SSC JE 2019 Paper-2 Result Out @ssc.nic.in: 4683 Candidates Shortlisted for Document Verification, Check Cutoff (Download PDF), View Marks from 15th Sep 2020

SSC JE 2019 Paper-2 Result Out @ssc.nic.in: SSC has declared the result of Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2019 Paper-2 held on 29th September 2019 in online mode at various centres across the country for the Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying, and Contract domain. Result of Paper-I of Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination, 2018 was declared on 12th December 2019 and an additional result was declared on 27th December 2019. Based on the result of Paper-I of the said examination, 10635 candidates (Civil: 8697 and Electrical/ Mechanical: 1938) were qualified for appearing in Paper-II.

SSC JE 2019 Paper-2 Cut-Off Marks & Shortlisted Candidates Details

On the basis of cut-off marks (Paper-I + Paper-II) fixed by the Commission, following are the details of the candidates qualifying for appearing in the Document Verification:-

SSC JE 2019 Paper-1 + Paper-2 Cut-Off: Civil Engineering

Candidates qualifying under Civil Engineering Domain:

SSC JE 2019 Paper-1 + Paper-2 Cut-Off Marks - Civil Engineering Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available General 250.49 456* OBC 209.38 1660 EWS 229.05 599 SC 193.68 649 ST 201.54 402 OH- PwD 162.01 22 HH- PwD 132.68 12 Total 3800

Note: *In addition, 89 SC, 112 ST, 661 OBC, 361 EWS and 01 OH candidates who have qualified at UR cut-off, have been shown under their respective categories only.

SSC JE 2019 Paper-1 + Paper-2 Cut-Off: Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering

Candidates qualifying under Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering Domain:

SSC JE 2019 Paper-1 + Paper-2 Cut-Off Marks - Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available General 304.61 97* OBC 255.56 373 EWS 298.93 98 SC 217.74 178 ST 215.52 111 OH- PwD 223.81 16 HH- PwD 148.39 10 Total 883

Note: * In addition, 45 SC, 26 ST, 163 OBC, 83 EWS and 01 OH candidates who have qualified at UR cut-off have been shown under their respective categories only.

SSC JE 2019 Marks of Candidates can be checked from 15th September 2020

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be hosted on the Commission’s website on 15th September 2020. Candidates may check their individual’s marks from 15th September to 14th October 2020 by using Registration No. and Registered Password and thereafter clicking on Result/Marks link on the candidate dashboard.

SSC JE 2019 Document Verification from 28th September 2020

The lists herein are provisional. The candidates whose Roll Numbers figure in the lists would be called for Document Verification. Further, candidature will be subject to their fulfilling all the eligibility conditions/requirements as prescribed for the respective posts in the Notice of Examination and also subject to thorough verification of their identity with reference to their photographs, signatures, handwritings, preference, etc., on the Application Forms, Admission Certificates, etc. If, on verification, it is found that any candidate does not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, he/she will not be considered for final result. All qualified candidates in the result need to appear for Document Verification. Candidates who do not attend Document Verification will not be considered for final selection.

Document Verification will be conducted w.e.f. 28th September 2020 (tentatively). The Admit Cards of the qualified candidates for appearing in Document Verification will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices before the conduct of the document verification. The candidates who are unable to download their Admit Cards may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately. The responsibility of ensuring the download of the Admit Cards is solely of the candidates.