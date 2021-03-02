SSC JE 2019-2020 Paper-1 Result Analysis: 5681 Candidates Shortlisted (Download PDF), Check Cutoff & View Final Answer Keys for Junior Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical Engineer

SSC JE 2019-2020 Paper-1 Result Analysis (Download PDF): SSC has declared the result of Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2019-20 Paper-1 held from 27th to 30th October.2020 at various centres all over the country and from 10th to 11th December.2020 for candidates who had opted for Centres in Bihar in online mode for the recruitment of 887 Vacancies under Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying, and Contract domain.

SSC JE 2019-2020 Paper-1 Result Analysis

As Paper-I (Computer Based Examination) of the said examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website. As per the provisions, normalised marks of the candidates have been used for processing the result to qualify the candidates for the next stage of Examination (i.e. Paper-II).

SSC JE 2019-2020 Paper-I Minimum Qualifying Marks

In terms of Notice of the Examination, minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I have been fixed as 30% (i.e. 60 marks) for UR, 25% (i.e. 50 marks) for OBC & EWS and 20% (i.e. 40 marks) for all other categories.

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks % (Out of 200 Marks) General (UR) 30% (60 marks) OBC/ EWS 25% (50 marks) all other categories 20% (40 marks)

Keeping the above in view, category-wise cut-off details and number of candidates qualifying to appear in Paper-II (descriptive) of the Examination are as follows:

SSC JE 2019-2020 Paper-1 Cut-Off: Civil Engineering

Candidates qualifying under Civil Engineering Domain:

SSC JE 2019-20 Paper-1 Cut-Off Marks - Civil Engineering Download List of candidates qualified in Paper-I for appearing in Paper-II (Civil) Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available General 123.52838 860* OBC 115.93457 1719 EWS 112.28955 824 SC 101.70364 843 ST 102.61781 434 OH- PwD 92.24190 35 HH- PwD 55.73328 35 Total ---- 4750

Note: *70-SC, 52-ST, 817-OBC and 359-EWS candidates qualifying at ‘UR’ cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.

SSC JE 2019-2020 Paper-1 Cut-Off: Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering

Candidates qualifying under Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering Domain:

SSC JE 2019-20 Paper-1 Cut-Off Marks - Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering Download List of candidates qualified in Paper-I for appearing in Paper-II (Electrical/Mechanical) Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available General 157.47167 181* OBC 153.26874 348 EWS 151.04061 158 SC 140.59015 148 ST 135.88541 74 OH- PwD 127.29476 14 HH- PwD 92.49467 8 Total ---- 931

Note: *08-SC, 02-ST, 162-OBC and 60-EWS candidates qualifying at ‘UR’ cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.

SSC JE Paper-2 2019-2020 Exam Dates and Admit Card

SSC JE Paper-2 2020 Exam (Descriptive paper) is scheduled to be held on 21st March 2021 (tentatively). The status of city of examination and Admission Certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the respective Regional Offices. However, the candidates who are unable to download their Admission Certificates may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately. The responsibility for timely download of the Admission Certificates lies solely with the candidates.

SSC JE 2019-2020 Paper-1 Final Answer Key & Viewing of Marks

Representations received from the candidates against the Tentative Answer Keys have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The modified Answer Keys have been used for evaluation. The Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 8th March 2021.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on 8th March 2021 on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.nic.in). Candidates may check their marks from 8th March 2021 to 28th March 2021 by using their Registration No. and Registered Password.