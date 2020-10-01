SSC CGL 2018 Tier-3 Result Out @ssc.nic.in: 32001 Candidates Qualified for Skill Test (DEST/CPT in Dec 2020) & Document Verification, Check SSC CGL Minimum Qualifying Marks

SSC CGL 2018 Tier-3 Result Out @ssc.nic.in: Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC CGL 2018 Tier-3 Result at its official website – sss.nic.in. SSC CGL 2018 Tier-3 Written Exam was held on 29th December 2019. A total of 50293 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in Tier-III (descriptive paper) of the Examination, out of which 41803 candidates appeared in the aforesaid Examination.

SSC CGL 2018 Tier-3 Minimum Qualifying Marks

As per the Notice of the Examination, “the candidates who score minimum qualifying marks, as fixed by the Commission, in Tier-III Examination will be eligible to appear in Skill Tests and Document Verification. Based on the aggregate performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations, candidates will be shortlisted to appear in Document Verification and Skill Tests i.e. Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and Data Entry Speed Test (DEST)”. For Tier-III examination, minimum qualifying marks has been fixed as 33 for all categories.

SSC CGL 2018 Tier-3 Result - 32001 Candidates Qualified for Skill Test (DEST/CPT) & Document Verification

Based on the marks in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III, candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of examination. After excluding common candidates, 32001 candidates are qualifying in Tier-III. Categories having Nil reported vacancies have not been shown in the below tables. Details of candidates qualifying in Tier-III for appearing in Document Verification (DV) and Skill Test/DV are as per lists below:

Candidates qualified in Tier-III for appearing in Document Verification for the post of Assistant Audit Officer (AAO) Download Shortlisted Candidates List Category Cut-off Marks Candidates Available SC 602.90120 225 ST 586.19412 110 OBC 656.39436 420 UR 686.28548 581* OH 574.24393 24 HH 475.45173 24 Others-PWD 285.66610 24 Total 1408

Note: *In addition to the UR candidates shown above, 09-SC and 170-OBC candidates qualifying at UR cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.

Candidates qualified in Tier-III for appearing in Document Verification for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Download Shortlisted Candidates List Category Cut-off Marks Candidates Available SC 484.18283 443 ST 454.22337 290 OBC 560.97883 564 UR 584.70778 937* OH 393.82574 101 HH 269.42244 97 VH 321.30548 114 Total 2546

Note: * In addition to the UR candidates shown above, 52-SC, 15-ST, 483-OBC, 4-OH, 1-HH and 4-VH candidates qualifying at UR cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.

Candidates qualified in Tier-III for appearing in CPT and Document Verification Download Shortlisted Candidates List Category Cut-off Marks Candidates Available SC 467.93109 2436 ST 439.80105 1305 OBC 520.58282 4104 UR 539.32091 6453* OH 409.16313 313 HH 292.38905 340 VH 439.56113 72 Others-PwD 198.64969 61 Total 15084

Note: *In addition to the UR candidates shown above, 256-SC, 62-ST, 2459-OBC, 9-OH and 8-VH candidates qualifying at UR cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.

Candidates qualified in Tier-III for appearing in DEST and Document Verification Download Shortlisted Candidates List Category Cut-off Marks Candidates Available SC 431.87042 5018 ST 407.11278 2399 OBC 477.72161 9242 UR 512.44384 11090* ESM 288.12000 2805 OH 374.85996 576 HH 256.55850 480 VH 379.65441 198 Others-PwD 172.56899 68 Total 31876

Note: *In addition to the UR candidates shown above, 674-SC, 181-ST, 4899-OBC, 21-ESM, 28-OH, 2-HH and 16-VH candidates qualifying at UR cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.

SSC CGL 2018 Skill Test (DEST/CPT) & Document Verification

The SSC CGL Tier - IV Exam comprises of a couple of skill tests which are required for certain government posts and document verification procedure:

DEST (Data Entry Speed Test):

Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) at 8,000 (eight thousand) Key Depression per hour on Computer is specifically for the post of Tax Assistants (Central Excise & Income Tax).

The “Data Entry Speed Test” Skill Test will be conducted for a passage of about 2000 (two thousand) key depressions for a duration of 15 (fifteen) minutes .

. This test will be of qualifying nature and is used to check the typing speed of the candidate.

and is used to check the typing speed of the candidate. DEST will be conducted in the manner decided by the Commission for the purpose. Orthopedically Handicapped (OH) candidates opting for the post of Tax Assistant in CBDT are exempted for appearing in Skill Test. OH candidates opting for post of Tax Assistant in CBEC are not exempted from Skill Test. Hearing Handicapped (HH) and Visually Handicapped (VH) candidates are not eligible for exemption from the Skill Test . VH candidates will be allowed additional compensatory time of 5 minutes in DEST. Only those VH candidates who opt for scribes in the written examination will be provided passage reader at the time of Skill Test.



CPT (Computer Proficiency Test):

The Commission will hold CPT, comprising three modules – Word Processing, Spread Sheet and Generation of Slides

The test will be conducted for the post of Assistant Section Officer of Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Assistant Section Officer (MEA), Assistant in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Assistant (GSI) in the Ministry of Mines .

CPT will be of qualifying nature .

. The CPT will be conducted in the manner decided by the Commission for the purpose. No exemptionfrom CPT is allowed for any category of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates.

Document Verification:

The last step to the final selection would be Document Verification. Candidates will have to submit copies of various documents like Matriculation Certificate, educational qualification, caste certificate, relevant document, if any relaxation is taken, etc. Candidates will be required to produce all documents in original for verification at the time of document verification.

SSC CGL 2018 Skill Test (DEST/CPT) & Document Verification Instructions

All the candidates declared qualified in Tier-III will be called for Document Verification. All candidates qualified in more than one List need to appear for Skill Test (DEST/ CPT) and Document Verification only once. Candidates who do not attend Document Verification will not be considered for final selection.

The candidates called for CPT will not be called for DEST separately and Module-I of CPT will be taken for evaluating their performance against Data Entry Speed Test (DEST). Detailed options of posts and Departments are required to be submitted by the candidates either online or during the Document Verification, which shall be treated as final.

The schedule for CPT/DEST/Document Verification of the qualified candidates will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional Offices in due course. Qualified/eligible candidates, who do not receive call letters, should contact the concerned Regional Offices of the Commission immediately.