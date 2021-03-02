SSC CPO SI Delhi Police/CAPF 2020 Paper-I Result Analysis: 25962 Male & 2239 Female Candidates Shortlisted for PET/PST (Download PDF), Check Cutoff Marks
SSC CPO SI Delhi Police/CAPF 2020 Paper-I Result Analysis (Download PDF): In this article, we are going to provide you the analysis of SSC CPO 2020 Results announced for Male & Female Sub-Inspector Posts in Delhi Police/CISF/CAPF Departments. So let’s have a look at the SSC CPO 2020 Paper-1 Result & Cut-off Marks.
SSC CPO SI Delhi Police/CAPF 2020 Paper-I Result Analysis (Download PDF): SSC has declared the result of Computer Based Examination for Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 (Paper-I) held from 23rd to 25th November 2020. So let’s have a look at the SSC CPO 2020 Result Analysis:
SSC CPO SI 2020 Paper-I Result Analysis
Marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the provisions of the Notice of Examination. Such normalized marks have been used for processing the result. Bonus marks have been provisionally awarded to those candidates who have claimed to hold National Cadet Corps (NCC) Certificate in their Application Form. Such Candidates will have to substantiate their claim at the time of Document Verification (DV).
SSC CPO SI 2020 Paper-I Minimum Qualifying Marks
As per the provisions of the Notice of Examination, minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I have been fixed as follows: UR: 30% (i.e. 60 marks), OBC/ EWS: 25% (i.e. 50 marks) and all other categories: 20% (i.e. 40 marks), without adding bonus marks to NCC Certificate holders.
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks % (Out of 200 Marks)
|
General (UR)
|
30% (60 marks)
|
OBC/ EWS
|
25% (50 marks)
|
all other categories
|
20% (40 marks
SSC CPO SI 2020 Paper-I Cut-Off Marks
Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission in Paper-I, the number of candidates qualifying for appearing in PST and PET are as follows:
|
SSC CPO SI 2020 Female Candidates Qualified for appearing in PET/ PST
Download List of Female candidates in Roll No order qualified for appearing in PST/PET (List-1)
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
90.37392
|
433
|
ST
|
85.50919
|
186
|
OBC
|
113.06972
|
663
|
EWS
|
87.09124
|
319
|
UR
|
118.38628
|
638*
|
Total
|
|
2239
Note: *33-SC, 06-ST, 431-OBC and 72-EWS candidates qualifying at UR cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.
|
SSC CPO SI 2020 Male Candidates Qualified for appearing in PET/ PST
Download List of male candidates in Roll No order qualified for appearing in PST/PET (List-2)
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
84.31609
|
4781
|
ST
|
83.54368
|
2473
|
ESM
|
40.00
|
2909
|
OBC
|
107.93953
|
7908
|
EWS
|
76.40961
|
3409
|
UR
|
114.67434
|
4482*
|
Total
|
-
|
25962
Note: *535-SC, 253-ST, 5477-OBC, 926-EWS and 36-ESM candidates qualifying at UR cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.
SSC CPO SI 2020 PET/PST Exam Schedule
Shortlisted candidates will be called for PST/ PET which will be conducted by the CAPFs. The schedule of PST/ PET will be communicated by the Regional Offices of the Commission in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the websites of the Regional Offices of the Commission regarding issue of Admission Certificates for the PST/ PET.
SSC CPO SI 2020 Paper-1 Final Answer Key & Viewing of Marks
Representations received from the candidates with regard to the answer keys have been carefully examined and the answer keys have been modified wherever necessary. The final answer keys have been used for evaluation. Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission for a period of one month from 5th March 2021 (06:00 PM) to 4th April 2021 (06:00 PM).
Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 3rd March 2021. This facility will be available from 3rd March 2021 to 24th March 2021. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.
Also, mere studying hard would not help you in clearing this exam. Candidates must make themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.