SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2019-20 Paper-1 Result Out: Check Cut Off Marks

SSC conducted Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak 2019-20 Exam on 26th November 2019 at various centres. A total number of 12359 candidates appeared in this examination. The results have been announced on 29th January 2019. After applying the cut off fixed by the Commission in Paper-I, 1977 candidates have qualified in the said examination for appearing in Paper-II.

SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2019-20 Paper-I Cut Off Marks

The category-wise details of the candidates available and cut off marks are as under:

Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination Paper-I 2019-20 Cut-Off Marks Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 200) Candidate Available UR 128.75 302 OBC 114.00 738 EWS 104.75 283 SC 105.25 389 ST 94.00 179 OH 110.25 25 HH 53.25 30 VH 102.50 15 Others 40.75 16 Total 1977

Note:

In addition to the number of UR Candidates shown above 71-SC, 15-ST, 307-OBC, 98-EWS, 4-OH, 5-HH and 2-VH candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories only.

Horizontal category candidates (i.e. OH, HH, VH and others Pwd) have not been included in their respective vertical categories (i.e. SC, ST, OBC, UR and EWS).

SSC has clearly stated that representations received from the candidates about the answer keys have been carefully examined and suitably addressed while preparing the final answer key on the basis of which the final evaluation has been done.

Candidates can check their marks on SSC's Website: https://ssc.nic.in/. The result is available Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates and Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) in a standard format will be hosted shortly on the Commission’s website – https://ssc.nic.in/. The category of the candidates has been indicated along with their roll numbers. If any candidate finds a mismatch between his/ her name, roll number and category, he/ she must bring it to the notice of the respective Regional Office of the Commission immediately.

SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2019-20 Paper-II: Descriptive Paper on 16th February 2020

Descriptive Paper (Paper-II) of the aforesaid examination will be held on 16th February 2020. Further updates on examination and information on the issue of Admit Cards will be provided on the website of the concerned Regional Offices in due course. Below is the exam pattern of Paper-II:

SSC JHT Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) 2019-20 Exam Pattern Date of Exam Mode of Paper Subject Number of Questions/ Marks Total Duration 16th February 2020 Descriptive Translation & Essay 200 Marks 2 Hours

Note:

Paper-II shall be evaluated in respect of only those candidates, who attain the minimum qualifying standard in Paper-I or part thereof as may be fixed at the discretion of the Commission.

The Commission may at its discretion, fix qualifying marks in Paper-II.

Every year SSC conducts Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination every to check the command of the candidate over their English and the Hindi language is the main criteria for this exam. Job Profile of a Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) can be a great opportunity for those candidates who have proficiency in both Hindi and English Languages. A JHT profile can offer you a government job with a good salary package.