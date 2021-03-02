SSC CPO SI Delhi Police/CAPF 2020 Paper-I Result Analysis: 25962 Male & 2239 Female Candidates Shortlisted for PET/PST (Download PDF), Check Cutoff Marks

SSC CPO SI Delhi Police/CAPF 2020 Paper-I Result Analysis (Download PDF): SSC has declared the result of Computer Based Examination for Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 (Paper-I) held from 23rd to 25th November 2020. So let’s have a look at the SSC CPO 2020 Result Analysis:

Check SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector 2020 Exam Updates

SSC CPO SI 2020 Paper-I Result Analysis

Marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the provisions of the Notice of Examination. Such normalized marks have been used for processing the result. Bonus marks have been provisionally awarded to those candidates who have claimed to hold National Cadet Corps (NCC) Certificate in their Application Form. Such Candidates will have to substantiate their claim at the time of Document Verification (DV).

Check Latest Exam pattern of SSC CPO 2020 Recruitment including Paper-I, Paper-II, Physical and Medical Tests

SSC CPO SI 2020 Paper-I Minimum Qualifying Marks

As per the provisions of the Notice of Examination, minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I have been fixed as follows: UR: 30% (i.e. 60 marks), OBC/ EWS: 25% (i.e. 50 marks) and all other categories: 20% (i.e. 40 marks), without adding bonus marks to NCC Certificate holders.

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks % (Out of 200 Marks) General (UR) 30% (60 marks) OBC/ EWS 25% (50 marks) all other categories 20% (40 marks

Check Job Profile, Salary Structure and Promotion Policy for the post of SSC Sub-Inspector in CAPF and Delhi Police

SSC CPO SI 2020 Paper-I Cut-Off Marks

Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission in Paper-I, the number of candidates qualifying for appearing in PST and PET are as follows:

SSC CPO SI 2020 Female Candidates Qualified for appearing in PET/ PST Download List of Female candidates in Roll No order qualified for appearing in PST/PET (List-1) Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available SC 90.37392 433 ST 85.50919 186 OBC 113.06972 663 EWS 87.09124 319 UR 118.38628 638* Total 2239

Note: *33-SC, 06-ST, 431-OBC and 72-EWS candidates qualifying at UR cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.

Check details of 1564 Sub-Inspector Post in Delhi Police & CAPF Vacancies Category-wise

SSC CPO SI 2020 Male Candidates Qualified for appearing in PET/ PST Download List of male candidates in Roll No order qualified for appearing in PST/PET (List-2) Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available SC 84.31609 4781 ST 83.54368 2473 ESM 40.00 2909 OBC 107.93953 7908 EWS 76.40961 3409 UR 114.67434 4482* Total - 25962

Note: *535-SC, 253-ST, 5477-OBC, 926-EWS and 36-ESM candidates qualifying at UR cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.

Check Detailed Syllabus of SSC CPO SI 2020 Exam

SSC CPO SI 2020 PET/PST Exam Schedule

Shortlisted candidates will be called for PST/ PET which will be conducted by the CAPFs. The schedule of PST/ PET will be communicated by the Regional Offices of the Commission in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the websites of the Regional Offices of the Commission regarding issue of Admission Certificates for the PST/ PET.

Check SSC CPO Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET) Details

SSC CPO SI 2020 Paper-1 Final Answer Key & Viewing of Marks

Representations received from the candidates with regard to the answer keys have been carefully examined and the answer keys have been modified wherever necessary. The final answer keys have been used for evaluation. Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission for a period of one month from 5th March 2021 (06:00 PM) to 4th April 2021 (06:00 PM).

Is the Sub-Inspector job suitable for Females?

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 3rd March 2021. This facility will be available from 3rd March 2021 to 24th March 2021. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.

Check SSC CPO 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Also, mere studying hard would not help you in clearing this exam. Candidates must make themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.