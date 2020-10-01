Study at Home
SSC CGL 2018 Tier-3 Result Out @ssc.nic.in: 32001 Candidates Qualified for Skill Test (DEST/CPT in Dec 2020) & Document Verification, Check SSC CGL Minimum Qualifying Marks

SSC CGL 2018 Tier-3 Result Out @ssc.nic.in: SSC has shortlisted 32001 Candidates for Skill Test (DEST/CPT) & Document Verification. Check SSC CGL Tier-3 Minimum Qualifying Marks.

Oct 1, 2020 19:35 IST
SSC CGL 2018 Tier-3 Result Out @ssc.nic.in: Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC CGL 2018 Tier-3 Result at its official website – sss.nic.in. SSC CGL 2018 Tier-3 Written Exam was held on 29th December 2019. A total of 50293 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in Tier-III (descriptive paper) of the Examination, out of which 41803 candidates appeared in the aforesaid Examination.

SSC CGL 2018 Tier-3 Minimum Qualifying Marks

As per the Notice of the Examination, “the candidates who score minimum qualifying marks, as fixed by the Commission, in Tier-III Examination will be eligible to appear in Skill Tests and Document Verification. Based on the aggregate performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations, candidates will be shortlisted to appear in Document Verification and Skill Tests i.e. Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and Data Entry Speed Test (DEST)”. For Tier-III examination, minimum qualifying marks has been fixed as 33 for all categories.

SSC CGL 2018 Tier-3 Result - 32001 Candidates Qualified for Skill Test (DEST/CPT) & Document Verification

Based on the marks in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III, candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of examination. After excluding common candidates, 32001 candidates are qualifying in Tier-III. Categories having Nil reported vacancies have not been shown in the below tables. Details of candidates qualifying in Tier-III for appearing in Document Verification (DV) and Skill Test/DV are as per lists below:

Candidates qualified in Tier-III for appearing in Document Verification for the post of

Assistant Audit Officer (AAO)

Download Shortlisted Candidates List

Category

Cut-off Marks

Candidates Available

SC

602.90120

225

ST

586.19412

110

OBC

656.39436

420

UR

686.28548

581*

OH

574.24393

24

HH

475.45173

24

Others-PWD

285.66610

24

Total

 

1408

Note: *In addition to the UR candidates shown above, 09-SC and 170-OBC candidates qualifying at UR cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.

Candidates qualified in Tier-III for appearing in Document Verification for the post of

Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)

Download Shortlisted Candidates List

Category

Cut-off Marks

Candidates Available

SC

484.18283

443

ST

454.22337

290

OBC

560.97883

564

UR

584.70778

937*

OH

393.82574

101

HH

269.42244

97

VH

321.30548

114

Total

 

2546

Note: * In addition to the UR candidates shown above, 52-SC, 15-ST, 483-OBC, 4-OH, 1-HH and 4-VH candidates qualifying at UR cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.

Candidates qualified in Tier-III for appearing in CPT and Document Verification

Download Shortlisted Candidates List

Category

Cut-off Marks

Candidates Available

SC

467.93109

2436

ST

439.80105

1305

OBC

520.58282

4104

UR

539.32091

6453*

OH

409.16313

313

HH

292.38905

340

VH

439.56113

72

Others-PwD

198.64969

61

Total

 

15084

Note: *In addition to the UR candidates shown above, 256-SC, 62-ST, 2459-OBC, 9-OH and 8-VH candidates qualifying at UR cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.

Candidates qualified in Tier-III for appearing in DEST and Document Verification

Download Shortlisted Candidates List

Category

Cut-off Marks

Candidates Available

SC

431.87042

5018

ST

407.11278

2399

OBC

477.72161

9242

UR

512.44384

11090*

ESM

288.12000

2805

OH

374.85996

576

HH

256.55850

480

VH

379.65441

198

Others-PwD

172.56899

68

Total

 

31876

Note: *In addition to the UR candidates shown above, 674-SC, 181-ST, 4899-OBC, 21-ESM, 28-OH, 2-HH and 16-VH candidates qualifying at UR cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.

SSC CGL 2018 Skill Test (DEST/CPT) & Document Verification

The SSC CGL Tier - IV Exam comprises of a couple of skill tests which are required for certain government posts and document verification procedure:

DEST (Data Entry Speed Test):

  • Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) at 8,000 (eight thousand) Key Depression per hour on Computer is specifically for the post of Tax Assistants (Central Excise & Income Tax).
  • The “Data Entry Speed Test” Skill Test will be conducted for a passage of about 2000 (two thousand) key depressions for a duration of 15 (fifteen) minutes.
  • This test will be of qualifying natureand is used to check the typing speed of the candidate.
  • DEST will be conducted in the manner decided by the Commission for the purpose.
    • Orthopedically Handicapped (OH)candidates opting for the post of Tax Assistant in CBDT are exempted for appearing in Skill Test. OH candidates opting for post of Tax Assistant in CBEC are not exempted from Skill Test.
    • Hearing Handicapped (HH) and Visually Handicapped (VH)candidates are not eligible for exemption from the Skill TestVH candidates will be allowed additional compensatory time of 5 minutes in DEST. Only those VH candidates who opt for scribes in the written examination will be provided passage reader at the time of Skill Test.

CPT (Computer Proficiency Test):

  • The Commission will hold CPT, comprising three modules –
    • Word Processing,
    • Spread Sheet and
    • Generation of Slides
  • The test will be conducted for the post of
    • Assistant Section Officer of Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Assistant Section Officer (MEA), Assistant in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Assistant (GSI) in the Ministry of Mines.
  • CPT will be of qualifying nature.
  • The CPT will be conducted in the manner decided by the Commission for the purpose. No exemptionfrom CPT is allowed for any category of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates.

Document Verification:

The last step to the final selection would be Document Verification. Candidates will have to submit copies of various documents like Matriculation Certificate, educational qualification, caste certificate, relevant document, if any relaxation is taken, etc. Candidates will be required to produce all documents in original for verification at the time of document verification.

SSC CGL 2018 Skill Test (DEST/CPT) & Document Verification Instructions

All the candidates declared qualified in Tier-III will be called for Document Verification. All candidates qualified in more than one List need to appear for Skill Test (DEST/ CPT) and Document Verification only once. Candidates who do not attend Document Verification will not be considered for final selection.

The candidates called for CPT will not be called for DEST separately and Module-I of CPT will be taken for evaluating their performance against Data Entry Speed Test (DEST). Detailed options of posts and Departments are required to be submitted by the candidates either online or during the Document Verification, which shall be treated as final.

The schedule for CPT/DEST/Document Verification of the qualified candidates will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional Offices in due course. Qualified/eligible candidates, who do not receive call letters, should contact the concerned Regional Offices of the Commission immediately.

