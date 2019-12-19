SSC CHSL 2017 Final Result on 20th December 2019 @ssc.nic.in: Check 5874 Vacancies for LDC/DEO/JSA/SA/PA Posts

As per the official notification, SSC is going to declare Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2017 Final Results on 20th December 2019. SSC CHSL 2017 results were postponed due to SSC CGL Paper Leak case and now the results are getting announced almost after 2 years of delay. SSC conducts CHSL (10+2) Exam every year for the recruitment of the various posts like Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA) and Sorting Assistant (SA) Posts in different government organizations. Candidates who are 12th pass from recognized Board or University are eligible for the recruitment to these posts. On 10th May 2019, SSC declared the CHSL Tier 1 + Tier 2 2017 Results on its official website. Let’s have a look at the SSC CHSL Tier 1 + Tier 2 2017 result details:
SSC CHSL Tier 1 + Tier 2 2017 Result
As per the cut-off fixed by the Commission, below number of Candidates are shortlisted under different posts:
|
SSC CHSL 2017 Tier-II Result Analysis
|
Posts
|
Number of Candidates Qualified
|
Qualified for Skill Test
|
DEO in C&AG
|
1427
|
Data Entry Skill Test
|
DEO in Departments other than C&AG
|
229
|
Data Entry Skill Test
|
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/
Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)
|
33967
|
Typing Test
|
Total number of Shortlisted Candidates
|
35623
|
SSC CHSL 2017 Tier-1 + Tier-2 Cut-Off Marks
The SSC CHSL 2017 Tier-1 + Tier-2 Cut-off marks for different categories are as under:
|
Candidates qualified for Data Entry Skill Test and Document Verification for the post of DEO in C&AG
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Tier-I + Tier-II)
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
210.50
|
241
|
ST
|
206.50
|
85
|
OBC
|
224.50
|
455
|
UR
|
227.50
|
646*
|
Total
|
-
|
1427
|
ExS
|
180.00
|
166
|
OH
|
198.00x
|
45
Note:
* In addition to the UR candidates mentioned above, 22 SC, 01 ST, 235 OBC, 02 ExS and 04 OH candidates qualified at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.
|
Candidates qualified for Data Entry Skill Test and Document Verification for the post of DEO in Department other than C&AG
|
Category
|
Cut-off marks (Tier-I + Tier-II)
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
-
|
6
|
ST
|
215.50
|
42
|
OBC
|
237.00
|
47
|
UR
|
239.50
|
134*
|
Total
|
-
|
229
|
OH
|
425.00
|
1
Note:
*In addition to the UR candidates mentioned above, 06 SC, 31 OBC and 01 OH candidates qualified at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.
|
Candidates qualified for Typing Test and Document Verification for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)
|
Category
|
Cut-off marks (Tier-I + Tier-II)
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
174.50
|
6140
|
ST
|
167.00
|
2825
|
OBC
|
192.00
|
13074
|
UR
|
199.00
|
11928*
|
Total
|
-
|
33967
|
ExS
|
136.00
|
2573
|
OH
|
173.50
|
453
|
HH
|
125.50
|
344
|
VH
|
155.50
|
387
Note:
* In addition to the UR candidates mentioned above, 1247 SC, 288 ST, 8462 OBC, 37 ExS, 63 OH, 06 HH and 31 VH candidates qualified at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.
SSC CHSL 2017 Final Vacancies as on 16th December 2019
1. Final vacancy position for CHSL Examination 2017 (For LDC/JSA)
2. Final vacancy position for CHSL Examination 2017 (For DEO/PA/SA)