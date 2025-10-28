BU Jhansi Result 2025 OUT at bujhansi.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

IB SA Admit Card 2025 Download Link
BU Jhansi Result 2025 OUT: Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website- bujhansi.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the bujhansi.ac.in result.

BU Jhansi Result 2025
BU Jhansi Result 2025

BU Jhansi Result 2025: Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BSc, BCom, MCom, MA and other exams. Bundelkhand University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- bujhansi.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their bujhansi.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the BU Jhansi result 2025 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.

Bundelkhand University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Bundelkhand University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their BU Jhansi results on the official website of the University- bujhansi.ac.in.

Bundelkhand University Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check BU Jhansi Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BSc, Bcom, MCom, MA and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the BU Jhansi results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official result portal of the university - bujhansi.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘Examination’ section and click on ‘Results’

Step 3: Click on ‘View Results’ option, select and click on your course 

Step 4: Enter ‘Roll Number’, selest course and click on ‘View Result’ 

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. 

Highlights of Bundelkhand University

Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi is located in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. This University was established in 1975. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

BU Jhansi offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the Faculty of Architecture, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Agriculture, Faculty of Arts & Humanities, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Law, and Faculty of Medicine.

Bundelkhand University: Highlights

University Name

Bundelkhand University 

Established

1975

Location

Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh

BU Jhansi Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

