH 86 18 104 VH 78 16 94 Others 27 13 40

Candidates short-listed against the age-group of 18-27 years will also be considered for selection in the age-group of 18-25 years and vice versa in the final result depending on the age, merit, and State/ UT preference of the candidates.

SSC MTS 2019-20 Document Verification ‘Vacancy: Candidates’ Ratio

The candidates have been shortlisted to appear in the Document Verification in the following ‘vacancy: candidates’ ratio (subject to the availability of candidates):

SSC MTS Vacancies Ratio (vacancy: candidates)/ Candidates to be qualified <= 10 1:3 >10 1:2, subject to minimum 30 candidates

SSC MTS 2019-20 Tier-2 Result - 20902 Candidates Qualified for Document Verification

Based on the above, the category-wise breakup of candidates provisionally shortlisted for appearing in the Document Verification is as follows:

Candidates qualifying against vacancies in the age-group of 18-25 years: Download Shortlisted Candidates List Category Candidates Available SC 1236 ST 1205 OBC 4214 EWS 1138 Gen (UR) 6954* ESM 1481 OH 272 HH 217 VH 203 Others-PWD 84 Total 17004

Note: *Includes 356-SC, 153-ST, 2535-OBC and 749-EWS candidates qualifying at UR cut-off.

Candidates qualifying against vacancies in the age-group of 18-27 years: Download Shortlisted Candidates List Category Candidates Available SC 230 ST 335 OBC 1098 EWS 401 Gen (UR) 1310* ESM 329 OH 57 HH 51 VH 48 Others-PWD 39 Total 3898

Note: *Includes 10-SC, 5-ST, 29-OBC and 177-EWS candidates qualifying at UR cut-off.

SSC MTS 2019-20 Tier-2 Cut-Off Marks

Category-wise and State/ UT-wise cut-off details are as follows:

Cut-off for vacancies in the age-group of 18-25 years: Annexure-I. Cut-off for vacancies in the age-group of 18-27 years: Annexure-II.

SSC MTS 2019-20 Last Phase: Document Verification and Final Selection

Based on the performance in Paper-I and scoring the cut-off marks in Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in the Document Verification to check their eligibility as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be considered for final selection. The Document Verification will be conducted by the Regional Offices of the Commission. The Admission Certificates for Document Verification will be uploaded by the Regional Offices on their respective websites. Candidates are advised to check the same for further information in this regard.

Resolution of tie cases: In cases where more than one candidate secure the equal aggregate marks, tie will be resolved by applying the following methods one after another: