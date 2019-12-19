SSC CHSL 2017 Final Result on 20th December 2019 @ssc.nic.in: Check 5874 Vacancies for LDC/DEO/JSA/SA/PA Posts

As per the official notification, SSC is going to declare Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2017 Final Results on 20th December 2019. SSC CHSL 2017 results were postponed due to SSC CGL Paper Leak case and now the results are getting announced almost after 2 years of delay. SSC conducts CHSL (10+2) Exam every year for the recruitment of the various posts like Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA) and Sorting Assistant (SA) Posts in different government organizations. Candidates who are 12th pass from recognized Board or University are eligible for the recruitment to these posts. On 10th May 2019, SSC declared the CHSL Tier 1 + Tier 2 2017 Results on its official website. Let’s have a look at the SSC CHSL Tier 1 + Tier 2 2017 result details:

Click here to know the SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria LDC/ DEO 2019-20

SSC CHSL Tier 1 + Tier 2 2017 Result

As per the cut-off fixed by the Commission, below number of Candidates are shortlisted under different posts:

SSC CHSL 2017 Tier-II Result Analysis Posts Number of Candidates Qualified Qualified for Skill Test DEO in C&AG 1427 Data Entry Skill Test DEO in Departments other than C&AG 229 Data Entry Skill Test Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) 33967 Typing Test Total number of Shortlisted Candidates 35623

Click here to know SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

SSC CHSL 2017 Tier-1 + Tier-2 Cut-Off Marks

The SSC CHSL 2017 Tier-1 + Tier-2 Cut-off marks for different categories are as under:

Candidates qualified for Data Entry Skill Test and Document Verification for the post of DEO in C&AG Category Cut-Off Marks (Tier-I + Tier-II) Candidates Available SC 210.50 241 ST 206.50 85 OBC 224.50 455 UR 227.50 646* Total - 1427 ExS 180.00 166 OH 198.00x 45

Note:

* In addition to the UR candidates mentioned above, 22 SC, 01 ST, 235 OBC, 02 ExS and 04 OH candidates qualified at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.

Click here to know how to apply online for SSC CHSL LDC/DEO (10+2) 2019-20 Exam

Candidates qualified for Data Entry Skill Test and Document Verification for the post of DEO in Department other than C&AG Category Cut-off marks (Tier-I + Tier-II) Candidates Available SC - 6 ST 215.50 42 OBC 237.00 47 UR 239.50 134* Total - 229 OH 425.00 1

Note:

*In addition to the UR candidates mentioned above, 06 SC, 31 OBC and 01 OH candidates qualified at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.

Click here to know the Latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam

Candidates qualified for Typing Test and Document Verification for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) Category Cut-off marks (Tier-I + Tier-II) Candidates Available SC 174.50 6140 ST 167.00 2825 OBC 192.00 13074 UR 199.00 11928* Total - 33967 ExS 136.00 2573 OH 173.50 453 HH 125.50 344 VH 155.50 387

Note:

* In addition to the UR candidates mentioned above, 1247 SC, 288 ST, 8462 OBC, 37 ExS, 63 OH, 06 HH and 31 VH candidates qualified at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.

Click here to get SSC 2020-21 Exam Calendar

SSC CHSL 2017 Final Vacancies as on 16th December 2019

1. Final vacancy position for CHSL Examination 2017 (For LDC/JSA)

Click here to get SSC 2019-20 Result Calendar

2. Final vacancy position for CHSL Examination 2017 (For DEO/PA/SA)