SSC MTS Paper-2 Result 2019 to be out soon: Final Selection under 2 Age Groups|Check Details

SSC MTS 2019: Final Selection under two age groups| Paper-2 Result to be out soon

SSC MTS Paper-2 Result 2019 to be out soon @ssc.nic.in. SSC MTS 2019 Paper-1 Result was announced on 25th October 2019 at its website. SSC held online exam for recruitment of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) in Pay Band-1 (Rs 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs 1800, (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC: Pay Level in Pay Matrix – Level-1), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Govt. of India, from 2nd August 2019 to 22nd August 2019 in different States/ Union Territories and on 27th September for Jammu & Kashmir Candidates.

SSC MTS 2019 Result will be declared considering TWO AGE GROUPS

This year SSC MTS 2019 Vacancies are divided into two age groups which are:

SSC MTS 2019 Age Limit Age Group Age Limit (As on 1st August 2019) I 18-25 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02-08-1994 and not later than 01-08-2001) II 18-27 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02-08-1992 and not later than 01-08-2001)

As the SSC MTS 2019 vacancies are in two age groups therefore in the final result there will be separate age group-wise, State/ UT-wise and category-wise cutoffs. SSC clearly stated in its official notification that for the candidates who are eligible for both the age-groups, vacancies will first be filled in the age-group of 18-25 years. Commission has not yet announced the number of vacancies for SSC MTS 2019 recruitment. Vacancies will be determined in due course.

SSC MTS 2019 Paper-1 Result on 25th October 2019

Candidates can check their result for SSC MTS 2019 Paper-1 at ssc.nic.in on 25th October 2019. Below are the important details of SSC MTS 2019 Paper-1 Exam held 2nd Aug to 22nd Aug 2019:

SSC MTS 2019 Exam Remarks Total Number of Registered candidates 38.58 lakh Number of candidates appeared in the Exam 19.18 lakh Overall percentage of attendance 49.73% Number of Shifts 39 Number of Examination Venues 337 Number of cities in which exam conducted 146 Number of States/UT’s in which exam was conducted 34

SSC MTS 2019 Paper-2 on 17th November 2019 (Descriptive Paper)

SSC MTS 2019 Paper-2 will be a descriptive paper set in Hindi, English and in other languages mentioned in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution to test the candidates’ basic language skills. Candidates will be required to write one short essay/ letter of 50 marks in 30 minutes (40 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribes).

SSC MTS 2019 Final Selection and Document Verification

For the final Document Verification process candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Paper-1 & the cut-off marks in Paper-2. Their Eligibility will be checked as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. Also, there will be separate age group-wise, State/ UT-wise and category-wise cutoffs released by SSC at the time of final result declaration. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be considered for final selection.