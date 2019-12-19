Search

SSC CHSL 2017 Final Result on 20th December 2019 @ssc.nic.in: Check 5874 Vacancies for LDC/DEO/JSA/SA/PA Posts

SSC CHSL 2017 Final Results are going to be declared on 20th December 2019. Check the details of 5847 Vacancies announced by SSC for Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA) and Sorting Assistant (SA) Posts.

Dec 19, 2019 19:45 IST
As per the official notification, SSC is going to declare Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2017 Final Results on 20th December 2019. SSC CHSL 2017 results were postponed due to SSC CGL Paper Leak case and now the results are getting announced almost after 2 years of delay. SSC conducts CHSL (10+2) Exam every year for the recruitment of the various posts like Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA) and Sorting Assistant (SA) Posts in different government organizations. Candidates who are 12th pass from recognized Board or University are eligible for the recruitment to these posts. On 10th May 2019, SSC declared the CHSL Tier 1 + Tier 2 2017 Results on its official website. Let’s have a look at the SSC CHSL Tier 1 + Tier 2 2017 result details:

SSC CHSL Tier 1 + Tier 2 2017 Result

As per the cut-off fixed by the Commission, below number of Candidates are shortlisted under different posts:

SSC CHSL 2017 Tier-II Result Analysis

Posts

Number of Candidates Qualified

Qualified for Skill Test

DEO in C&AG

1427

Data Entry Skill Test

DEO in Departments other than C&AG

229

Data Entry Skill Test

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/

Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)

33967

Typing Test

Total  number of Shortlisted Candidates

35623

 

SSC CHSL 2017 Tier-1 + Tier-2 Cut-Off Marks

The SSC CHSL 2017 Tier-1 + Tier-2 Cut-off marks for different categories are as under:

Candidates qualified for Data Entry Skill Test and Document Verification for the post of DEO in C&AG

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Tier-I + Tier-II)

Candidates Available

SC

210.50

241

ST

206.50

85

OBC

224.50

455

UR

227.50

646*

Total

-

1427

ExS

180.00

166

OH

198.00x

45

Note:

* In addition to the UR candidates mentioned above, 22 SC, 01 ST, 235 OBC, 02 ExS and 04 OH candidates qualified at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.

Candidates qualified for Data Entry Skill Test and Document Verification for the post of DEO in Department other than C&AG

Category

Cut-off marks (Tier-I + Tier-II)

Candidates Available

SC

-

6

ST

215.50

42

OBC

237.00

47

UR

239.50

134*

Total

-

229

OH

425.00

1

Note:

*In addition to the UR candidates mentioned above, 06 SC, 31 OBC and 01 OH candidates qualified at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.

Candidates qualified for Typing Test and Document Verification for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)

Category

Cut-off marks (Tier-I + Tier-II)

Candidates Available

SC

174.50

6140

ST

167.00

2825

OBC

192.00

13074

UR

199.00

11928*

Total

-

33967

ExS

136.00

2573

OH

173.50

453

HH

125.50

344

VH

155.50

387

Note:

* In addition to the UR candidates mentioned above, 1247 SC, 288 ST, 8462 OBC, 37 ExS, 63 OH, 06 HH and 31 VH candidates qualified at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.

SSC CHSL 2017 Final Vacancies as on 16th December 2019

1. Final vacancy position for CHSL Examination 2017 (For LDC/JSA)

2. Final vacancy position for CHSL Examination 2017 (For DEO/PA/SA)

